Harris: Buy This Military Company For Total Return And Growth

Harris dividends are below average at 1.7% and have increased for 17 years in a row, with dividend increase coming in August 2019.

Harris three-year forward CAGR of 17% is good and will give you steady growth with the increasing worldwide economy and defense budgets.

Harris total return overperformed the Dow average for my 49 month test period by 105.70% which is great and is recovering nicely from the end year of 2018 downturn.

Harris (HRS), one of the largest manufacturer for communications equipment and other government markets, is a buy for the total return and conservative income investor. Harris has steady growth and has plenty of cash, which it uses to expand its product line and buy bolt-on companies. Harris is scheduled to merge with L-3 Systems mid-year 2019. The company is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Harris has a great chart going up and to the right for 2015 through 2017. The latest dip in 2018 has created a buying opportunity for this solid total return and income investment.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Harris will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Harris passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Harris does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 17 years of increases and a 1.7% yield. Harris is, therefore, a fair choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year dividend growth rate is also good at 9.7%. The payout ratio of dividends is low at 34%. After paying the increasing dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. HRS passes this guideline. HRS is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $20 Billion. Harris 2019 projected cash flow at $800 Million is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing the dividend each year. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 17% passes my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Harris can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued sales growth of their defense products in the United States and foreign countries. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. HRS passes this guideline since their total return is 150.76%, more than the Dow's total return of 45.06%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $25,500 today, and this makes Harris a great investment for the total return investor looking back with future growth to continue One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. HRS's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $190, passing the guideline. HRS's price is presently 15% below the target. HRS is under the target price at present and has a moderate PE ratio of 20, making HRS a good buy at this entry point with a steady dividend and earnings growth to continue. The present dip provides a good entry point to buy this company at a discount. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great and the increasing dividend for 17 years makes a good combination for the conservative income investor. The Portfolio already has Lockheed (LMT) in it which is also a good business company. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes HRS interesting is the long-term growth of the economy and defense budget giving you an increasing growth in the military sector.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Harris passes against the Dow baseline in my 49-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 49 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The great total return of 150.76% makes Harris a great investment for the total return investor. Harris has a below average dividend yield of 1.7% and has had increases for 17 years, making Harris a good choice for the conservative dividend income investor. The Dividend is estimated to be increased in August 2019 to $0.73/Qtr. from $0.685/Qtr. or a 6.6% increase.

DOW's 49 Month total return baseline is 45.06%

Company name 49 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly dividend percentage Harris Corp. 150.76% 105.70% 1.7%

Click to enlarge

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on January 29, 2019, Harris reported earnings that beat expected by $0.06 at $1.96, compared to last year at $1.08. Total revenue was higher at $1.67 Billion more than a year ago by 8.4% year over year and beat expected revenue by $40 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out April 2019 and is expected to be $2.05 compared to last year at $1.67 a nice increase. The graphic below shows the first half earnings comparison from last FY year.

Source: 2nd Quarter earnings call slides

Business Overview

Harris is one of the largest manufacturers of military defense communication systems sold in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpt from Reuters

Harris Corporation is a technology company that provides products, systems, and services that have defense and civil government applications, as well as commercial applications. The Company offers its products and services to government and commercial customer. The Company operates in four segments: Communication Systems, which serves markets in tactical communications and defense, and public safety networks; Space and Intelligence Systems, which provides complete Earth observation, environmental, geospatial, space protection, and intelligence solutions. Electronic Systems designs, develops, produces and sells electronic warfare solutions for airborne, maritime and ground applications to the United States military service branches and to classified customers and allied nations. It has provided electronic warfare solutions for strategic and tactical fixed-wing and rotary aircraft, such as the F/A-18, F-16, B1-B, B-52, C-130H, MH-60, MH-47 and CV-22 aircraft."

The graphic below shows gains for the Electronics Systems Group.

Source: 2nd Quarter earnings call slides

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The FED lowered GDP projection for 2019 which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting two rate increases for 2019. The recent volatility may keep the FED on hold. At the FED meeting in January, the statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

From January 31, 2019, earnings release Bill Brown (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said

Orders, revenue, and operating margin were up in all segments, and overall company margin expanded 150 basis points to 19.6%. These results extend our strong first quarter performance with non-GAAP earnings per share over the first half up 24% on 9% revenue growth and 24% higher free cash flow. And today we're raising guidance for the year on revenue, margin, earnings per share, and free cash flow. The merger with L3 is on track for mid-calendar 2019 close and integration planning is progressing well. But let me start providing some color on the quarter performance before closing our prepared remarks with a few comments on the merger. In Tactical, international delivered another solid quarter up 11% driven by the ramp of modernization programs in Australia, standardization of Harris equipment in NATO countries in Western Europe, continued border security programs in Eastern Europe and the third technology refresh for a longstanding customer in Northern Africa. For the first half, international revenue was up 7% driven principally by Asia-Pacific and a strong second quarter recovery in Europe and book-to-bill was greater than 1. That combined with a solid pipeline of $2.5 billion reaffirms our expectations that international will grow low-to-mid single digits in fiscal 2019 with sequential growth in the second half."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Harris business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. HRS has good constant growth and will continue as the world military budgets grow.

The graphic below shows guidance for FY 2019.

Source: 2nd Quarter earnings call slides

Takeaways

Harris is a good investment choice for the conservative income investor with its good dividend record and a great choice for the total return investor as projected growth of the worldwide defense budgets increase. Harris will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio. The portfolio already has LMT in it also a great military business and may buy HRS when cash is available. If you want a steady growing income, and total return in the defense business HRS may be the right investment for you. Also, read my reviews of Raytheon (RTN) and Lockheed that also have good fundamentals.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On February 2 increased position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.7% of the portfolio, I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On January 30 increased the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.2% of the portfolio to 0.4%. I think their product may be the product of the future for drug testing.

On January 28 bought a starter position of Realty Income Corp. ( O ), I could use a bit more steady income and hope to add to this holding in the future. Realty Income Corp. is now 0.4% of the portfolio.

On January 28 sold the remaining portion of Mondelez (MDLZ). The forward growth does not look good enough.

On January 24 increased the position of Digital Reality Investors (DLR) from 3.1% of the portfolio to 3.6%. I want to get DLR up to a full position of 4%.

On January 16 sold the remaining shares of 3M (MMM). I decided to sell this small position in order to reduce the number of positions with a new target number of 20 positions max from 25.

On January 11 started a new position in Lockheed at 0.65% of the portfolio.

On January 9 trimmed Mondelez from 1.32% of the portfolio to 0.64%. The growth rate looks low going forward, and the portfolio is looking at Lockheed as a replacement.

On November 19 the portfolio trimmed 3M from 1.4% of the portfolio to 0.92%. The last earnings report was fair but and the next year does show the growth that is wanted. I was going to sell this small position, but the recent market volatility makes me want to hold this defensive income position.

On October 10 trimmed Home Depot (HD) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. I love HD but don't want it to get above 10% of the portfolio.

On October 10 the portfolio added a starter position of VISA (V) at 0.4% of the portfolio.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) is 8.5% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.9% of the portfolio and Boeing (BA) is 15.5% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, OHI, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air-Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which has started delivery in 2019. Two KC-46A tankers were delivered in January 2019. As a result of the good fourth-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $500 for a possible 20% upside potential.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has an estimated dividend increase to $0.97/Qtr. in April 2019, which will be 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 3rd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LMT, MMM, EOS, DIS, O, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.