Telus: Strong Free Cash Flow Growth Expected

Telus Corporation’s FTTH upgrade program is more than halfway completed and we should be able to see material growth in its free cash flow in 2019 and beyond.

Investment Thesis

Telus Corporation (TU) (TSX:T) delivered mid-single digit growth in its top and bottom lines in Q4 2018. Looking forward to 2019, we believe the company’s free cash flow will expand as the company wraps up its fiber-to-the-home upgrade. In addition, we believe its wireless segment will continue to show modest growth. The company’s EV to EBITDA ratio is slightly below its peers and offers an attractive 4.4%-yielding dividend. We believe it is still a good holding for investors seeking dividend growth and some capital appreciation.

Recent Developments: Q4 2018 Highlights

Telus delivered mid-single digit growth in its top and bottom lines in Q4 2018. The company saw its consolidated revenue increased by 6.3% year over year to C$3.8 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA increased by 4.3% as well. Although its wireless average billing per user declined by 0.7% year over year, it still managed growth in its wireless revenue and EBITDA. Its wireless EBITDA even increased by 5% year over year thanks to its low churn rate and strong postpaid subscribers add. Its wireline segment also performed well thanks to strong growth in its wireline Internet. The company added a total of 52 thousand customers for its Internet and TV subscribers. This was the best Q4 result in 5 years.

Free cash flow growth expected in 2019 and beyond

Looking forward to 2019, Telus is guiding growth rates of up to 5% and 6% for its consolidated revenue and EBITDA respectively. Although Telus’ future growth may not be as good as it used to be in the past, its free cash flow should grow at a solid pace. Our reasons are listed below:

FTTH Upgrade should help grow its Internet business

Telus is in the midst of upgrading its legacy copper infrastructure with fiber-to-the-home. The company’s FTTH network now reached about 61% of its total footprint at the end of Q4 2018. The company expects to achieve coverage of over 70% at the end of 2019. With the FTTH upgrade, Telus can now effectively compete with Shaw Communications’ (SJR) wireline Internet. This is already evident in its broadband Internet customers additions in the past year. The company added 115 thousand subscribers in the past year. This was much higher than the 81 thousand net additions back in 2017. The company now has nearly 1.9 million of broadband Internet subscribers. As can be seen from the chart below, the company has consistently grown its wireline data revenue every year. Its data revenue growth in 2018 was about 12.6% year over year. This growth in wireline data revenue has helped Telus to grow its total wireline EBITDA by 4.1% in 2018 from 2017. This growth rate was good despite a decline in its voice business revenue.

Capital expenditure intensity expected to fall

The upgrade to FTTH is advantageous for Telus not only from a revenue perspective, but also because the maintenance cost is much less than its legacy copper wireline. In fact, management in the conference call mentioned that the cost of support at a unit level on fiber is 50% lower than copper and that truck rolls are now down 40%. This should help improve its margin as less technicians are needed.

Since Telus’ FTTH network upgrade has now reach over 60% of its total footprint, its capital expenditure is expected to ease. Management mentioned that its total capital expenditures will be moderating particularly on the wireline side of the business (although no guidance is given). In fact, this is already evident in its capital expenditure intensity. Its wireline capital expenditure has reduced to C$458 million in Q4 2018. This was a decline of 9.5% year over year. Telus’ wireline capital expenditure intensity of 28% in Q4 2018 was a decline from 33% from a year ago. In 2018, its capital intensity of 31% was also 5 percentage points below its intensity of 36% in 2017.

Modest wireless EBITDA growth still expected

Let us now look at Telus' wireless segment. Despite a negative wireless ABPU growth rate in Q4 2018, Telus was still able to generate wireless adjusted EBITDA growth of 5% in 2018. This was due to a combination of good churn rate and strong subscribers adds. As can be seen from the chart below, Telus improved its postpaid churn rate to 0.91% in Q4 2018. This was 8 basis points below the churn rate of 0.99% in Q4 2017. Its industry best churn rate has helped it to drive Q4 blended lifetime revenue per customer up to C$5,900. This was an increase of 7.1% year over year. Telus’ good churn rate means that the company does not need to aggressively promote its services in order to drive net subscribers growth. This will reduce a lot of marketing expense and the need to lower its rates.

The company also added 112 thousand postpaid subscribers in Q4 2018. This brings its total postpaid subscribers count to 8.311 million.

Valuation at a slight discount

Telus is currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 7.5x. This is about 0.9x below Rogers Communications’ 8.4x and about 0.5x below BCE’s 8.0x. Therefore, we believe the company is trading at a slight discount to its peers.

Telus has an excellent track record of dividend growth in the past. It has consistently increased its dividend twice per year in the past few years. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of about 4.4% annually.

Telus plans to increase its dividend by 7% ~ 10% in 2019 and more details about future dividend growth beyond 2019 will be finalized in its annual general meeting later this year. We expect the company will be able to increase its dividend by the same pace of 7% ~ 10% that it has done in the past. This is possible as we believe it will be able to grow its free cash flow in 2019 and 2020.

Risks and Challenges

Competitive risk

Telecommunications industry is highly competitive. In the wireline Internet, Telus competes against its cable rival Shaw Communications (SJR) in Alberta and British Columbia. On the wireless front, the company faces competition from its rivals such as BCE (BCE) and Rogers Communications (RCI) as well as new entrant such as Shaw Communications’ Freedom Mobile.

Regulatory Risk

Telecommunications industry is highly regulated and any change in government policy can have a strong impact on any services providers. For example, the upcoming 600MHz spectrum auction in Canada clearly favors new entrants, as about 43% of the spectrum is allocated to providers that have less than 10% of the market share.

Investor Takeaway

We expect Telus to expand its free cash flow in 2019 and 2020, as the company wraps up its capital expenditure program to upgrade its legacy copper network. This should help to support its future dividend growth. We believe Telus is a good investment choice for dividend growth investors, although its shares are only slightly undervalued.

