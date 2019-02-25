Amazon: Ignore Media Controversy And Focus On Fundamentals

Important growth drivers over the next 5-10 years are abundant at Amazon. Continued AWS growth, omnichannel retail, and advertising all provide great opportunities to expand Amazon's social footprint.

Investors need to re-calibrate their sights on the fundamentals of Amazon. Amazon's ability to expand into any market, throw billions at it (sacrificing profits), and keep the stock elevated is remarkable.

While the media loves to salivate over these stories, I perceive them as a non-issue for the business. In my view, there is a <5% chance of Jeff Bezos leaving.

Amazon has recently fallen under some controversy after its pull-out from its HQ2 headquarter development in Long Island, as well as stories about Jeff Bezos himself.

Media Controversy Is Irrelevant

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been riddled in controversy recently. Whether it be their recent pullout from their New York HQ2, worker treatment, their taxes (or lack thereof), and Jeff Bezos himself. In the past few months, government representatives like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have all called on Amazon to improve. And even President Trump has commented on Amazon's treatment of the USPS and Amazon's non-existent taxes paid. These concerns have persisted over recent months as investors and analysts alike worry about new threats emerging. I think it is just noise.

At the end of the day, we have to analyze Amazon for what it is: a business. We then have to assess all credible risks (emphasis on credible). In this case, I doubt the credibility of the recent media coverage around the company. More specifically, I believe Amazon's recent battle with negative press coverage is just noise. It won't impact the trajectory of the business.

Let's look at the controversy:

Jeff Bezos

Taxes

HQ2

Worker treatment

Do any of these factors infringe on Amazon's ability to generate business over the next twelve plus months?

The story with Jeff Bezos and his divorce is (in my view) not related in any way, shape, or form to the management and structure of Amazon's business. Is Amazon going to grow less because Jeff Bezos is getting a divorce? No. I would leave stories about Jeff Bezos's divorce to the tabloids, not to financial discussion.

With regards to taxes, this risk bears more fruit. There is bipartisan outrage that Amazon did not pay any taxes on $11.2 billion in operating profits for 2018. Increased regulation on Amazon and other tech companies' ability to avoid taxes may hurt Amazon's profitability. When we get to my DCF model later in the article, you will see that I factor this in, with a tax rate of 20% going forward.

With regards to HQ2, Amazon's move into New York strikes me as more of a piece of political and strategic news than economic news. Does pulling out of New York have some kind of detrimental consequence on Amazon's business? No. Amazon pulling out of New York is less important to Amazon than it is to New York. The HQ2 pullout doesn't affect Amazon in the slightest.

Finally, we have the controversy of Amazon's treatment of its workers. This has also drawn criticism from Senator Bernie Sanders. Yet, Amazon is ahead of the curb on this particular issue. A few months ago, Amazon developed a standard of a $15 minimum wage. On top of this, the majority of Amazon's employees have the ability to be compensated via stock options. And, with the extreme price appreciation in the last couple of years, Amazon employees have made significant profits.

Overall, the recent media headlines shouldn't negatively affect the business, while it could create a bumpy road for the stock short term.

Amazon, The Juggernaut

In the past several years, Amazon has created a trend of being able to single-handedly dominate entire industries that have been established for decades. They disrupted retail, creating bankruptcies, and volatility in the overall market. They also were the creators of the modern day datacenter market with AWS. Amazon is always ahead of the curb. This is the key reason Amazon has been so difficult to value. Just when you think they are stabilizing and are going to scale back investments, we see some new funding round or M&A deal. I would like to apply one of the most universal physics laws to Amazon: Newton's First Law.

An object will remain at rest or in stay in motion unless acted upon by an outside force.

We have all learned this law in basic junior high/high school physics, but Amazon is the perfect example of this law in the business world. Amazon's ability to disrupt (its motion) has remained consistent as there has not been an outside force to act upon it. Government, competition, and access to capital have not infringed on Amazon's ability to expand. Amazon disrupted the idea of what a business even means. The idea of "get big fast" has carried over to management's decisions. Management has sacrificed profitability and cash generative results for years, piling any profits they made back into the business. This is a move that executives of large Fortune 500 companies would seldom make. Instead, traditional management would execute with the goal of cutting costs and maximizing profits. Amazon's ability to prioritize the customer and top-line growth over profitability and cash generation is what has allowed the stock to do this:

Don't forget, Amazon started out as a bookseller. Since then, they have expanded into and created many multi-billion dollar industries. They commanded a revenue profile of $232 billion in 2018.

Basically, Amazon disrupted the way a business is run. The idea that a company could run into extreme expenses for several years was radical and has allowed Amazon to become the single largest company (by market cap) in the world.

The Power Amazon Now Has

Years of prioritizing the customer above all else has paid off. Not just for the extraordinary run it Amazon's stock, but the business is at a point where nothing short of a dramatic government intervention can stop it. Let's look at why Amazon is so unique.

When you think of what the consumer wants, it boils down to three key tenets:

Low prices

Fast delivery

Valid goods

Consumers want prices on their products to be as low as possible, ship the fastest, and want the goods to be real (the problem of counterfeit products). Let's look at fellow e-commerce firm eBay (EBAY).

With regards to low prices, eBay might have this factor. But, is eBay lowering prices as quickly as Amazon is? No. In my opinion, eBay doesn't have the flexibility with Wall Street that Amazon has. Amazon has a vision that allows them to cut prices and margins to get hit. Why? Because they are Amazon. Amazon has proven to the markets that they can get away with these things. If eBay lowered prices all of the sudden, questions would immediately arise about their revenue growth and margin trajectory given the price cuts. Amazon doesn't encounter these issues.

On top of this, Amazon has been in the e-commerce business for so long now that they have been able to find and/or smoothen out inefficiencies. Whether it be over-marketing, supply chain issues, or logistics, Amazon has gained enough experience to work through inefficiencies. This allows Amazon to cut costs internally, thus creating more opportunities for price reductions.

On the second note, no e-commerce firm has invested as much money as Amazon has. In the last five years, Amazon has spent $41.61 billion on CapEx investments. A lot of this investment has been driven into creating a shell around Amazon that they could eventually grow into. A lot of this $41 billion number was dedicated to the creation of fulfillment centers and developing a much more intricate, thorough, and generally large logistics network. There is not a single e-commerce company on earth, excluding Amazon, that has a fleet of 40 jumbo jets (Amazon Air) and 75 fulfillment centers employing a total of 125,000 people. In addition, Amazon's move to develop its own logistics infrastructure could help it cut costs on the future. After all, this move to further streamline operations creates more efficiency than outsourcing logistics to companies like FedEx (FDX) or UPS (UPS).

Finally, Amazon has less reports of counterfeit goods than platforms like eBay and even Chinese platforms like Alibaba (BABA). While customers on these platforms have reported scams, Amazon has had a much better track record in terms of preventing scam goods on the platform.

Amazon is able to keep prices low, allow access to faster and faster delivery times, and protect the validity of the products sold on the site. Overall, this truly enriches the customer experience greater than any of the competition can.

So, it isn't surprising when we see Amazon dominate the e-commerce market. It should continue to dominate in the years to come.

The competition simply can't keep up with Amazon. Amazon is just far better equipped, capitalized, and experienced than the competition.

Future Growth Avenues: AWS, Advertising, Omnichannel Retail

I am currently able to identify four key areas where Amazon should be able to continue growing and even report some re-acceleration of growth. AWS, advertising, omnichannel retail, and original content are these four pathways.

AWS: In Q4, AWS's growth continued, with revenues ramping by a staggering 45% Y/Y. Meanwhile, AWS continues to expand margins, with AWS margins hitting 30%+. AWS generated over $25 billion 2018 revenues. In my view, the continued growth of the overall cloud market will propel all participants, including Amazon regardless of market share loss (unless that market share loss is extreme). While competition looms from firms like Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), AWS continues to dominate the market. Reuters recently pulled data on the most relevant cloud provider of the trio. Of the 311 businesses surveyed, 227 businesses named AWS as their vendor. This means that among these specific businesses, AWS holds almost three quarters of the market. AWS, while less differentiated from the competition than Amazon's core retail business, has some relevant competitive advantages.

First-mover advantage

Continuously lowering prices

Heavy marketing

The first advantage AWS has over competitors like Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure is its first-mover advantage. In a market as entrenched and competitive as the cloud computing market, first mover advantages are crucial. A company's ability to develop an application or a platform on the cloud could be necessary to gaining experience and retaining market share. Amazon practically invented the modern day cloud computing market. I would think that their experience in this market would only serve as a competitive benefit.

Secondly, as AWS continues to find internal cost efficiencies, they exploit them. The difference between Amazon and a traditional business model is that a traditional business model would use these lower costs to improve margins. Whereas AWS uses these lowered costs to lower prices to customers, furthering their competitive stance and market share. This continuous trend of lower and lower prices for better service will benefit AWS's market share trajectory.

Finally, I have (anecdotal evidence) noticed a ramp-up in marketing of AWS. Whether it be YouTube ads or NFL in-game ads, I have seen an increased number of advertisements and marketing for AWS, something I am yet to see for competing firms like Microsoft and Google.

With regards to the overall cloud market, growth should remain robust. Gartner forecasts an overall size of $400 billion plus in 2020 and beyond.

The growth of the overall cloud market will propel all participants in the market. Even with potential for market share loss, a stronger tide will lift all boats, including AWS.

Advertising: While advertising is a good opportunity for Amazon, I doubt they will become as large as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Google in this market. If anything, Amazon will command a more niche share in this market. A recent note came out from eMarketer proclaiming that Amazon would gain market share on Google in 2019, with revenue growth at 50%. The expectation is for Amazon to expand its market share from 6.8% to 8.8% while Google is expected to decline from 38.2% to 37.2%. While in the short term, Amazon is gaining traction and taking share from the competition, I believe there are limits to Amazon's advertising expansion.

That being said, as with AWS, the advertising market is a substantial enough market for lift all boats, including Amazon's. The problem is Amazon operates in a niche area, offering partners the chance to buy ads within the Amazon site for mostly consumer goods. These aren't video ads you would find on Instagram Stories or YouTube. These are ads placed exclusively by sellers on the Amazon site. Until Amazon can truly break out of this, I doubt their ability to exist as a third major player alongside Facebook and Google in the advertising arena.

By 2023, the digital advertising market is expected to reach north of $500 billion. Even a small share in this pie could be an extremely beneficial tailwind for Amazon's growth. Couple this with Amazon's past experience with dominating and disrupting entire industries, and Amazon could take significant share from the internet advertising duopoly of Facebook and Google.

Amazon doesn't need to be the next Facebook or Google in the advertising space. Any piece of this enormous pie will do. This market is expected to reach $517 billion in 2023. Assuming Amazon takes no more share from here (they are at 8.8% right now), their revenue profile by 2023 will be $45 billion+.

Overall, Amazon continues to take share away from competitors. While the advertising industry is an extremely competitive one, and there is no guarantee that Amazon will take significant share from Facebook and Google, we should expect continued growth in this business segment.

Omnichannel Retail: Back in June of 2017, nearly two years ago, Amazon announced their purchase of the grocery store chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion. Humorously, Whole Foods was nicknamed "Whole Paycheck" because of their high prices. Since the acquisition, Amazon has offered an increased amount of deals for Amazon Prime members shopping at Whole Foods. These new deals underscore the long-term trend taking place at Amazon and in the retail business, in general. It is the idea of omnichannel retail.

For the first many years of Amazon's history, the company's focus was solely on growing by taking share from physical stores via eCommerce. Now, Amazon is recognizing that retail is not going to be solely online or solely offline. It will be some blend of both online and offline retail. Hence the idea of omnichannel retail. Combining e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail will help Amazon continue the growth of its ecosystem. As I mentioned above, Amazon has developed new discounts specific for Amazon Prime members, further integrating technology into its Whole Foods physical store footprint. Amazon's exposure to both physical stores and e-commerce will prove invaluable over the coming years.

In the last couple of years, we have noticed a dying off of retailers who haven't moved well into digital retail. Some have even declared bankruptcy or are nearing bankruptcy. The brick-and-mortar companies that have been able to flourish during this time are companies that focus on intangible factors like brand and in-store experience. This is something that no e-commerce store, no matter how good or how large, can replicate. Thus, being a brick-and-mortar retailer has its benefits. Amazon's expansion into brick-and-mortar stores should prove beneficial to expanding Amazon's overall ecosystem. As of now, Amazon's two most relevant store chains are Whole Foods and Amazon Go. Both should continue to expand as the years go on.

All in all, omnichannel retail will create a new growth spurt for a recently slowing "Physical Stores" segment.

Valuation - DCF + SOTP

I'm changing up my valuation methodology on Amazon away from purely a DCF. I view Amazon as a conglomeration of large business organized into one business. For that reason, I am incorporating a sum-of-the-parts valuation alongside a DCF.

Here is CAPM/cost of equity:

This assumes a 10-year bond yield of 2.654%, an equity risk premium of 596 basis points, and an unlevered beta of 1.3.

On to the WACC:

Here are my estimates for each individual segment of Amazon's business:

Revenue CAGR of ~10.3%, while EPS CAGR of ~28.7%. Decelerating cost growth, coupled with higher retail margins, allows for EPS growth to outpace revenue growth.

Here is my final valuation of Amazon using a DCF.

Using the DCF model alone, Amazon is not a compelling buy. That is, unless you believe a 2% upside profile is compelling. Now, let's move on to the SOTP model.

My SOTP model incorporates the business segment estimates used in the DCF model to base a valuation around each individual segment.

Online Stores:

This model assumes a 25 multiple on 2023 EBITDA discounted back 10%/year back to 2019. This yields a fair value of $380/share.

Third-Party:

This business should (in theory) have higher margins as there are less costs of hosting other stores than there are owning your own digital stores. Thus, my EBITDA margin estimate is 12.5%, versus the 7% from online stores. I use the same 25 multiple I used on online stores.

At this point, I project Amazon's e-commerce business is worth $693/share, or ~$340 billion. This does, however, exclude Whole Foods and physical stores, something that plays further in to Amazon's commerce business.

Physical Stores:

Brick-and-mortar retailers carry a far smaller multiple and far smaller margins than e-commerce companies. Thus, I put a 15 multiple and 7% margins on Amazon's physical stores business to derive a value of ~$16 billion.

I calculate that AWS's value is slightly smaller than that of Amazon's e-commerce business. This assumes a 25 multiple with 30% margins, a downtick in margins.

Subscription Services:

This business includes Amazon's Amazon Music platform and Amazon Prime Video platform. This is a subscription software business. Applying Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) like margins and a 20 multiple, we get a ~$53 fair value.

Other (Advertising, Alexa, etc.):

This assumes margins far lower than Facebook's or Google's, with <$50 billion in revenue and a 25 multiple. Discounted back 10% annually and we get a $366 fair value.

SOTP Valuation:

The final SOTP valuation is far higher than the DCF:

To find my final valuation of Amazon, I combine the DCF and SOTP based valuations and divide by the number of different valuations (two). Here:

The final valuation implies 7%, yielding a buy rating.

Conclusion

While recent coverage around Amazon has been based on controversy around management and tax practices, investors need to re-focus their attention on Amazon's fundamentals. Right now, Amazon's fundamentals remain strong, and the stock is intrinsically undervalued. Investors need to focus on Amazon's long-term growth drivers and be less worried about Amazon's short-term headwinds. Amazon remains a buy.

