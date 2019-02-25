Is Aqua America's Valuation Justified?

Current Situation

Aqua America (WTR) has had a fantastic run. They are up 43.90% during the past five years, mostly in line with the rest of the S&P 500 index as witnessed by the chart below. It does feel kind of strange, doesn't it? During one of the best economic cycles in recent history, an utility company operating mostly in regulated businesses can match the growth of the SP500? (chart provided by yahoo finance)

Now let's look at the actual growth in term of revenue. (years 2014-2017 taken from Aqua America's 2017 annual report. Year 2018 taken from Aqua America's Q4 2018 press release.)

2018: $838.1 million

2017: $809.5 million

2016: $819.9 million

2015: $814.2 million

2014: $779.9 million

That is only 7.5% for the past five years combined. It's not horrible, the company is still growing and it is growing profitably, however it is definitely a slow growth rate. While we are not expecting spectacular growth from a regulated utility company I feel that we should be seeing a little more than this if we are to justify the current high valuation. The management is aware of this issue and we will take a look at their future plans a little later in the article.

(chart provided by ycharts)

As you can see in the chart above, their P/E has also climbed to high levels both historically and in comparison to the S&P 500. Please take note that in Q4 2018 the company had certain transaction costs related to their most recent acquisition. Excluding those costs their 2018 earnings per share is $1.41 which brings the current P/E ratio to 25.43. While that sounds a lot better than 33, it is still above their historic average and a steep price to pay for a company with limited growth

Aqua America, along with it's peers, has long been considered as a decent dividend growth stock due to the nature of it's regulated business. But Aqua America is currently yielding 2.46%, which is roughly 0.10 percentage points lower than the 1 year treasury yield. A low yield coupled with a slow dividend growth rate, currently around 7% per year, doesn't really make a good case for income investing at the current levels.

Future Catalysts

I see two bright spots in the future. Firstly the company has filed a rate case in Pennsylvania, their largest area of operations. Long term stock holders have waited for this case to be filed for a while now and I am glad to see it done. The last rate case in Pennsylvania was in 2011. The management has estimated that this rate case would increase yearly revenue by approximately $47.3 million and for the new rates to go into effect in May 2019.

And then we have the much talked about Peoples acquisition.

Long story short:

"On Oct. 23, 2018 Aqua America announced an agreement to acquire Peoples, a natural gas distribution utility, in an all-cash transaction that reflects an enterprise value of $4.275 billion, including the assumption of approximately $1.3 billion of debt." (quote from Aqua America's Q4 2018 quarterly report.)

Peoples is the largest natural gas distribution company in Pennsylvania and also operates in both Kentucky and West Virginia. Closing of the transaction is expected mid-2019 assuming regulatory approvals and financing can be secured.

While this large acquisition brings the possibility of accelerated growth (Aqua themselves estimate the rate base growth for this acquisition to be between 8% and 10% per year) it also transforms the company away from a simple water utility. While 98% of Peoples' EBITDA does come from regulated business and Aqua America certainly has the experience of operating regulated businesses in this geographic area, I still feel that companies should focus on what they do best. For Aqua America that is acquiring small scale water and waste water utilities. This transaction is very different from their previous acquisitions and it feels like the management is pushing the envelope in order to fix the stagnating revenue. I am not alone with these thoughts, as their stock price tumbled down over 13% in the week following the announcement last October.

Final Words

I like Aqua America as their business model is both a monopoly in their geographic area and very recession proof. The stable and slowly increasing dividend makes this company a good cornerstone for the more conservative investor who has time on his/her side. However, the current valuation is hard to justify unless you have a lot of faith in the future catalysts mentioned above. While Aqua America's business model feels like a relatively safe bet for the long term, I strongly believe that there are better options out there right now.

I would argue that Aqua America is indeed a quality company and I'm sure most of you have heard that buying a quality company at a reasonable price is a good way to build up wealth. I would encourage you to carefully consider if the current valuation fits the "reasonable price" criteria.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.