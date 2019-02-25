Across-The-Board Gains For The Major Asset Classes Last Week

The weakest performer last week was US REITs.

A buying spree lifted all corners of global markets last week, based on a set of exchange-traded products.

Led by a strong increase in emerging market stocks, a buying spree lifted all corners of global markets last week, based on a set of exchange-traded products.

The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) jumped 2.4% for the trading week ended February 22. Although the ETF has been trending higher for two months, the latest gain is the first weekly advance this month.

The rally in emerging markets spilled over to today's trading, supported by news that President Trump has delayed a deadline for imposing new trade tariffs on imports of Chinese goods.

"I suspect given Trump's personal involvement, we will probably see a deal being reached," says Gareth Leather, a senior economist with Capital Economics. But "if Trump is serious about the reservations he's had about China, I don't think they are going to be resolved with a deal, given how intractable they are."

The weakest performer last week: US real estate investment trusts (REITs). The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) ticked up fractionally, but that was enough to lift the ETF for a seventh straight week.

The broad gains last week pushed an ETF-based version of the Global Markets Index (GMI.F) higher. This investable, unmanaged benchmark that holds all the major asset classes (except cash) in market value weights rose 0.7%.

Although Vanguard Real Estate was a laggard last week, the ETF continues to post the strongest gain - by far - for the 1-year return window for the major asset classes. At Friday's close, VNQ was up a sizzling 20.7% on a total-return basis versus a year ago.

The second-strongest 1-year gain is held by US stocks. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is up 5.7% - a respectable increase, but one that pales next to VNQ's surge.

There's plenty of red ink elsewhere on the 1-year ledger. The biggest setback is in emerging market stocks. Despite the recent strength in VWO, the ETF is still down by more than 10% versus the year-ago level, even after factoring in distributions.

GMI.F's 1-year change is a slight 1.1% increase over the past year.

For the current drawdown, VNQ and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) are tied with zero peak-to-trough declines.

Meanwhile, broadly defined commodities continue to suffer the biggest drawdown. The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) closed last week with a drawdown close to -50%.

GMI.F's current drawdown: -3.6%.

Editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.