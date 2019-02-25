Allstate's P/E Is Low For A Reason

The threat from AV has been overstated as the tech is not yet ready and may not be for many years.

I have never invested in an insurance company. I don’t personally like the regulated businesses or the conservative approach to the balance sheet those regulators are (supposed to) enforce.

This is not to say that insurance doesn’t perform a vital role in our economy or that all insurers are bad investments. Of course, neither of those is true. They simply aren’t my cup of tea.

So, when I found myself doing research on Allstate Corporation (ALL) earlier this month, following its reporting of full-year 2018 results, it wasn’t for the purpose of considering an investment. I was debating whether Allstate would make a good short candidate. As I dug deeper, however, I found myself actually considering the possibility of going long instead.

Further research caused my good sense to return. While I will not be shorting Allstate, nor am I going long, and I am somewhat pessimistic on their long-term potential. I advise investors to Avoid this stock.

AV Is Not Ready For Prime Time

Apart from noticing a decline in its net income Y/Y, my initial skepticism about Allstate also stemmed largely from the increasing potential for major tech companies like Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) to revolutionize driving with a major autonomous driving breakthrough. This isn’t the place for a full dive into those issues, but as I did more research I came to question just how close that development really is. I’m not the only one. Another is Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, who says that self-driving cars are not in any company’s near-future, including Tesla (TSLA) and Apple.

Surveys show that consumers themselves are deeply ambivalent about the technology, whether as drivers or riders, and the technology itself is far from commercial-ready. Many analysts now expect that rather than an AV tsunami, we will get a steady drip-drip-drip of AV vehicles over the coming few decades, with human drivers continuing to play a huge role in the meantime.

Allstate's Strong Points

As my fears about AV receded, I began to see my research in a new light. Allstate reported unexceptional but still-solid results in 2018, and currently boasts a P/E of just over 16. It pays a dividend, and it management is generally well-regarded. It has consistently grown revenues over the past five years.

Allstate is also sufficiently conservative in its financial management. Its balance sheet shows less than $6.5 billion in long-term debt, in a company with over $20 billion of book value and $30 billion of market cap.

Meanwhile, the company is not completely ignoring the coming shifts in its industry. Allstate CEO Tom Wilson made sure to talk up Allstate’s telematics initiatives in the subsequent earnings call, which are beginning to yield real insights into risk analysis of drivers for Allstate. These insights could allow Allstate to price far more accurately and precisely and potentially keep it relevant in auto going forward.

Unfortunately, Wilson’s emphasis on this point and Allstate’s efforts in the area of auto insurance only serve to re-emphasize the extremely bumpy road Allstate faces.

Allstate's All-In On Auto

Wilson’s decision to put the emphasis on telematics and auto insurance is not surprising. While Allstate offers a variety of insurance products, it is first and foremost an auto insurer: auto insurance accounts for 58% of revenue in the entire company in 2018.

It’s contribution to net income is even more significant. AllState’s net income came to $2.25 billion in 2018, of which $2.1 billion was applicable to common shareholders. AllState paid out close to $150 million in preferred share dividends, which have priority over common shareholders.

I went back and took another look at Allstate's 10-K. Take a look at the relevant portion.

Source: Allstate 2018 10-K Report

Underwriting income accounted for almost $2.2 billion of that net income. And auto insurance underwriting accounted for almost $1.7 billion of that $2.2 billion, a staggering 77% of total income. Even accounting for the somewhat volatile nature of various insurance segments - auto and home’s situations were practically reversed three years ago, with auto contributing only $156 million and home’s contribution seven times as large - AllState is clearly first and foremost an auto insurer.

If we take the average of the past three years underwriting incomes, auto represents $3.135 billion of a total of $5.625 billion of underwriting income. This pencils out to 56% of income over the past three years. That number closely matches auto’s 58% share of revenue, which is itself a far more stable number year-to-year. So I consider this a good indicator of Allstate’s real exposure to auto. It’s better than 77%, but it’s not good enough to make Allstate truly diversified.

This concentration of exposure in the auto sector is for me still alarming for Allstate, because of the ways auto insurance itself is likely to change in the years ahead, even if autonomous vehicles are not on the horizon.

The Market Will Both Shrink....

While most AV talk now centers on major tech companies - I put Tesla in that category as well - the initial emphasis on AV began when ridesharing companies like Lyft (LYFT) and Uber (UBER) realized just how much cheaper their operations would be if they didn’t have to pay drivers to operate all their vehicles. But AV isn’t the only way they’re trying to reduce costs. They’re also using shared rides to support lower prices and lure more customers into their ecosystems.

In my view, as I’ve explained before, ridesharing by these companies is likely to represent an increasing proportion of total Vehicle Miles Travelled(VMT) in the US in the years ahead, as price reductions from these shared rides make it more economical to hail rides than own cars. If Lyft and Uber do continue to grow, they are likely to begin concentrating driving hours across a smaller driving base. Driving will become a full-time job to more and more people, while other people will drive far less.

If you are going to make driving a job, it makes sense to give that job to the best drivers. Lyft and Uber therefore are likely to begin to take over some of Allstate’s functions, by essentially pushing poor drivers more likely to produce claims out of their networks. If they do make it more economical to hail than to own, those drivers probably won’t get behind other wheels - they will simply drive far less. This is likely to substantially shrink the size of the auto insurance market by allowing lower premiums to cover all claims, reducing what Allstate can hope to make off of its core business line.

....And Shift

Nor does the absence of full AV make all concerns about displacement of insurance with engineering moot. While full Level 5 autonomy is probably a ways off, companies are not sitting still. We aren’t going to go from full manual driving to full autonomy. Instead, car manufacturers are already working to add precursor elements of AV into their vehicles. Automatic braking, collision detection, automated parallel parking, lane changing software, etc.

All of this means that even before AV takes human drivers completely out of the equation, fewer and fewer accidents will likely be ascribed to drivers alone. Instead, accidents will reflect a failure of software and design as well as human error. And as this new auto world takes shape, traditional insurance is likely to be less and less suited to it.

Insurance operates by pooling risk which is more or less random across a population, to reduce that risk for everyone. Because patented tech and software are not randomly distributed over the population the way human mistakes are, there will be far less scope for Allstate to profitably aggregate those claims. Either a manufacturer will have very low claims and not need insurance - if it designs its products better than the competition - or it will have many claims and need too much insurance for Allstate to make any money, if its design is poor.

And almost certainly, Allstate will never know as much about the tech’s vulnerabilities as the companies who build it. All this means that Allstate likely will not be willing to follow the risk from the drivers to the manufacturers, if and when it does migrate there.

Conclusion

Allstate’s low P/E and solid balance sheet have long since cooled my (tepid) interest in opening any kind of short position. But the ongoing evolution of the auto market seems to me likely to obviate the need for Allstate’s core product even if AV vehicles take far longer than anticipated to come to market. Rather than try to time exactly when the disruption will take place, I prefer to simply turn my investment sights elsewhere. I would avoid Allstate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.