Natural Gas: Expect A Sideways Pattern

In my last article on February 5th, I had highlighted that the bullish pattern Natural Gas (UGAZ) (UNG) was trading in was weak in technicals term. Due to this, a bearish reversal was in the cards. This proved to be true as the commodity tumbled till the 100% fibonacci support level after which it entered a box range pattern as expected. However, the big question now is what’s next for the commodity. This is as I believe Natural Gas shall continue trading in a sideways pattern for the foreseeable future. Thus, to establish the likelihood of this occurring, I shall look at the fundamental news affecting the commodity, whilst also analysing the chart using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental news:

Colder weather:

There has been a lot of analysis done on numerous platforms about the effect of the upcoming cold spell on Natural Gas. Several analysts are expecting this to cause a strong uptick in prices but I believe this will not be the case. I say this as I expect the cold spell to only provide some minor support to the Natural Gas bulls. This is because an uptick in wholesale prices will not translate directly into higher retail pieces as changes in retail prices tend to lag due to various government regulations. Thus, the colder weather may translate into a few points of upward price movement but it shall not be a game changer as this is simply too temporary in nature.

Rising supply:

The supply levels of Natural Gas are rising according to the EUA and I believe this will dampen the bullish prospects from the upcoming cold spell. I say this as the total supply of Natural Gas rose by 1% in comparison to the prior week. The dry Natural Gas production level grew by 1% while the average net imports from Canada rose by 2%. Thus I expect the bulls to face some level of resistance in the coming week which will give the bears some much needed strength.

Technical Analysis:

Daily chart:

The daily chart of Natural Gas indicates to investors that the commodity is all set for a tight box range pattern in the coming one to two weeks. This is as the candle signals are currently extremely small which indicates to investors that the trend of the market is flat. Moreover, the commodity has had a failed breakout above the 20-day moving average as it has formed a bearish candle at a strong resistance zone. Thus, the conjunction of all these technical signals indicate to me as an analyst that a box range pattern will most likely form.

On the price target front, I expect the upper line of the box range pattern to be between the 78.6% and 100% fibonacci resistance levels. The 78.6% fibonacci resistance level is at 2.716 while the 100% fibonacci resistance level is at 2.758. Furthermore, for support, I expect the box range pattern to utilize the range between the 100% and 127.2% fibonacci support levels. The 100% fibonacci support level is at 2.554 while the 127.2% fibonacci support level is at 2.508.

The big picture:

Overall, I am leaning towards the bulls and bears having a tug of war which shall result in the commodity trading in a sideways pattern. This is driven by the fact that the technicals support a sideways formation in Natural Gas. However, whichever way you do decide to trade, do ensure that you utilize trailing stops, as this shall aid in capital preservation.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.