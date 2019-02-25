The Momentum Investor For The Week Of February 18-22

Although there is some weakness in the key economic indicators, the economy is still expanding. The markets remain in an uptrend.

Investment Thesis: Walmart (WMT) and Hormel (HRL) are two attractive companies in the consumer staples sector. AT&T (T) - the second largest domestic phone carrier and dividend aristocrat - has an attractive chart. With the XLE moving higher, investors should consider Occidental Petroleum (OXY), as it is one of the sector's 10 largest members.

The Momentum Investor Explained

The purpose of The Momentum Investor is to find companies that have sold off and are now rising. The universe for this column is limited to dividend "aristocrats" - stocks that have increased their dividends for 25 consecutive years - and the 10 largest holdings of the following sector ETFs: the XLB, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLU, XLV, XLY, VNQ. All of these are large, well-established companies whose importance to the market creates a natural bid for their respective shares.

This column is at the mercy of the market. If the market is in a severe correction, it's unlikely any of the companies will be attractive. Conversely, if the market is rallying strongly, it's possible that a large number of companies fit the general criteria. In that event, I will exercise editorial discretion as to how many companies are covered.

Company analysis focuses on the financial statements in the following order: cash flow, balance sheet, and income statement. I use Morningstar for all financial statement data and Finviz.com for sector and company information. Because the universe of stocks contains large companies, revenue growth probably won't be that impressive. What's important is the amount of cash each company generates along with the strength of its balance sheet. Because most of these companies are large, well-established, multi-national companies, the most reasonable expectation is for revenue growth equal to GDP growth; anything faster is icing on the cake.

It is strongly recommended that you use Seeking Alpha's momentum capabilities in conjunction with this article.

The General Economic And Market Backdrop

Momentum plays are more likely to succeed when the economy is growing and the markets are rising. The economic backdrop is moderately concerning. I have a 25% recession probability in the next 6-12 months. This is not fatal but should be included in the overall investment analysis. The general market backdrop is positive. Please see my regular Technically Speaking column for a deeper analysis of the markets.

The Sector Backdrop

Defensive sectors (utilities, staples, healthcare, and real estate) are weakening relative to the SPY. Financials, tech, and energy are "improving;" industrials, basic materials, and consumer discretionary are leading. A word of caution: usually by the time sectors are "leading" they're also pretty stretched from a momentum perspective. That doesn't mean I won't focus on a leading sector but it does mean that out-of-favor stocks could also wind up on the list, which is the case this week.

Walmart

Walmart is a member of the consumer staples sector: it is the fourth largest position held by the XLP ETF. While that sector is "lagging" the SPY, it remains in a solid uptrend:

The ETF sold off with the broader market at the end of last year, falling from almost 14%. It has since rallied from an absolute low of 48.33 to Friday's close of 54.43, a 12.6% gain. The chart is bullish: prices are above the 200-day EMA, all the shorter EMAs are rising and the price candles are using the shorter EMAs for technical support.

WMT is the largest discount variety store. It has a market capitalization of $284 billion; Costco (NASDAQ:COST) - with a market cap of $94.5 billion - is the second largest company in the sector. Walmart is expensive; its current PE is 60 while its forward PE is 21. It is a dividend aristocrat, having raised its dividend for 44 years. It is currently yielding 2.13% with a safe dividend payout ratio of 44.1%.

Due to its size, WMT has an impressive cash flow statement; over the last five years, the company has generated between $23 billion and $31 billion in operating cash flow while expending $10-13 billion on property investment. The company has purchased $28.4 billion in treasury stock while paying out $30.9 billion in dividends.

Last week, the company reported solid quarterly results:

Here's how Reuters reported the news (emphasis added):

Walmart Inc posted its strongest holiday quarter in at least a decade on Tuesday, boosted by higher grocery and e-commerce sales, and said it saw no signs of weakness in U.S. consumer spending despite recent signs of a slowdown. Online sales jumped 43 percent in the quarter helped in particular by the expansion of Walmart's online grocery pickup program to more than 2,100 stores by year end.

The online sales number is particularly impressive; it indicates the company may be able to make inroads into Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) customer base.

The chart is bullish:

The stock has been in an uptrend since the end of last year; it has risen about 17 since the first of the year. Prices gapped higher on this week's news but have since fallen back to the shorter EMAs for technical support. Momentum is positive.

Here is a link to Seeking Alpha's momentum page for Walmart.

Hormel

Hormel is also a member of the consumer staples sector; see the chart above for an analysis of the sector. HRL is one of four members of the meat products industry. It has a current PE of 24.31 and forward PE of 21.46, making it the most expensive member of the industry on current and forward PE basis. It is a dividend aristocrat, having raised its dividend for the last 52 years. The stock has a current yield of 1.96% with a conservative dividend payout ratio of 48%.

The company has a great cash flow statement. For the last five years, net income has been 2-3x larger than property investment, which has allowed the company to use its remaining cash for acquisitions. As a result, their debt position is envious; even after issuing $375 billion in debt in 2018, its debt/asset ratio is a paltry 7.6%. Since 2014, they have paid out approximately $1.4 billion in dividends.

The company reported better-than-expected earnings for the quarter. However, top-line revenue missed a touch.

The stock's chart is attractive:

The stock is currently in a near year-long uptrend. After peaking at 46 in mid-November, the stock sold off to the lower 40s. Since the end of November, it has consolidated sideways trading between the lower and mid-40s. Momentum is rising.

Here is a link to Seeking Alpha's momentum page for Hormel.

AT&T

T is the second largest domestic telecom service provider; the company has a market capitalization of $226 billion (Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is slightly larger). T has the 3rd cheapest PE ratio (10) and the 2nd cheapest forward PE (8.55). The company has the 4th highest dividend, which is 6.55%. The company has raised its dividend for the last 34 years, making it a member of the dividend aristocrats. The payout ratio is a very conservative and safe 58%.

The company's cash flow is rock solid; free cash flow (the cash remaining after paying for investments) has risen from $10 billion in 2014 to $22.8 billion in 2018. The company is also very shareholder friendly. Since 2014, they have purchased a small amount of treasury stock (about $3.4 billion). But over the same time period, they have returned $56 billion to shareholders as dividends. Finally, their debt/asset ratio is 31% - a very low and conservative number.

The chart is technically attractive:

Prices sold-off at the end of last year, falling slightly more than 20%. They rebounded strongly in January before hitting the 200-day EMA and consolidating gains. They fell mostly, but then rallied strongly over the last few weeks, moving beyond the 200-day EMA. Momentum is rising.

Here is a link to Seeking Alpha's momentum section for AT&T.

Occidental Petroleum

OXY is one of the 10 largest holdings of the XLE ETF, which is currently rallying:

The ETF fell between the beginning of October and the end of December, falling 31%. It has since rallied 23%. Prices are right below the 200-day EMA and are using the shorter EMAs for technical support. While the shorter EMAs are still below the 200-day EMA, they are all rising. Momentum is increasing.

Out of 109 independent oil and gas exploration companies, OXY is the fifth largest with a market capitalization of $50.22 billion. It is modestly cheap; its 12.95 PE makes it the 35th cheapest member of the sector. It's a bit pricier on a forward basis; it has the 55th lowest forward PE (18.98). It has a 4.74% dividend yield, which it has raised for the last 16 years. The dividend payout is a safe 62.8%.

The cash flow statement is good. The company has had positive free cash flow (the cash left over after paying for property investment) in four of the last five years. 2015 - the year of the oil market collapse - was the exception. Since 2014, the company has repurchased $4.4 billion in treasury stock while paying out $11.5 billion in dividends. While they increased their long-term debt over the last five years, their debt/asset ratio is a safe 23%.

The stock is currently consolidating:

OXY fell with the broader market, dropping 31% in the 4th quarter. It has since risen by 16%. Prices are consolidating in a fairly tight five-point range, using the shorter EMAs as a median price. The MACD is moving sideways.

Here is a link to SA's momentum section for OXY.

I don't have a professional relationship with any reader, nor should this column be considered specific investment advice for any individual. Please do your own homework to make sure the investments discussed are within your individual risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.