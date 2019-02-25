Dropbox: Buy The Dip

Earnings results in Q4, however, came in well ahead of consensus expectations. The company continued to see strong 23% y/y revenue growth.

Shares of Dropbox plummeted nearly 10% after guiding to a decline in operating margins in the first quarter of FY19.

Earlier in the year, I identified Dropbox (DBX) as one of the most attractive rebound stocks for 2019. For a short time, my thesis proved true: Dropbox shares at one point rallied nearly 25% in the year-to-date. The company's Q4 earnings announcement and accompanying guidance statement, however, have caused the stock to reverse course. In my view, this makes for another excellent entry point.

Data by YCharts

Let's cut to the chase: the primary driver behind Dropbox's steep selloff is not too serious. Investors heavily overreacted to the prospect of lower operating margins in 1Q19. Recall that, at least among file storage peers like Box (BOX), Dropbox already posts much higher operating and FCF margins. And, to counterbalance the lower operating margins, Dropbox's revenue guidance of $379-$382 million (+20-21% y/y) came in ahead of Wall Street's consensus of $377 million (+19% y/y).

Here's the company's official guidance statement for the first quarter of 2019 and for the full year, taken from the Q4 earnings transcript (emphasis added):

For the first quarter of 2019, we expect revenue to be in the range of $379 million to $382 million. Non-GAAP operating margin to be in the range of 7% to 8% [...] I would like to remind everyone that in the first quarter of each year there is seasonality to revenue because there are fewer days in the quarter, as well as seasonality to operating margins and free cash flow due to the reset of payroll taxes and the payout of year-end bonuses. Our operating margin guidance also incorporates integration and synergy investments related to HelloSign. Turning to the full year of 2019. We expect revenue to be in the range of $1.627 million to $1.642 billion. Fiscal 2019 gross margin to be consistent with 2018 those slightly lower through the first two quarters of the year as we open a new data center to support continued growth. Non-GAAP operating margin to be in the range of 10.5% to 11.5%, and free cash flow to be in the range of $375 million to $385 million. This range includes one-time spend related to the build-out of our new corporate headquarters. Excluding this spend, free cash flow would be $445 million to $465 million."

In Q1 of last year, pro forma operating margins had clocked in at 10.9%, suggesting two to three points of headwind. However, Dropbox did offer up legitimate reasons for this drop. The company's new datacenter and any opex related to a new headquarters buildout would be temporary headwinds to operating margins, and investors shouldn't be too concerned about longer-term implications.

The stock's ~8% post-earnings drop, in my view, is a "free" discount to a company that is already trading cheaply. At Dropbox's current share price of ~$23.50, the company has a market cap of $9.53 billion. After netting out the company's $1.09 billion of balance sheet cash, the company's enterprise value is $8.44 billion.

Against the midpoint of Dropbox's revenue guidance of $1.627-$1.642 billion (+17-18% y/y) for the upcoming year, Dropbox trades at a paltry 5.2x EV/FY19 expected revenues. Note also that against its normalized (ex-headquarters) FCF guidance of $445-$465 million, Dropbox also trades at just 18.5x forward FCF.

This is a bargain price to pay, in my view, for a category-leading company with a wide array of both retail and enterprise customers that has continually pushed innovation with offerings like Dropbox Paper. Stay long on this name and hold out for a bigger rebound.

Q4 download

Here's a look at how Dropbox performed in the fourth quarter:

Figure 1. Dropbox 4Q18 results Source: Dropbox 4Q18 earnings release

Revenues grew 23% y/y to $375.9 million. The one negative to point out here is that this revenue growth represents three points of deceleration from Q3's 26% y/y growth rate, but Dropbox still managed to beat Wall Street's revenue consensus of $370.0 million (+21% y/y) by a healthy two-point margin.

Driving the revenue growth was a combination of both new user growth as well as increased revenues per user. The company notched 12.7 million paying customers this quarter (as a reminder, the bulk of these customers are individual consumers), up 15% y/y from 11.0 million in 4Q17. In addition, Dropbox's average revenue per user (ARPU) also ticked up to $119.61, up 5% y/y - indicating that customers are gravitating toward upper-tier subscriptions. Ajay Vashee, Dropbox's CFO, also highlighted additional qualitative commentary on ARPU growth on the Q4 earnings call:

The year-over-year ARPU expansion was primarily driven by strong adoption of our premium professional and advanced plans by new paying users. We also continued to see some tailwinds from teams choosing to remain on our advanced plan following the expiration of their grandfathering period. As a reminder, our strategy is to drive revenue growth through a combination of paying user conversion and ARPU expansion. Our continued growth in ARPU reflects our strategy to methodically convert our highest value users to drive sustainable monetization and retention."

Q4 also had a lot of wins on the profitability front (which also makes us more comfortable about Dropbox's softer Q1 margin guidance, which could be completely chalked up to conservatism). Pro forma gross margins, in particular, jumped to 75.7%, a 480bps improvement from 70.9% in the year-ago quarter.

In addition, Dropbox continued to pare down its sales expenses as a percentage of revenues - down to 25.1% this quarter, versus 30.1% in the year-ago quarter. This was partially offset by a three-point increase in R&D expenses as a percentage of revenues, but overall, Dropbox managed to drive an 11.0% pro forma operating margin this quarter - up sharply from just 3.3% in the year-ago quarter. Note also that Dropbox's net income came incredibly closer to breaking even on a GAAP basis at -$9.5 million, while pro forma EPS of $0.10 showed 25% upside to Wall Street's consensus of $0.08.

When looking at this quarter's trends and acknowledging the huge amount of sales leverage that Dropbox has been able to cultivate over the past year, we're not worried at all about Dropbox's margin performance in FY19.

Note as well that free cash flow came in at $362.4 million (+19% y/y), and that excluding capex related to headquarters buildout, Dropbox's FCF guidance range of $445-$465 million for the coming year implies 26% y/y FCF growth. The faster pace of FCF growth relative to revenue growth (+20-21% y/y) in Dropbox's guidance ranges also implies that FCF margins will improve in FY19.

Figure 2. Dropbox FCF Source: Dropbox 4Q18 earnings release

Key takeaways

Dropbox's post-Q4 selloff is a timely opportunity to build a new position or add to an existing hold. The market overreacted sharply to a nearly meaningless operating margin outlook for the first quarter. Dropbox has already acknowledged that this outlook was colored by regular first quarter seasonality, and has little bearing on the company's overall profitability potential. Trading at just ~5x forward revenues and ~18x forward FCF, Dropbox is one of the best bargains in the SaaS sector to pick up for a long-overdue rebound.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.