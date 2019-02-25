We're Going Grocery Shopping Over The Counter For The Canadian Wide Moat Dividend Portfolio

These two players also offer very attractive pharmacy additions. Loblaw owns the largest pharmacy chain in Canada.

Loblaw and Metro and two dominant players that ring the cash registers in the consumer staples area.

That wide moat can be obtained by simply owning every corner and community - if the company can deliver a good customer experience.

We're adding two grocery retailers who dominate in Canada or in the most populous regions.

We recently took the Canadian Wide Moat Portfolio to 13 names with the addition of 2 utility companies.

You gotta eat, right? And well now the Canadian Wide Moat Dividend Growth Portfolio is stepping up to the table. The Consumer Staples Sector enters the portfolio. Welcome Metro (OTCPK:MTRAF) and Loblaw (OTCPK:LBLCF).

And here's a recap. As you may know, I currently hold 7 Canadian Wide Moat Dividend Growth Companies in my personal retirement RRSP portfolio.

The Wide Moat 7 represents just 3 sectors. That said, it "covers" one of the most influential sectors in Canada, the financials, plus the consumer by way of the telcos and energy by way of pipeline/energy names.

Those 7 companies are Canada's 3 largest banks - Royal Bank of Canada (RY), TD Bank (TD), Scotiabank (BNS). Two of the biggest telcos in Bell (BCE) and Telus (TU), and the two biggest pipeline and energy players in Enbridge (ENB) and TransCanada (TRP).

I had expanded the portfolio to 8 with the addition of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF), a North American and international fuel retailer growth behemoth.

And in more traditional wide moat fashion, the Canadian railways Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) made it 9 and 10 (Here's Now Arriving The Canadian Wide Moat 10 Portfolio, All Aboard).

Taking the portfolio to 11 was the incredibly successful Canadian gem Brookfield Asset Management (BAM). It operates with four successful business models. Here's The Canadian Wide Moat 7 Dividend Growth Portfolio - BAM It's Now 11.

And then I asked - is Fortis (FTS) and Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) The Safest Companies For The Wide Moat Portfolio?

Going Grocery Shopping

Canada is dominated by just a few major retailers in the grocery space. Loblaw is the major player. Metro is a major player in Ontario and then into Quebec and through the East Coast.

Off the top, I like what I see with respect to the inverse relationship to the broad market (EWC). That might be expected somewhat as grocery retailers are a staple and are known to be defensive. Here's a chart that details that inverse relationship. And once again, I am surprised at the market beat with lower volatility. I pick the wide moat stocks and then run the performance charts. I would have included these companies if they were underperformers, as we're looking for financial stability here, not market outperformance. It's becoming more and more clear to me that market outperformance in the larger cap space is found by way of losing less. Maybe this Warren Buffett guy (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) is onto something?

Thanks to portfoliovisualizer.com. Figures are in Canadian Dollars.

We see the yellow line is the blended 50/50 Metro/Loblaw portfolio. From 2007 the returns are more than double the rate of the market at 9.9% annual vs. 4.5% annual. Once again, it is so surprising that boring works, and how much boring can work. What's perhaps more enticing is the inverse relationship to the Canadian and US (IVV) broad markets. Portfolio 1 is now the Metro and Loblaw mix. We see the grocery mix positive in every year that the TSX is negative. Of course, past performance does not guarantee future returns, but I more than like that trend. In 2018, groceries was up 16.5%!

Shoppers Drug Mart.

Here's an in-depth analysis courtesy of North Channel Investments.

Loblaw Companies Limited is a Canadian food retailer giant that is based out of Brampton, Ontario, with 2300+ retail stores across Canada and the United States. There are several well-known brand names that fall under Loblaw’s umbrella, such as Shopper’s Drug Mart, Presidents Choice, No Name, No Frills and Joe Fresh. Loblaw also recently got into the Canadian cannabis sector with a partnership with Aphria (APHA). This five-year agreement will give Aphria the right to sell 12 medicinal cannabis products in Shoppers, which will be beneficial to both companies as Shoppers can enter into cannabis sales. Alongside this, this deal is not exclusive, meaning that Shoppers and Loblaw can work out agreements with other cannabis companies in the future, which could allow them to provide customers with a plethora of medical cannabis products.

Cannabis. Talk about playing both ends. Sell some pot or edibles, customers get the munchies and come back for some snacks and drink. Pot and soda pop and chips. Rinse and repeat.

We shop at Loblaw and also enjoy the loyalty reward program that now includes Shoppers. Sounds like that card will soon offer points with your pot.

The Thomson Reuters report shows analysts rate it as a Buy. Here's a snapshot. They like the earnings and risk, but not the valuation. The forward earnings P/E ratio is 14.7%. All pleasantly boring.

With the Shoppers and the cannabis angle, maybe there are some soft growth drivers in the mix to go along with that consistent ringing of the tills with the staple groceries. And Loblaw does still have that financial component with credit cards, the loyalty program, insurance and banking and gift cards - according to Thomson Reuters.

Metro

Here's the overview from TD Waterhouse.

METRO INC. is engaged in food and pharmaceutical distribution. The Company operates under various grocery banners in the supermarket and discount segments. The Company operates or supplies a network of over 940 food stores under various banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Premiere Moisson, as well as approximately 260 drugstores under the Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Drug Basics banners. The Adonis banner, which has over 10 stores, is specialized in perishables, and Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products. It also operates Premiere Moisson, a company specialized in bakery, pastry, charcutery and other food offerings prepared on an artisanal basis. Premiere Moisson sells its products to its stores, to restaurant and distribution chains, as well as directly to consumers. It also acts as franchisor and distributor for over 180 franchised Brunet Plus, Brunet, Brunet Clinique and Clini Plus drugstores, owned by independent pharmacists.

Seeking Alpha writer Brandon Park-Lee thinks Metro is Poised for Growth.

From that article, here's some more of the boring details.

And here's news that involved Coche-Tard, that recent Canadian Wide Moat 'suggestion'. No worries, an investor would pick up more pharma and is still covered if they hold Couche-Tard directly.

And on that event, here's an update from supermarket news.

Here's the more recent earnings activity.

Analysts currently rate it as a hold. I guess they don't like boring market-beating stuff that doesn't require much analysis. Here's the current overview snapshot courtesy of TD Waterhouse.

Here's some more boring and consistent stuff from Morningstar. Did I mention I like boring? Increasing revenues. Increasing profits and dividends, tiny as those growing dividends might be.

And here's a snapshot of the retail landscape, investors might add recently out of favour Empire (OTCPK:EMLAF) as well and obtain the grocery trifecta. Do your own research, of course.

Boring works. Given my defensive posture, I may certainly go grocery shopping. I would also be inclined to add those 2 utilities.

Keep in mind there certainly is competition in the space. Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST) continue to take their share. On that front, I am glad that I hold Walmart as one of my 15 Dividend Aristocrat skims. Owning those two retail giants might be a wonderful North American retail core.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, BLK, WMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.