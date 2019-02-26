DaVita's Moat And Pricing With Michael Knipp (Podcast)

Our guest makes the case that DaVita provides an essential service and that confusion over its different pricing can be cleared up with a little extra digging.

We revisit the DaVita battleground with a Seeking Alpha reader and bull on the stock (before publishing a conversation with a bear for next week).

By Daniel Shvartsman

More Behind The Idea Podcasts »

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is a battleground story in healthcare. When Mike Taylor and I talked about it a few weeks ago, we found parallels between it and Valeant Pharmaceuticals (BHC), the most salient healthcare story of this decade, and so you might guess that we walked away less than excited about the long case.

A Seeking Alpha reader named Michael Knipp reached out to us after the podcast saying we were balanced as far as it goes, but were missing big parts of the story. So, we invited him onto the podcast to hear the bull case for the dialysis provider. Michael talked about the confusion around the pricing of dialysis, and the major buyback program the company could launch when their DMG sale closes (if it closes), but mostly he talked about the essential role DaVita plays in treating a serious disease.

I'll let the podcast speak for itself, and then next week we'll share a conversation with Ethan Watkins, whose bearish article sparked our initial conversation on the stock. What I think is interesting is how Knipp's discussion highlighted the world as it is and the messiness around healthcare, which may trigger certain biases one way or another for everybody involved, from politicians to doctors to patients to investors at the end of the line. Click play above to have a listen.

Topics covered

3:00 - The nature of DaVita's moat and the dialysis industry, and the captive nephrologist.

7:15 - The steady state of demand.

12:00 - How does the pricing situation make sense? The insurance company put.

18:00 - The modeling that the insurance companies, the government, and investors can do in the dialysis market

22:00 - What is the political risk to this situation?

25:00 - Shouldn't we be worried about the balance sheet?

33:00 - Where does this go wrong?

You can subscribe to this podcast on iTunes, Apple podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, or Spotify. We are publishing transcripts of our podcasts shortly after the podcast is posted (within a week), so stay tuned for another article with that, likely tomorrow. As mentioned, we are publishing a conversation with Ethan Watkins that discusses the bear case for DVA next week. We also have plans to revisit JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD), which was one of our most popular discussions of 2019.

Any thoughts on DaVita based on this conversation? What do you make of the messiness around investing in healthcare, where terms like ROI and profit coexist with the realities of treatment, life, and death? And thoughts on the DMG sale? Let us know below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel is long BRK.B. Michael Knipp is long BRK.B and DVA. Nothing on this podcast is meant as investment advice of any sort.