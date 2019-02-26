According To Sources Interview With Bloomberg Reporter Ed Hammond: Part I (Podcast)

The event space is littered on a daily basis with rumors of deals and activism, the overwhelming majority of which are false. In Part 1 of this interview series, Bloomberg M&A reporter Ed Hammond explains the role journalists play in the deal process. He discusses how incorrect journalism, for example the Nokia for Juniper story, makes it to press only to be quickly refuted. And lastly, Samuels and Hammond talk sources and their motivations, which can range from vanity, to humanity...to revenge.
My Interview With Bloomberg M&A Reporter Ed Hammond / My Thoughts on IDTI
