Top 4 Dividend Stocks For March

This week, I review seasonal patterns in dividend stocks to locate some good picks that still have room to run.

With the v-shaped curve in the stock market, many investors might have missed their chances to buy the dip on good dividend stocks.

As we enter a new month, I run backtests on sectors and stocks of interest to find seasonal patterns. While seasonal patterns alone are not enough reason to push capital into an ETF or a stock, they do help with entry points. Although I am primarily a trader, one of my most requested article types for Seeking Alpha is dividend lists.

Because a number of dividend stocks appeared as having strong entry points in March on my watch list, today I will dig through them to present you my top four (I was shooting for a top five, but only four made the cut). The idea here is to use March's strong seasonality to benefit via a high probability that you are buying these dividend stocks at a price lower than they will be in a month, locking in a higher yield than next month's investors. The stocks in this list are my top four overall, but are diverse enough, where at least one should appeal to each type of dividend investor.

In general, should you wish to purchase any of these dividend stocks for the March seasonal bullish trend, aim to do so on the last trading day of February. The last day of February is seasonally bearish, while the first day of March is seasonally bullish. By making your purchase at the end of the day, February 28, you can avoid the end-of-the-month pullback while still capturing the March 1 pump (including overnight movements).

Let's begin.

1. Citrix Systems (CTXS)

This digital workspace software company only started paying out dividends last October. March presents an opportunity to get in on the ground floor. A company that just announced a dividend is unlikely to flip-flop, cutting or dropping the dividend soon after - so, while we do not have evidence of stable dividend payments, common sense does tell us that we can expect the company to be pressured in keeping up the payments.

The company is also going through a buyback program at the moment, to the tune of $750M. This places upward pressure on the stock. The stock dropped after earnings in late January, but is quickly climbing back; March's average gain for CTXS implies that it will reach its December highs shortly:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

I have also found an interesting pattern in CTXS's daily movements, meaning the above "February 28 rule" need not apply for finding an entry point. My Markov chain model found that CTXS has consistently ended the day in the green when it opened in the red:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Thus, it is best for you to wait for a down day and purchase at market open. Doing so gives you an expected excess return of 71 cents per share for the day. In fact, the above model (combined with expected values) implies that you should always buy CTXS at market open and sell your position at market close to squeeze out the most returns, on average.

2. E-Trade Financial (ETFC)

This stock brokerage firm is likely familiar to many of you. While it might feel ironic shorting ETFC via your E-Trade account, it probably feels symbiotic to buy it in your E-Trade account. ETFC's dividend is also quite new, but it is also quite safe, with earnings completely covering dividend payments to the tune of 30x.

ETFC has made an average gain of 5% in March. Only a handful of March's have ended in the red:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

In addition, I found several other bullish technical signals on this stock currently flashing. For instance, when ETFC touches its upper Bollinger band, it tends to rally for the next one or two weeks. Here is where ETFC currently sits:

(Source: StockCharts)

We are also one penny away from the January 25 down area gap closing. Short interest is higher than usual, at 37%, yet the stock is rising. This also implies the possibility of a short squeeze, setting up ETFC to see history repeat itself in March.

3. Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

This company engages in the transportation of refined petroleum. While dividends have dropped over the company's nine years of paying dividends, both DPS and yield are heading upward. The current yield is 2%, but its trajectory points to a yield above 3% by 2020:

(Source: Macrotrends)

Obviously, investing in a company such as this one requires a bit of speculation on the oil market. Nevertheless, March seasonality has been consistent in the current volatility regime:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

March has been this stock's best month and has the highest Sharpe ratio in the year. The average gain implies the stock to be undervalued by 5% seasonally. A bullish outlook on petroleum should give dividend investors a further reason to buy now.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

I saved the best for last, if only for the fact that - unlike the above three stocks - this one is well-known. KO was recently crushed on earnings, producing a down gap. We are playing this down gap in the long direction - as my backtests showed it to be an area gap - in my newsletter.

Among this list, KO offers the highest yield, currently at around 3.5%. Dividends have been stable and increasing for over one decade and are higher than the average beverage stock's dividend:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Earnings have been rather volatile, but a running average shows that they cover the dividend in the long-term. For example, a three-year running analysis shows earnings to cover dividends to the tune of 1.3x. KO pays out roughly 75% of its earnings in dividends to investors.

March has consistently been a strong month for KO, giving the highest average gains. Seasonally, we can expect KO to be undervalued by around 3%, and that's not including the recent gap or other factors:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

One such "other factor" is KO's cyclical nature. Running a pattern recognition algorithm on KO, I found support for the seasonal growth: The machine learning prediction expects an average gain of 3.4%. The max upside is also 12.5% versus a 5% downside. See if you can spot the pattern:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

KO seems to experience a consistent double top pattern between rallies. The price target I gave in my newsletter was somewhere south of $50. From my newsletter, here is the result of playing the current gap in the long direction over the next 20 days:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Conclusion

Most stocks exhibit seasonal patterns. Dividend investors can use seasonality to find entry points in stocks so as to "lock in" a higher yield than investors buying later. My analysis of dividend stocks showing bullish seasonality in March resulted in four diverse stocks - two allowing investors to "get in on the ground floor"; one that coincides with a speculative bullish outlook on petroleum; and one that has for long been considered a reliable dividend value stock.

If you are looking for long-term stable income but also care about getting the best bang for your buck, consider picking one or more of these stocks up on February 28.

Exposing Earnings is an earnings trade newsletter (with live chat) that is based on statistics, probability, and backtests. My models are unavailable anywhere else online, as I designed them myself, keeping the code private for Exposing Earnings subscribers and myself. If you want a definitive answer on which way a stock will go on earnings, the probability of the prediction paying off, the risk/reward of the play, and my specific options strategy for the play, click here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.