SPY: 5 Reasons Why Stocks Are Headed Even Higher From Here

Ultimately, SPY should rally to around $320-$350 (3,200-3,500 on the SPX) over the next 12-18 month, before another significant correction, or a bear market occurs.

A constructive technical image coupled with a series of favorable fundamental catalysts are likely to continue to improve sentiment, and drive stock prices higher going forward.

A mild correction and/or a consolidation phase is very likely to occur, but stocks are still going to head higher from here.

The S&P 500/SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is at a critical juncture right now. SPY at $280 (2,800 SPX/S&P 500) represents a crucial technical resistance level. Furthermore, stocks have been on a tear since markets bottomed late last year, are now significantly overbought, and are looking for a reason to correct.

The markets may use the China trade deal, or any other piece of positive news flow, to “sell the news” and pullback and/or consolidation before the 2,800 level on the S&P 500 is penetrated decisively.

Nevertheless, the short- to intermediate-term backdrop remains quite favorable for stocks, and SPY should continue to go even higher after this brief pullback/consolidation period is over.

SPY is now up by 19.4% from the lows hit last December, and is on the verge of entering a new “bull market”. Once the $280 level is penetrated, additional buy interest coupled with increased momentum and improved sentiment is likely to propel stocks notably higher.

I expect SPY to trade up to the $320-$350 level over the next 12-18, which equates to about 3,200-3,500 in the S&P 500, roughly 15-25% above current levels.

SPY: Great Way to Build Exposure to S&P 500 Average

SPY is the first major and most popular ETF in the world. It's designed to mimic the exact movement of the S&P 500. The SPY index fund has roughly $250 billion in net assets, and each share in the fund represents a fraction of the holdings.

SPY provides investors with exposure to the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as the most significant stock market average for U.S. equities.

Since SPY essentially tracks the exact movements of the S&P 500, I will use SPY and the S&P 500/SPX interchangeably throughout this article.

We can see that SPY's and the S&P 500's performances have been essentially identical over the last 5 years. The same applies to other time intervals as well.

Technical Image: Supportive of Higher Prices Going Forward

Let’s begin by analyzing SPY’s technical image first. We see that SPY is approaching a key resistance level at $280. What makes this level particularly crucial is that SPY failed to break above this level on three separate occasions prior to the market’s collapse in Q4 2018.

SPY 1-Year

This is a significant test not for just for SPY, but for stocks in general, because if SPY is not able to make it above the $280 level, momentum is likely to decline and stocks could resume their declines from last year.

Nevertheless, the technical image is much more constructive now than it was at the end of last year. We’ve had a significant 20% correction, and now stocks look set to continue their move higher.

However, before stocks proceed to go higher, we are likely to witness a pullback and/or a consolidation period around SPY’s $280 level. In fact, the pullback could take SPY down to $270, possibly even lower. In general, I am looking for pullback of around 3-5% here, which I would utilize as a buying opportunity to add to existing positions if it is afforded.

Why the pullback?

Stocks have been surging, essentially straight up since the bottom of the correction was put in in December. SPY’s RSI is above 70 now, for the first time since before the major correction, the CCI has been above 100 for an extended period of time, the full stochastic has been above 80 for almost 2 months, etc.

SPX 1-Year

The technical image is starting to look quite overheated, it is coinciding with a major resistance level, and stocks may need to cool off before proceeding higher once again. Moreover, a pullback would be a welcomed development as it would allow equities to consolidate and would alleviate concerns about an overheated technical picture.

Looking at the VIX Confirmation

We see that the VIX has come down a lot since the fear filled days of late last year. In fact, the VIX has made it all the way down to the 13 level, suggesting a level of complacency has returned to markets.

VIX 1-Year

Now, the VIX is not suggesting an extreme level of complacency like a 10 or an 11 level would, but given that the VIX has collapsed by 64% in just 2 months and is now at levels not seen since last October, we may see an uptick soon. A brief pullback or a mild correction would likely provide an uptick to around the 17-22 level in the VIX, consistent with a healthy equalizing phenomenon in markets.

Also, it is important to note that the VIX is substantially lower now than it was at prior instances when SPY was testing $280 (13.5 now vs. 16-17 at prior instances). This suggests that there is far less concern in markets now, ultimately a constructive factor. This implies that stocks are likely to break above $280 this time, even if there is a slight correction or consolidation phase beforehand.

As the Facts Change So Should Your Viewpoint

I’ve written a number of bullish articles on stocks since the “December Bottom”, starting with this one, introduced on the day stocks bottomed. While this was more of a short-term bottom article due to extremely oversold technical conditions, signs of capitulation, and indiscriminate panic selling, I became more bullish (longer-term bullish) in later weeks as the Fed flipped its stance on monetary policy and other constructive factors began to materialize.

Admittedly, I was quite bearish on stocks throughout last fall and going into year-end. Readers sometimes question my bullish position given that last year I published articles such as “Why Stocks Could be Headed a Lot Lower”, and “Why a Recession is Approaching”.

The bottom line is that things move incredibly quickly in equity markets, sentiment sometimes changes on a dime, and I don’t think a market analyst needs to stay locked down to a certain viewpoint or position if the facts and/or market dynamics change.

To the contrary, market participants need to remain nimble, and flexible, and need to change their positions, views, and opinions when the facts around them change. Otherwise it is going to be extremely difficult to make money in these volatile waters.

5 Positive Catalysts Likely to Propel Stocks Higher

In addition to the improving technical image, several other factors are likely going to serve as catalysts to improve sentiment and help move stocks higher from here.

1. The number one catalyst remains the Fed. The Fed has flipped a 180 on stocks to such a degree that market participants essentially see no chance for a rate hike over the next year. There is only a 3% chance right now that rates will be a quarter point higher in a year. The overwhelming percentage (about 75%) goes to rates staying the same throughout the next year. And remarkably, there is about a 22% chance that rates will be lower one year from now.

Fed Rate Probabilities

This incredible level of dovishness has been instrumental in improving sentiment, and propelling stocks higher over the past months. Moreover, the Fed appears to be quite committed to its uber-dovish stance, a factor which should continue to nurture sentiment going forward.

2. Another factor likely to be a contributing force in getting stocks well above the 2,800 level on the SPX is corporate buybacks. The blackout period for stock buybacks is essentially over for most companies now, and analysts, including JPMorgan strategists, expect this will be another huge year for S&P 500 companies. JPMorgan expects S&P companies will execute some $800 billion in stock buybacks this year.

This is an enormous sum, and it should go a long way in supporting and propelling stock prices higher throughout parts of this year. Stock buybacks reduce the number of shares available for ownership in a company, which decreases supply and has a favorable effect on price while also boosting EPS at the same time.

3. Yet another element that is likely to contribute to further stock gains are relatively robust corporate earnings. I’m not implying that corporations are reporting blowout record numbers, because many aren’t. However, for the most part, this earnings season has been generally positive. The majority of companies that have reported have either met estimates or have exceeded estimates this earnings season.

Corporate Profits

Now, one thing to keep an eye on in concern to corporate earnings is the overall earnings growth picture in future quarters. Earnings grew by quite a bit in recent years due to tax cuts, government stimuli and other initiatives.

However, now many earnings are set to decline modestly YoY. In fact, most earnings (6 out of 11 sectors) are expected to show YoY earnings decline in Q1, for the first time since 2016.

Nevertheless, it may be too early to sound off alarm bells, as this could prove to be a transitory period. Furthermore, the declines were telegraphed ahead of time, which is partly why we witnessed the significant 20% correction in stocks late last year.

Also, while corporate earnings could decline modestly YoY, there is no indication that earnings will decline dramatically, or will fall off a cliff any time soon. Therefore, there is no reason to panic about corporate earnings, yet.

4. Favorable economic data points are yet another constructive catalyst going forward for stocks. Surely, the data flow hasn’t been perfect, and some recent numbers like certain housing points and manufacturing data have missed estimates. Nevertheless, for the most part, economic data flow continues to be largely positive and is indicative of a moderately expanding economy in the U.S.

5. Yet another crucial element likely to help send equities higher from here is the upcoming U.S./China trade deal. There is likely nothing quite as important to President Trump as getting a trade deal done with China. The President needs this for various political reasons, and it is very likely going to get done soon. In fact, China has suggested that it is ready to purchase an additional $1 trillion worth of goods from the U.S.

While this is a lot of goods, this trade deal goes well beyond China. A comprehensive deal will signal to all emerging markets, and likely to the entire world, that America is back and is ready to do business. This will very likely help ignite an emerging market rally which will then help power this next leg higher for the American bull market.

Longer-Term Risks Exist

Despite my relatively bullish short- to intermediate-term view on stocks, longer-term risks remain. Incredibly high amounts of debt, the very late stages of the current economic cycle, and numerous other factors will likely lead to significant growth problems down the line.

Ultimately, a corporate earnings recession coupled with an overall growth recession is likely to materialize in the U.S. within the next 24 months, possibly as early as 2020. Therefore, it is important to keep in mind that the outlook expressed in this article is of a shorter-term nature and is not intended to be interpreted as a long-term view on equity markets.

The Bottom Line

SPY is at a crucial technical point, and while there is a relatively high probability for a mild correction of 3-5%, before the $280 level gets pierced decisively, investors should not lose sight of the bigger picture.

The big picture is that sentiment has shifted dramatically in recent months, and several key catalysts are likely to continue to fuel positive momentum and robust sentiment in equities going forward. Most prominently, the “Fed Put” has brought risk appetite back into equity markets. But additionally, corporate buybacks and other factors should help keep a floor beneath stock prices for now.

Furthermore, investors will likely need to see a significant threat of a possible growth recession before another substantial correction or a bear market occurs. Right now, given the economic data flow, this does not appear to be in the cards for 2019.

Finally, the China trade deal will likely mark a momentous occasion not just for the U.S. and China, but for all emerging markets, and essentially the entire world. Optimism over free trade should enable the recently ignited rally in emerging markets to continue, a phenomenon that could help produce more gains in the U.S. as well.

Ultimately, SPY could rally substantially over the next 12-18 months, possibly going as high as $320-$350 (3,200-3,500 on the S&P 500), before experiencing a bear market, or another substantial correction.

