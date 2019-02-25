Skepticism Is Supporting The Market

Instead of celebrating what has been a remarkable string of victories since December, all too many investors are convinced that the rally’s days are numbered. What is more, too many investors seem to be more interested in markets other than equities. Whether you interpret this as apathy or skepticism, the psychological implications are clear: the stock market’s wall of worry is strong enough to support a continued climb.

In what should have been a day to celebrate on Wall Street, the financial media seemed more enamored with bitcoin’s latest showing than with the Dow’s 181-point rally Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has now officially traced out what amounts to a textbook “V-shaped” reversal of its late 2018 decline. This is all the more remarkable given the commentaries which circulated on various financial sites last month that V-shaped recoveries are rare and wouldn’t likely happen this time around. The naysayers were proven wrong, however, as the Dow has evinced an impressive recovery in the last two months with barely a backward step along the way.

Source: BigCharts

In overcoming its nearest round-number level at 26,000, the Dow has also overcome an important psychological benchmark. The 26,000 level is important, for it served as a reversal point in November and early December by turning back two truncated rally attempts. The 26,000 level was also the last major technical level touched by the Dow immediately prior to its December meltdown.

In a previous report, I made the prognosis that the major averages – including the S&P 500 Index (SPX) – would likely soon breakout above their respective trading range ceilings and continue the recovery until achieving new highs. The Dow is on the cusp of breaking out decisively from its multi-month trading range and is very close to its previous high. Assuming the Dow continues its rally in the coming week, we can assert with confidence that the October-December sell-off was nothing more than a classic panic.

Panics are distinct from bear markets in that they are strictly emotionally-driven affairs and not based on longer-term fundamental considerations (such as a contraction in corporate earnings or an economic recession). History teaches that selling panics are almost always retraced completely within a few months and the market then continues its previous trend. In the present case, that would mean we can expect the major indices to push above last year’s highs and continue trending higher in the months ahead.

Yet despite the Dow’s continued strength, retail investors seem to be unimpressed. Instead of rushing headlong into the stock market after the recent string of unbroken successes, many participants are more interested in safe-havens like gold or U.S. Treasury bonds, or in alternative investments like cryptocurrencies. Far from being a point of concern, the fact that equities have competition from other major assets is encouraging. Last year the stock market was the proverbial “only game in town.” Consequently, the fear of missing out attracted too much attention to stocks and contributed to the instability the market exhibited in the late summer of 2018.

When retail investors become enamored with stocks, the “smart money” typically liquidates their holdings and waits for a more suitable re-entry point after the market has had a sizable decline. This liquidation was clearly evident beginning in September when interest rate-sensitive securities began populating the daily list of NYSE new 52-week lows. The lack of skepticism on the part of the small retail investor last summer also made it much easier for the bears to raid the market and have their way.

The fact that the price of gold has risen steadily for the last few months, outperforming even the S&P 500 and despite a strong U.S. dollar, is further evidence that skepticism abounds. Shown below is the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD), one of the most popular gold ETFs, compared with the SPX. The relative outperforming of GLD versus the S&P is astounding given the dollar’s strength. Typically gold moves inversely to the dollar, but in those rare instances when gold and the dollar trend upward in tandem it’s usually a case of investors being willing to pay a premium for the perceived safety of the yellow metal.

Source: BigCharts

With the U.S.-China trade war and the ongoing fears over Brexit still predominant worries right now, it’s no wonder that many investors are ignoring equities in favor of the traditional safe havens. Some have even turned to cryptocurrencies like bitcoin as an alternative safe haven. This might partially explain bitcoin’s latest turnaround attempt (see chart below).

Source: Bitcoin Charts

The recent obsession with assets other than stocks among individual investors is supportive of the bull market’s “wall of worry.” It’s unusual for a market rally to end without first seeing a major spike in bullish sentiment among retail traders. We haven’t seen anything approaching euphoria yet in the sentiment polls. In fact, the latest poll from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) reveals that there are still too many neutral investors right now (35%) compared with bulls (39%). A major stock market top is usually preceded by an AAII bullish reading of around 50% or higher. We’re still a long way from this level of ebullience and we should expect to see a notable increase of stock market bulls before this rally has reached its apex.

Another reason for expecting the stock market’s recovery to continue in the coming weeks is provided by the recent performance of the broker/dealer stocks. This extremely important market segment can be viewed as a leading indicator for the Dow and S&P 500. Earlier this week, I wrote that a weekly close above the widely-watched 200-day moving average in the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD) would be a bullish sign. As shown in the following graph, XBD finished the latest week decisively above the 200-day MA and is primed for a continuation of its recovery rally. If the broad market rally was fated to end now, we should be seeing a negative divergence in the XBD. Instead we’re seeing continued strength which is a confirmation signal that the bulls are still in control of the dominant interim trend.

Source: BigCharts

Also worth noting is the relative strength evident in the semiconductor stocks. The semiconductors are another important leading indicator for the major averages, especially the Nasdaq. What bodes well for the semis typically bodes well for the rest of the market. Here you can see the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) compared with the S&P 500 since the recovery began in December. The gap between the SMH and the SPX is widening, and that’s a good thing since increasing strength in the semiconductor stocks more often than not precedes additional strength in the major averages. As with the XBD mentioned above, a major decline is usually preceded with a negative divergence in the SMH versus the S&P 500. Right now, we’re seeing the opposite of this.

Source: BigCharts

With so much skepticism over the stock market’s short term and intermediate-term prospects, investors have a reason for believing that the bulls will retain control of the trend. This is further supported by a number of key leading indicators, including the aforementioned strength in the highly sensitive broker/dealer and semiconductor stock industry groups. Moreover, the evidence suggests that assets such as gold, Treasuries, and even cryptocurrencies, are commanding the collective attention of retail investors instead of equities.

This can be taken as further evidence that a healthy level of fear or uncertainty exists over the equity market outlook. From a contrarian’s perspective, that supports the bullish case. Accordingly, investors should continue to lean bullish until we see a notable increase in investors’ enthusiasm for stocks.

On a strategic note, investors should also be long the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and real estate equities, as well as the tech sector in general. I also recommended last week that technical traders take some partial profit in market tracking ETFs, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) of which I’m currently long. After the impressive upside run of the last few weeks, now would be a good time to book a little profit and raise stop losses on long positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.