Domino's Pizza: Too Late To The Party?

For more than a decade, Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) has demonstrated unparalleled superiority in the quick-serve pizza business. The company's menu additions, digital promotions, and digital delivery innovations have resulted in increased revenues, market share monopolization, and formidable return on investment. DPZ has crushed the S&P 500 benchmark index, offering a 3.7 thousand percent return over the past 2 and a half decades as compared to the S&P's 930% return. This article delineates my investment thesis on DPZ, discussing business strengths, valuation, financials, and growth opportunities. In summary, although I am encouraged by DPZ's well-run business operations, the company's overleveraging and overvaluation remain preeminent difficulties.

Investment Thesis

In spite of operating in the highly competitive quick-service restaurant space, Domino's Pizza has exhibited phenomenal business performance, exceptional managerial oversight, and consistent revenue expansion. DPZ has persisted as one of the most competitively advantaged QSR chains as a result of its emphasis on the consumer, substantial vertical integration, franchise business methodology, and vast addressable market.

DPZ displays underlying strength as a result of the company's consumer-centric business model. At its business core, DPZ provides customers with intrinsic purchasing motivations. DPZ demonstrates a phenomenal value proposition, offering an inexpensive, convenient, and adaptive product offering. DPZ's pizzas are set at very attractive price points; the company offers two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each, a large pizza for $7.99, and combo offerings for $19.99. Much like McDonald's (MCD), DPZ satisfies the natural consumer inclination for value, low prices, and a diverse menu selection. The price points for individual items are very appealing, the menus incentivize bundling and menu combinations, and DPZ has expanded its menu offering to include chicken, sandwiches, pasta, desserts, bread, and sides. A combination of expanded menu items and reasonable pricing has enabled DPZ to perform exceptionally well over time.

DPZ demonstrates various business strengths ranging from high profitability, inherently strong growth vectors, and significant vertical integration. DPZ's 15,000+ locations operate as a franchise enterprise, implying that the company develops the brand, business model, and product line while transferring the business-running costs onto franchisees. The cost of store development, maintaining operations, equipment costs, labor, and general overhead expenditures are entirely absorbed by franchisees. As a result, DPZ obtains franchising fees of $25,000 per location and a 13% royalty on all gross franchise sales. From a revenue and profitability standpoint, DPZ has benefited from inelastic revenue expansion and has insulated its business from various running costs. As a result, DPZ displays strong revenue generation efficiency with a high gross margin of 38% and net profit margin of 10.5%. The company has consistently expanded both bottom and top-line revenues over time.

Data by YCharts

Margins have also benefited from DPZ's substantial vertical integration. The company oversees various facets of production and operation, helping to depress revenue costs and maximize profitability. DPZ has a vertically integrated supply chain in which creation of crust and dough, vegetable processing, shipping, and equipment production is handled internally or by single-source suppliers.

Another advantageous business characteristic is DPZ's adaptive executive oversight. Instead of being complacent with existing store operations and integral pizza offerings, DPZ has delivered continued innovations within the product and business portfolio. DPZ has better-integrated technology with online ordering, app ordering, delivery tracking apps, and potential driverless delivery. The company has also facilitated a number of unique marketing initiatives ranging from DPZ's "Paving For Pizza" program, a virtual game where gamers can get free pizza, and various special promotions throughout the year whether it be 50% off your order, mix and match deals, or carry out offerings.

From a growth perspective, DPZ is well positioned. The company's revenue trajectory has consistently surpassed QSR peers. DPZ's customer value proposition, sizable addressable market, and track record of positive same-store-sales growth have propelled top line revenues. Whereas other QSR chains faced precipitous declines over the past number of years, DPZ has consistently expanded top line revenues. For the past decade, DPZ has witnessed mid-single to low double-digit same-store-comparable sales growth. The company has also experienced 21 years of positive same-store-sales international growth. International revenue opportunities still have an expansive growth runway, as sales from international operations only account for 13% of 2018 revenues. Furthermore, DPZ can continue to cede market share from competitors Pizza Hut and Little Caesars. The 5-year world pizza market forecasts indicate solid growth in both domestic and international markets and DPZ still has significant scalability as the company captures only 8% of the $45 billion a year pizza market.

Data by YCharts

Financials and Valuation

Despite business strengths, DPZ's financials and present valuation elicit great cause for concern as the company is situated extremely far out on the leverage curve and the stock is significantly overvalued. All pleasantries aside, DPZ displays a terrible balance sheet, demonstrating negative shareholder equity, little to no liquidity reserves, and extreme asset deficiency. If we examine the company's balance sheet, DPZ's liabilities supersede total assets by nearly 5X and the company's long-term debt load of $3.52 billion overwhelmingly eclipses total assets of $907 million. DPZ's debt load is also not well covered by operating cash flow at only 10.8% coverage, and interest EBIT is situated at 4.1x coverage. It is important to note that a large portion of DPZ's debt originates from share buybacks, DPZ has made it a habit of propping up stock prices through continued debt repurchasing. I am fine with share buybacks when they originate out of free cash flow but I am strongly averse to the idea of piling on leverage to facilitate artificial share price appreciation. DPZ's unsustainably high debt load evokes great concern as it precipitates financial instability and imposes greater difficulties in capital deployments. Also, from a valuation perspective, DPZ is significantly overvalued; the current share price of $253 far exceeds the future cash flow value of $157, suggesting a 38% trading premium.

Data by YCharts

Final Determination

Despite DPZ demonstrating venerable business strengths, a promising growth trajectory, and continued business execution, the company displays fundamental weaknesses as a result of significant overleveraging in addition to the stock's stratospheric valuation. Although DPZ exhibits business-sided strengths and I anticipate stable growth prospects for the future, fundamental issues with the company's balance sheet and present valuation dissuade investment. Inherent fiscal deficiencies and substantial overvaluation create an asymmetric risk-reward proposition; even a minor misstep in quarterly earnings could result in a precipitous share price decline, as investors witnessed over the past couple of weeks.

