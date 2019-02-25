According To Sources: Scandal In The Chicken And Pork Industries (Podcast)

In this podcast, hosted by Michael Samuels of Broome Street Capital, According to Sources discusses merger-arb strategies and talks M&A, all with a focus on the news sources that cover them.

Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) have exploded 14% since it announced it would to spin off its animal health division, Elanco. However, one of Elanco's divisions, Agri Stats, is at the heart of one of the largest class-action lawsuits in the country. If found guilty, Elanco could face billions in damages.

In this episode, host Michael Samuels interviews Tim Ramey, analyst at Pivotal Research, who downgraded Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) in 2016 and lowered his price target from $100 to $40 after reading the accusations involving Agri Stats. Not only does he discuss TSN, he looks back at his time covering Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) and his relationships with Bill Ackman, David Einhorn and Carl Icahn during that time period.

