Focus On Europe - Ingenico: The Panic Reaction After The Profit Warning Was Unwarranted

The results were clearly weaker than originally expected and anticipated, but there was no reason to panic.

Introduction

In this edition of Focus on Europe, we will have closer look at Ingenico, the French payment systems operator. 2018 was a roller coaster year as the company had to deal with an expensive acquisition in 2017, a worsening situation at its banking division and failing to find a 'strategic solution' (French bank Natixis (OTCPK:NTXFF) was rumored to be interested in acquiring Ingenico, but nothing materialized).

Revisiting Ingenico

After seeing Ingenico's (OTC:INGIF) (OTCPK:INGIY) (ING on Euronext Paris) most recent profit warning, I most definitely wasn't too happy, but I also wasn't prepared to cut my losses as I had the impression the market's reaction was too harsh for what appeared to be a relatively benign earnings miss as the market seemed to behave like Ingenico was suddenly generating losses rather than 'just' making less profit.

And indeed. Just a month after the profit warning, the share price is trading 10% above the level it was trading before the warning.

The full-year results are now out

Ingenico had already warned us, so the 'light' results didn't really surprise us. The revenue increased by 2% to 2.64B EUR, but the EBITDA decreased by 7% to 488M EUR, reducing the EBITDA margin from 21% to 18.4%. Despite this, the net income was 188M EUR (-26%) or 3.05 EUR per share meaning Ingenico is definitely still profitable. The company had ended the years 2016 and 2017 with a P/E ratio of 19.5 and 22 respectively (EPS divided by the closing price of the year), so the P/E ratio of 15 before the post-results bump was relatively low from a historical point of view as well.

Moving over to the cash flow statements it also looks like the situation wasn't nearly as dramatic as the market's reaction on the profit warning made it look. Ingenico reported a 339M EUR operating cash flow, but this needs some adjustments as it paid 90M EUR in taxes while only 52M EUR would have been due based on the income statement. Additionally, we would need to deduct a 16M EUR contribution from working capital changes as well.

Taking these two adjustments into consideration, the adjusted operating cash flow increases to 361M EUR, and the free cash flow would have come in at around 251M EUR (after also taking a 7M EUR interest income into consideration. So. The situation isn't as alarming as the 50% share price decrease would make you think…

One of the main issues I have is the small increase of the company's net debt, combined with the lower EBITDA result which pushed the net debt/EBITDA ratio from 2.8 to 3.1. If Ingenico is right about its guidance for 2019 (see later), I dare to say this ratio has now peaked, and we should see the net debt decrease to 1.325B EUR by the end of this year (subject to the take-up rate of the stock dividend) and this, combined with a 550M EUR EBITDA would result in a debt ratio of less than 2.5.

So the debt ratio as of the end of 2018 is high, but it shouldn't be an issue going forward. If all goes well, the debt ratio should drop to less than 2 by the end of next year (2020). Also, keep in mind the net debt would have decreased if Ingenico wouldn't have spent 87M EUR on share buybacks and 36M EUR on acquisitions.

The net debt is not a big issue, as the cost of the debt appears to be pretty low; Ingenico paid just 24M EUR in interest on its 2.33B EUR in gross debt, so there's no real rush to use the 775M EUR in cash on the bank to pay off debt. Now things seem to be picking up again, Ingenico could consider issuing a longer-term bond (5 years? 8 years?). This will increase the interest expenses but also provide more clarity on when the debt will have to be repaid as you're no longer subject to the banks' quarterly review of the credit facility.

The Dividend

Ingenico has declared a dividend of 1.10 EUR per share, a substantial decrease compared to last year's dividend payment. I think it's good the management isn't as stubborn to just maintain the dividend at any cost. When the results aren't as good as expected, there definitely is no reason to maintain the dividend at a high rate, especially when there is a clear need to reduce the leverage on the balance sheet.

Right after Ingenico published its results, I mentioned I would take the dividend in stock, but after the recent 20% share price increase I'm not so sure anymore. I will make my final decision once the dividend conversion rate has been established, and that will depend on A) Ingenico's share price and B) the discount offered by Ingenico. Should the share price be trading around 55 EUR/share and the stock dividend would be offered at the equivalent of 50 EUR/share, I would very likely take it in stock. But if the discount to the share price is minimal, I may change my mind and just opt for the cash dividend.

The stock dividend could have major implications for Ingenico, and its management should think very carefully about not pricing the stock dividend too high. Should half of the shareholders elect to receive the dividend in stock, the dividend-related cash outflow will remain limited to just 35M EUR, which means that of the expected 275M EUR in free cash flow, almost a quarter of a billion will remain in-house while the share count will increase by just 1%. And that would be a good trade-off, as this would allow Ingenico to aggressively reduce its net debt.

What about the guidance for 2020?

One of the things I appreciated about Ingenico was its transparency. It works in both ways, as the company's decision to be as transparent as possible about bad news has hit its share price hard, but the evolution of a share price should not be the main consideration when full disclosure is needed.

Ingenico used to guide for a 700M EUR EBITDA in 2020 but after the EBITDA miss in 2018 which resulted in a lower EBITDA guidance for FY 2019, I would like to use the word 'impossible' to describe Ingenico's odds to effectively generate 700M EUR in EBITDA next year.

That's why I'm a bit disappointed to see there has been no longer-term guidance at all. On the one hand, I can understand that as it looks like Ingenico already had severe issues to provide a reliable guidance for its 2018 results, but on the other hand, investors would really like to know what they are in for, and what the management's updated longer-term views are.

For 2019, the guidance is pretty clear. Ingenico's management expects the company to generate an EBITDA of 550M EUR, of which approximately 50% will be converted into free cash flow. This implies a free cash flow generation of 275M EUR or 4.35 EUR per share. This once again confirms the market was crazy when it pushed the share price to 45 EUR/share after the January profit warning.

Ingenico expects the 550M EUR EBITDA to consist of 280M EUR contributed by the Banks & Acquirers segment (+1% versus 2018) and the remaining 270M EUR will be generated by the retail division. That's interesting as it implies a 29% EBITDA increase in the retail segment. Ingenico better makes sure this is a realistic target it won't have to walk back on…

It will also be interesting to see if Ingenico is effectively able to stabilize its banks & acquirers segment after a serious 25% drop of the EBITDA in that segment (fueled by a bad performance in the EMEA (-21%) and North America (-13%) regions, partly mitigated by a super-strong performance in Asia (+12%) and Latin America (+61%) where Brazil and Mexico appear to be the company's focus points).

Conclusion

My conclusion remains unchanged compared to my initial review of the profit warning in January. Ingenico definitely disappointed but as its share price seems to have been overshooting, I don't think selling is an option.

That being said, the time to fool around is over, and if Ingenico has to retract its 2019 guidance, the market will not appreciate it and Ingenico would lose all remaining credibility.

Other European news

Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF) (OTCPK:WCAGY) seems to have found a (temporary?) ally in the German market regulator which has now banned short-selling Wirecard stock for the time being, while the investigators in Singapore are working towards a conclusion. You can read up on the fraud allegations in one of the previous editions of Focus on Europe.

Bad news for Salmon farmers in Europe as the European Commission has opened an investigation to figure out if the European salmon farmers have entered into secret (and forbidden) price negotiations to keep the price of farmed salmon high. The raids seemed to have happened simultaneously and Scandinavian companies Mowi (OTCPK:MHGVY) (OTCPK:MNHVF), the new name of Marine Harvest, Salmar and Leroy Seafood (OTCPK:LYSFF) (OTCPK:LYSFY) have been raided.

Of course, all companies say they have nothing to hide and that they are fully cooperating with the investigation of the commission. The price of salmon has remained relatively stable over the past half-decade, as shown on this chart, taken from Mowi's Q3 presentation, so it's not unreasonable for the European Commission to figure out if these are normal market circumstances or if there's something else going on behind the scenes.

It's also interesting to see not all salmon farmers have been targeted by the investigators as Norway Royal Salmon (OTC:NRYYF) hasn't had the 'honor' yet to welcome any investigators related to this issue.

According to the EU regulations, the Commission is allowed to fine cartel members to the tune of 10% of their annual revenue (not income, but revenue). But with an EBITDA margin of in excess of 25% for Mowi, a 10% hit (reducing the EBITDA margin for one year to just over 15%) very likely isn't a strong deterrent.

Great news for Metro Bank (OTCPK:MBNKF) which was discussed in this edition of Focus on Europe. As part of its bailout program, the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) was forced to pay its main rivals to increase the competition in the UK financial landscape. RBS paid 775M GBP into a scheme operated by the 'Banking Competition Remedies', and in the most recent round, a total of 280M GBP has been awarded to three smaller banks.

Metro Bank will receive the largest sum, 120M GBP, and this will be a very welcome cash inflow which protects its growth plans that remained uncertain after its lower-than-expected net income in FY 2018, and its lower capital ratio after having to re-calculate the total size of its Risk Weighted assets. The cash inflow very likely means Metro Bank won't have to slow down its plans to roll out the franchise all over the United Kingdom. Metro Bank will match the 120M payout with 240M GBP of its own money to open 30 new branches.

You can re-read the original article on Metro Bank here.

And finally, elsewhere in the UK, the Dairy Crest Group (OTC:DRCSF) (OTCPK:DRCSY) accepted a buyout offer from Saputo (OTCPK:SAPIF) which is offering to acquire the dairy group for an all-cash offer of 620 pence per share. I originally discussed Dairy Crest in a dedicated article in June last year as the company's 4.5% dividend yield (and 0% dividend withholding tax in the UK) offered an attractive investment proposition, considering the stock was also trading at a free cash flow yield of almost 8%.

Is 620 pence 'top dollar'? No, it isn't. But time also has a value, and locking in 620 pence today is the equivalent of selling the stock at 710 pence in two years from now for an investor expecting to generate a 7% return per year.

As it's an all-cash offer, accepting it and tendering your stock will help to reload your cash position to take advantage of other mispricings on the UK stock market. It's also interesting to see the share price on the London Stock Exchange has increased to 640 pence, 3% higher than the offered price, which seems to indicate the market thinks there's a realistic chance another suitor will join the race to acquire Dairy Crest. For those who aren't willing to speculate on this, it would make sense to sell the stock on the open market and incurring the transaction fees rather than waiting for the formal acquisition which will take several months to complete and will occur at a 3% discount to the market price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MBNKF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.