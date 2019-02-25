iQIYI, Baidu, And NetEase Contrasting Fortunes; Tech Firms' CNY Marketing Spree

Chinese internet firms have splurged during the Lunar New Year on marketing to snare more users and getting them to reveal more details to the companies.

The divergence in the business activities of the broader market performance and the Chinese internet companies is becoming more apparent.

Baidu's share price went the opposite direction, shedding 4.0% week-on-week. Investors were spooked by warnings margins could worsen due to the "large marketing campaigns" during the Chinese New Year period.

iQIYI skyrocketed 25.9% for the week on favorable Q4 2018 results. However, the dampener to all the top line spectacle is the escalation in expenses and consequently the worsening losses.

By ALT Perspective

In this week's issue of Chinese Internet Weekly, besides the discussion on the week's stock price movements, I will round up the highlights of the Lunar New Year Festival from the perspective of the Chinese internet sector. The latter topic has become of attention due to the imperative for tech firms to prosper in spite of the broader slump in the economy.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the top constituents of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) (CQQQ) (FXI) to be more relevant to the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for an overview and convenient reference in the subsequent sections. From a quick glance, readers can easily notice the wild movements of a number of counters last week which will be interesting to discuss. Note that there are substantial changes in the top holdings of KWEB and I discussed the topic in a prior issue of Chinese Internet Weekly.

iQIYI Skyrockets On Results, Pinduoduo Continues To Rally

The share price of iQIYI (IQ) jumped 25.9 percent for the week, easily outperforming the rest of the Chinese internet sector. The leading video streamer in China spiked upwards by 21.7 percent on Friday alone, thanks to a beat on both the quarterly revenue and EPS front which were announced on Thursday after the market closed. Its Q4 2018 revenue surpassed analyst consensus by $27.87 million and breached the $1 billion mark for the first time. Its EPS on a GAAP for the latest reported quarter is still a hefty loss of $0.70 but is still better than expectations by $0.05.

What's more impressive was the strength of its subscriptions. Total subscribers rose to 87.4 million by the end of the year, an increase of 72 percent over 2017. 98.5 percent of its subscribers were paying members, a clear validation of the management's promise to convert free members into paying ones. This resulted in revenue from membership services rising to 3.2 billion yuan, an increase of 66 percent year-on-year ("yoy"). Notably, the huge revenue growth was only partially supported by advertising, with online advertising services accounting rising only 2.8 percent yoy to 2.2 billion yuan. Content distribution, the business arm that distributes premium titles contributed 522 million yuan, up 124 percent yoy.

Unfortunately, the dampener to all the top line spectacle is the escalation in expenses and consequently the worsening losses. Cost of revenues doubled to RMB8.5 billion, far outpacing the 55 percent expansion in total revenue earned in the quarter. The figure also meant the iQIYI continued to spend more than it received, even before other operating expenses such as SG&A, and R&D were included. The latter two items also grew faster than the top line.

Consequently, the operating loss ballooned to a staggering 3.3 billion yuan, compared to an operating loss of 856.1 million yuan in the same period in 2017. This results in the operating loss margin worsening to 47 percent, versus an operating loss margin of 19 percent in the prior year period. All this should not come as a surprise to iQIYI shareholders and also readers of my articles given that I have expounded on the topic several times, including the last one in October titled Netflix And iQIYI: Cash Burn To Continue For Long (NFLX).

"What Netflix and iQIYI have in common is their need to spend heavily on content and distribution. Investors buying into the sector need to be comfortable with the negative free cash flow which is expected to remain the case for a long time to come."

For investors, the price level is important. I noted in an August article how a portfolio manager got into iQIYI at a comfortable margin of safety at around $17. iQIYI was trading around $30 then. The stock subsequently weakened to an all-time low of $14.35 in December. Those who managed to buy at the rock bottom levels are duly rewarded less than three months later with shares at double the price currently.

"While some readers have warned about manipulation in the shares of iQIYI and its Chinese peers, I think the key to profiting from the stock is to get in with a safety of margin. Hayden Capital certainly has done that with its average buying price in iQIYI at around $17."

Pinduoduo, the rural-focused e-commerce player, was also a strong performer last week, rising 8.7 percent week-on-week. It continues to ride on its rebound the prior week and the improved sentiment from positive progress in the US-China trade negotiations following a sharp correction after the announcement of its secondary offering.

Baidu's Guidance Disappoints, NetEase Negatively Impacted By Game Approval Snafu Again

iQIYI's major shareholder Baidu (BIDU) also reported its Q4 2018 results on Thursday after the market closed. Unlike iQIYI which saw its share price heading north, Baidu's share price went the opposite direction, shedding 4.0 percent week-on-week. While the operator of China's leading search engine beat consensus estimates on revenue by $80 million on quarterly revenue of $3.96 billion, GAAP EPS of $0.86 missed by $0.38. The consolation on the EPS-front is that on a non-GAAP basis, the $1.92 achieved was better than expectations by $0.16.

The main factor for the share price weakness is attributable to the management's warning that margins could worsen due to the "large marketing campaigns" the company ran for the Chinese New Year festival season. More on this topic in the subsequent section.

The week's top loser, however, was gaming titan NetEase (NTES) which saw its stock plunging 7.7 percent. In contrast with iQIYI and Baidu, NetEase reported on Wednesday quarterly revenue which missed analysts' consensus forecast. Revenue growth was nonetheless impressive at 31.4 percent yoy in spite of the long freeze in gaming approvals last year. It also managed to surpass consensus estimates for EPS whether on a non-GAAP basis ($2.66 beats by $0.22) or GAAP basis ($1.92 beats by $0.41).

NetEase delivered strong revenue growth in its two core business segments - Online game services increasing 37.7 percent yoy and e-commerce up 43.5 percent yoy. In stark contrast with iQIYI, NetEase's operating income for the fourth quarter of 2018 not only outpaced revenue growth, increasing by 57 percent yoy but it was also strongly positive at 2.0 billion yuan. Yet, the market was spooked apparently by two issues.

First, during the 4Q 2018 earnings conference call, the management expressed its intention to "maintain e-commerce gross profit margin in the neighborhoods similar to 2018 full year" but warned that it would not be an "easy battle". Second, China’s gaming regulator was reported to have halted new game approval submissions due to a mountain of backlog yet to cleared months after an approval hiatus was lifted. China’s State Administration of Press and Publications ("SAPP"), the government body in charge of game approvals is likely overwhelmed with the estimated around 7000 games yet to be cleared for domestic distribution. NetEase is likely more affected than Tencent due to its heavier reliance on the gaming sector.

Gloomy Headlines Masking Strength In Chinese Internet Businesses

This year's Lantern Festival, which marks the end of the Lunar New Year celebrations, was commemorated on February 19, Tuesday. Now that the festive season is in the rear-view mirror, it is an opportune time to round up the highlights from the perspective of the Chinese internet sector. As I come across data after data, anecdotes after anecdotes, one thing that keeps ringing true is the divergence in the business activities of the broader market performance and the Chinese internet companies.

Take for instance the state of the retail and food-and-drink industries over the weeklong holiday. As the festival is traditionally celebrated with plenty of feasting and over drinks, related data from the sector is keenly watched for clues of the economic health. Unfortunately, there's not much to cheer for. While sales expanded by a decent 8.5 percent to 1.005 trillion yuan ($149 billion), that was 1.7 percentage points lower than the same period in 2018. This also set the ignominious record of the lowest growth rate since 2005, the first year when such data was collected.

However, even as department stores and shopping centers experienced lower takings, the online space continued to see strong consumption growth. E-retailer JD.com (JD) recorded a hefty 42 percent year on year hike in transaction value during the holiday. This is happening amidst a supposedly tightening in consumer spending with the Chinese facing expenses that are rising faster than income. The intensification of the perennial warning about a pending collapse in the property market on a worsening housing glut also crimped buying interest.

Such divergence was recognized by Alibaba Group (BABA) Vice Chairman Joseph Tsai who confirmed that the company was affected only by a small extent from China's slowing economy. The 'delinking' of Alibaba from the Chinese economy is the result of its efforts in digitizing the 'whole sector' and itself being a leader in the e-commerce space.

Lunar New Year: A Time To Celebrate And Ensnare Users

During the Lunar New Year holidays, it is customary for Chinese to place money inside red envelopes (b.k.a. red packets) for gifting to relatives and friends. The practice is similar to the sending of presents during Christmas. In January 2014, Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) messaging app WeChat provided users with the feature to send red packets in a digital format via WeChat Pay. The practice is now so prevalent that in just six days from February 4-9, 823 million WeChat users have either sent or received red envelopes, according to company sources. Despite the already high base, this year's record still represented a 7.12 percent increase year-on-year.

Other tech firms quickly caught on, taking advantage of the festival with a strong emphasis on relationship renewal and strengthening to introduce features or promotions tapping on the tendencies for social interactions during the period. Bytedance's TikTok, known for its popular app for creating and sharing short videos, is one such company. Also known as Douyin in China, the video-sharing app splurged 500 million yuan to entice users to reveal more about themselves. A qualifying action would be enabling the app to access the user's contact list.

Another Bytedance service, Toutiao, a news aggregator, was even more generous, offering double the reward at 1 billion yuan in red envelopes. Baidu also gave out 1 billion yuan mostly in the form of a show sponsorship, with the rest distributed through users completing certain tasks through a Baidu app. Nevertheless, 500 million yuan still proved to be the mainstream budget with Tencent-backed short-video app Weishi as well as Alipay, the mobile payment service of Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial, both offering that amount.

Elsewhere, walking down the streets of major cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, and Shenzhen, the latter two being the headquarters of Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings respectively, one cannot help but be bombarded with advertisements from services linked to the tech giants. At every turn of the corner, along the streets, and inside lifts, there are printed as well as video ads introducing the app/web-based services relevant for the season.

Besides the gifting of red envelopes, the Lunar New Year holiday period is also a hot time for job changes. Relatives brag about how well they are doing during the get-together stays or meals, flashing their brand new luxury bags and shiny cars. Perhaps stories about their jet-setting lifestyle, whether due to work and/or afforded by their high-paying jobs, are also shared. This inevitably creates a huge demand for job-seeking services of which many are linked to Alibaba and Tencent. Other supporting drivers are that the long break allows for time to update one's CV, check out job sites, and also ponder about one's future.

The long holiday also meant more time to read news (e.g. Qutoutiao (QTT)), watch videos (e.g. iQIYI, Huya (HUYA), Bilibili (BILI), Momo (MOMO)), online shopping (e.g. JD.com, Taobao, NetEase's Kaola, Vipshop (VIPS)), play games (e.g. Tencent and NetEase). I could go on and on about what the Chinese did that could be linked to the tech firms but readers get the picture.

Market Outlook

This week on the economic calendar, we have the Chinese industrial profits January data, both the NBS manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs for February, as well as the Caixin manufacturing PMI for February.

On the corporate front, reports on Amazon (AMZN) potentially merging its China-based import business with NetEase's cross-border shopping platform, Kaola, might spur interest in NetEase shares when more light is shed on the development.

