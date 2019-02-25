Wyndham Destinations: An Undervalued Vacation Ownership Leader

Spin-off situations often create wonderful investment opportunities for value investors. It's a rare situation where even large institutional investors usually have to shed their stakes in either the spin-off or the parent company just because they can't own it. This is the type of forced selling that smart investors should be on the other side of. You're essentially buying from an uninformed seller who is most likely selling because they have to, giving you a huge information advantage over the seller.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) seems to be a similar situation where forced selling has put a downward pressure on the stock price for a long while now. Wyndham Destinations, formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide, used to own a hotel and resort franchise business along with its huge vacation ownership and exchange business. The company then spun off its hotel and resort chain into a separate, publicly-traded company called Wyndham Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:WH). The remaining vacation ownership and exchange business was renamed Wyndham Destinations that began trading under a new ticker WYND on the New York Stock Exchange.

Source: Bloomberg

As it can be seen here, WYND has traded down significantly since the spin-off. It has also traded at a deep discount to its direct competitors Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) and Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) that are trading at earnings multiples of 17x and 13x, respectively, compared to WYND's 8x earnings multiple. Let's go through some of the potential reasons for this valuation disconnect.

The first fear factor appears to be investors' concerns about loss provisions as a percentage of VOI (Vacation Ownership Interest) sales, which hovers around the 20% level. It's important to know that most of Wyndham's customers finance their vacation ownership interests through Wyndham's consumer finance business. Management has made loss provision reduction a main goal, and numbers show that growth as loss provision has decelerated by a huge amount over the past few quarters.

While I couldn't find loss provision numbers for Marriott Vacations and Hilton Grand, I did find out their average FICO scores of customers in their receivables portfolio. For Hilton and Marriott, the average FICO scores were 748 and 736, respectively, while Wyndham had an average of 725. This may scare out investors, but it's important to note that Wyndham is in a completely different income segment than Hilton and Marriott. Wyndham serves a slightly lower income demographic than Hilton and Marriott. Also, Wyndham has by far the highest owner count out of all its competitors at ~878,000 owners as of late 2018 according a company presentation.

Source: Company Presentation

Speaking of FICO scores, it's worth mentioning that Wyndham has transformed its consumer finance business after 2008 into a more conservative one, given that its average FICO scores have increased from 600s before 2008 to more than 700 today. After the crisis, the company has engaged in high quality lending practices, such as requiring higher FICO scores and higher down payments. Down-payment requirements have risen from 12% in 2008 to 25% today.

It is true that we're closer to the next recession today than we were yesterday, which brings me towards the cyclical impacts on the business. Unlike 2008, Wyndham today operates more like a hospitality company and less like a home builder company. Back then, Wyndham used to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on inventory and self-developing. The rise of the Asset Backed Securities (ABS) market recently has changed the way the company does business, making it much more asset light, and as a result, the company has switched to a Just-In-Time inventory model where inventory spending is much more consistent and predictable, leading to more predictable and steady cash flows.

Source: Company Presentation

...we were actually a user of several hundred million in cash pre-2008. We saw that as a great opportunity when the downturn hit, the capital markets timed up to really change the way we do business. - Michael A. Hug, CFO, Wyndham Destinations, 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant & Leisure Conference

The ABS markets have helped a lot with turning Wyndham's portfolio into cash. They're in the market three times a year, and the quality of their bundled loans appears to be rated AAA by Moody's as of their latest reported transaction in October 2017. I know what you're thinking. The pejoration of the term "AAA" has scared all investors who fear a 2008-like situation without even looking at underlying statistics. Healthy FICO scores and down-payment requirements, however, make me believe that it's different this time.

Adjusting time inventory model and our access to the ABS markets enable us to consistently convert approximately 60% of EBITDA into free cash flow and avoid large swings in free cash flow. - Michael A. Hug, CFO, Wyndham Destinations, Q3 2018 Earnings Call

Wyndham Destinations hasn't cut ties with its hotel chain spin-off. Under a 100-year licensing agreement with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Wyndham Destinations gets to be connected to the Wyndham Rewards programs and gives Wyndham Destinations full access to the hotel customer database. This Blue Thread connection is extremely helpful for Wyndham Destinations, as it can achieve higher potential VOI leads by connecting with Wyndham Rewards customers, who according to a company presentation, have similar income brackets and demographic characteristics with Wyndham Destinations' user base. It should also be noted that Wyndham Hotels and Resorts acquired La Quinta, and under the licensing agreement, Wyndham Destinations can penetrate the La Quinta customer base too, which provides huge opportunities to bring a new set of customers towards the Wyndham Brand. Growth on VOI sales through the Blue Thread grew 56% as of the third quarter. Although Blue Thread is a smaller revenue stream right now, its huge growth characteristics make it a promising segment.

Source: Company Presentation

Another thing that some investors are worried about is WYND's "high" leverage ratio. Questions were asked at the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant & Leisure Conference about the net leverage of 3.2 times. Some investors may use this to justify the valuation spread between Wyndham and its competitors. However, since the conference, as of Q3 2018, Wyndham has reduced net leverage from 3.2 to 2.9. This number isn't high when you compare it to the proposed merger between Marriott Vacations and ILG, which gives out a number of 3.0.

Some people may be thinking that it may be the growth characteristics of WYND's peers that has priced them at a premium to WYND. However, that's not true, as both peers have similar organic revenue growth expectations to WYND with mid to high single-digit growth.

Source: Bloomberg

All these fear factors seem to be unreasonably pricing WYND at a huge discount to its peers. Since the January market rally, there has been a significant rebound in WYND stock. As the market continues to realize WYND's competitive and leading position in the global vacation ownership industry, I expect the valuation spread to tighten to the point where WYND could trade at a premium to its peers. WYND's huge presence in the global vacation ownership and exchange business can be seen by this slide from a late 2018 Company Presentation:

Source: Company Presentation

Valuation Model:

My valuation model expects low single-digit growth over the next few years, which is slightly below the average analyst expectations. This gives out 2020 revenue expectations of $3.1bln and $523m in net income, assuming flat EBITDA margins. The crux of my valuation model, however, is the multiple expansion to 15 times earnings which gives out a decent upside of 72%. If the difference of opinion that I have presented becomes valid and the market agrees with it, Wyndham Destinations could be ripe for a multiple expansion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WYND over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.