Harnessing Dividends Through The 4 Horsemen Of Tech

Information Technology is known as a growth sector and not for generous dividends. With the rapid pace of change tech companies endure they need to continuously invest their profits to stay relevant and maintain a competitive edge. Most individuals who seek dividend producing stocks look to industries such as Energy, REITs, Utilities, Telecommunications and Consumer Staples. Allocating a portion of your portfolio to dividend stocks can provide protection when patches of volatility occur and generate income on a continuous basis. Tech stocks have generated some of the biggest returns over the years but what if you could achieve respective dividend yields in addition to forward growth? Cisco (CSCO), International Business Machines (IBM), Intel (INTC) and Qualcomm (QCOM) are my four horsemen within the tech sector as they offer good dividend yields, dividend growth, respectable payout ratios and potential upside. If you were to purchase an even number of shares among these four names your forward yield would be more than 3.5%.

Company Name Ticker Share Price Annual Dividend Yield Dividend Growth Cisco CSCO $50.11 $1.40 2.79% 7 Years International Business Machines IBM $139.25 $6.28 4.51% 19 Years Intel INTC $52.49 $1.26 2.40% 16 Years Qualcomm QCOM $53.12 $2.48 4.67% 16 Years

Generating income with The Four Horsemen of Tech

Cisco has become a dividend powerhouse in less than a decade

CSCO started paying a $0.06 quarterly dividend in March of 2011 which has increased 550% to $0.33 which was most recently paid on 1/2/19. The annualized payout has increased from $0.24 to $1.40 with a payout ratio of 45.71% and a 5-year growth rate of 20.21%. CSCO has the firepower to continue this trend as less than half of their earnings are allocated to dividends. CSCO checks off every box except being a dividend aristocrat in my book. With double-digit dividend growth over the past five years and 13.79% increase last year they are well on their way to dividend stardom. There aren’t many places you can get double-digit raises like this for doing nothing on top of the compounding which occurs.

Through adversity IBM has been reinventing themselves while continuing to increase their dividend

IBM has defiantly hit a rough patch in recent years. They have seen their legacy business cannibalized and become irrelevant in addition to Warren Buffett closing Berkshire Hathaway’s position in IBM. In June of 2018 I wrote an article on IBM outlining why investors shouldn’t count them out. IBM has existed for more than a century and is reinventing themselves. The world is more dependent on technology today than in any other period in history. IBM’s artificial intelligence and cloud computing sectors have positioned them to reinvent themselves once again.

While IBM is shifting directions their dividend has continued to be one of the strongest in any sector. IBM offers investors a 4.51% yield with a payout ratio of 45.15%. Being able to provide such a generous dividend while paying out less than 50% of their earnings is an impressive feat. IBM also offers the safety of 19 consecutive years of dividend growth with a 5-year growth rate of 10.91%. For investors who are looking for long term plays IBM could be a shining star providing a generous dividend with continuous increases.

Intel has been rewarding shareholders through continuous dividend growth over 16 years while growing their business.

It’s hard not to like a business that can grow their revenue by 19.30% and gross income by 21.11% over the past two fiscal years. It’s even more impressive when the annual revenue increases from $59.39 to $70.85 billion while the gross income increases to $43.55 from $35.96 billion. As INTC has grown their business the fruits of their labor have been passed on to their shareholders in the form of growing dividends. INTC’s payout ratio of 28% is one of the lowest I have seen. With a dividend yield of 2.4% and an increasing growth rate which just passed the double-digit mark last year INTC’s future dividends are something to get excited about. With a current payout ratio of 28% they could double their dividend tomorrow and still only payout 56% of their annual earnings. INTC’s dividend future has a long runway ahead of them and long-term investors should be very happy down the road.

Qualcomm offers a large dividend with a double-digit growth rate

Over the past sixteen years QCOM has increased their annual dividend from $0.12 to $2.43 per share. Their 5-year growth rate is 18.6% with a payout ratio of 64.85%. Their payout ratio is higher than CSCO, IBM and INTC but there is still more than enough room to grow the dividend. QCOM like IBM has hit a rough patch recently but this could provide an excellent opportunity to start a position. QCOM is pioneering 5G which will provide the backbone for the next generation of communication devices, connected cars and the internet of things. QCOM has been on the forefront of technological advances for more than three decades and there is no indication they will slow down anytime soon.

Diversification is the key to protecting your downside

IBM and QCOM have defiantly been on a decline over the past five years but this is why we diversify. Rarely does it work out when you throw all your eggs in one basket. Investing isn’t a short-term game unless you’re continuously trading. By diversifying across multiple stocks and in this case four you increase your chances of success. Not taking into consideration the dividends over the past five years and investment in QCOM and IBM would be down roughly 25-30%. On the other side CSCO and INTC would have both increased by over 100%. If you invested the same amount in all four stocks your return prior to dividends would be positive. Over a ten-year period all four investments would be in the positive territory with CSCO returning about 200% and INTC returning roughly 245%. This is also prior to dividends. I am not sure anyone could be angry about investing in this group of four and holding the investment for either the past five or ten years while allowing the dividends to reinvest and compound.

CSCO, IBM, INTC and QCOM 5-year chart

CSCO, IBM, INTC and QCOM 10-year chart

Conclusion

If you like dividends then CSCO, IBM, INTC and QCOM are worth a look. Many dividend portfolios focus on companies such as AT&T (T), ExxonMobil (XOM) and Proctor and Gamble (PG). Tech isn’t known for generous dividends and while two of the most famous tech companies Apple (OTC:APPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) offer dividends their yields are under 2%. I believe individually or collectively CSCO, IBM, INTC and QCOM can offer substantial dividends with a side dish of growth to any portfolio. Our society will continue to advance through the technology age and these four companies will help shape how technology is delivered and utilized. I think the best days are ahead of each of these companies and patient investors who reinvest the dividends will be quite pleased in the long-run. Diversification is your friend and adding one or all these names to your portfolio can add an additional dynamic and further diversification.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, INTC, IBM, QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.