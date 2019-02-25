Tesla's Low 2019 Capex Could Harm Its Growth Story And Brand Value

A $2.8bn capital raise would save the day, but one wonders why Tesla hasn't used opportune situations like strong Q3 2018 results to do so thus far.

By under-spending last year and this year, Tesla risks low growth in the face of mounting competition and deteriorating brand value from not having suitable infrastructure.

Service center and Supercharger expansion is equally important, but costly. Motorhead estimates capex for this alone should be $3.8bn, yet Tesla's 2019 total capex plan is only $2.5bn.

While R&D for the Model Y was only at "nominal" levels last year, Tesla should be spending more in order to get this badly needed model out by 2020 end.

Tesla's Capex Plans Do Not Spell Growth

High levels of capital expenditures (capex) are needed for growth at any company in an infant stage like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), especially if it is trying to grow in the auto market - one of the world's most competitive and capital-intensive industries. While Tesla had an average capex to sales ratio of 31.5% between 2014 and 2017, this ratio dramatically declined last year to 10.8% of revenues. While part of this is due to revenues (the denominator) having nearly doubled due to strong Model 3 sales, it is also because capex was halved from $4.1bn in 2017 to $2.3bn in 2018.

Tesla had planned for just under $3.5bn in capex originally in 2018, but cut plans mid-year to "under $3.0bn" and ultimately used only $2.3bn in the end. This was most likely an effort to generate as much free cash flow (FCF) as possible. While this led to 2H 2018 FCF of $1.57bn, it did leave Tesla with a hefty spending bill for 2019, where I had expected Tesla to use at least $3.5bn versus consensus estimates of $3bn in capex.

This is because the Model Y roll-out should be expedited due to Tesla's aging fleet; a factory in China is badly needed to be competitive in the world's largest EV market (imported EVs in China don't receive government subsidies); and service centers and Supercharger stalls need to be expanded in order to keep up with Tesla's growing fleet (which would also enhance customer satisfaction). It was therefore shocking to hear that Tesla guided for only $2.5bn in capex this year, while aiming for 50% revenue growth, which equates to only a 7.8% capex/sales ratio - same level as more established rivals like Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY).

Furthermore, Tesla guided for both SG&A and R&D to grow by only "under 10%" in 2019, which means its R&D/sales ratio will only be 4.9% this year - lower than all of its competitors (see figure-1, where I threw in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) for comparison simply because of its similar niche-market characteristics).

Figure-1: Capex And R&D As A % of Sales - Tesla Vs. Rivals

Source: Company data/guidance & IBES consensus estimates

With growth prospects for the Model 3 on fragile grounds (see Motorhead's recent report on this issue here), Tesla urgently needs to roll out the Model Y and other new products in order to keep the growth narrative going. On last May's Q1 conference call, Musk said that spending on Model Y development in 2018 would be "nominal." This implies that Tesla is banking on the Model 3 to grow its sales and this is a dangerous bet to make. Without significant capex and R&D, the competition will have a greater chance of crushing Tesla, and this is where Tesla's lofty stock valuations may fall down to earth.

With its current, low spending plans for 2019, Tesla will most likely only be able to roll out its Model Y by 2021 or 2022 (keep in mind that new model development usually requires 4 years in the auto industry), by which time the Volkswagen Group, alone, should be selling around 800,000 new EVs across 7 nameplates, according to UBS estimates. It should also be noted that by 2021, all of Tesla's current models, including the hot-selling Model 3, will be deemed "old" compared to the slew of new EVs coming out from other rivals like Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), BMW, and Asian car makers.

Figure-2: Tesla's Sales, Capex, & R&D Trends (Index: Q1 2014 = 100)

Source: Tesla

Tesla's 2019 Capex Should Be $5.2bn Versus $2.5bn

In Figure-3, I've listed up the items that most urgently need capex this year and the total amount comes to $5.2bn versus Tesla's 2019 guidance of only $2.5bn. Note that $1.4bn of this is related to maintenance capex, Model Y development, and capacity expansion, but a whopping $3.4bn is related to maintaining brand value, that is, expanding service centers and Supercharger stalls worldwide in an effort to keep Tesla's customers happy.

Figure-3: Tesla's Most Urgent Area Of Investment Needs In 2019

Source: Tesla, CleanTechnica, Electrek, and Motorhead research; *Note: Model Y development is estimated at $500m, but given the late 2020 launch schedule, only half is calculated for 2019.

Here are the main points about investments needed for Tesla's automotive operations. I'll go into the larger investments needed for service centers and Superchargers below.

Gigafactory Shanghai will ultimately require over $2bn, but for this year, Musk says Tesla only needs capex of $500m for the equipment required to produce 3,000 Model 3s per week by year-end. He continues to state that they will be doing this from scratch by year-end, which if true, will be a new world record for going from "shovel in ground" to mass-production in the automotive industry (VW's plant in Northern China took 23 months). Maintenance capex is usually between 2% to 4% of revenues for the average ICE auto makers. Motorhead will give Musk the benefit of the doubt and use 2% of Musk's 2019 sales guidance of $32bn since EV maintenance capex may be lower than ICE levels, due to fewer parts. Model Y development costs should total around $500m, by my estimates. A new platform usually costs around $1bn on average in development costs, but if the Model Y shares the Model 3's platform - which is what Musk implied by saying that 75% of components will be shared with the Model 3 - then the cost comes down by half. Given Musk's recent comments about starting Model Y production by the end of 2020, I'm assuming Tesla should be spending $250m this year and another $250m in 2020. Model Y R&D spending last year was "nominal" according to Musk.

Tesla's Insufficient Capex For Infrastructure Poses The Biggest Risk To Its Brand Value

Due to the phenomenal success of its Model 3, Tesla's worldwide vehicle fleet grew by 85% to 532,622 units in 2018, based on cumulative delivery numbers since 2012. However, the number of global service centers only grew by 15% to 378 (here), while the number of Supercharger stalls worldwide only increased by 26% to 1,421, according to Tesla data.

This has caused a lot of frustration among customers either having to wait in long queues to charge their cars or waiting for weeks and months to have their cars serviced. The long waits at Supercharger stalls is outlined nicely in this article (here), by the pro-Tesla publication, Electrek.

One can find US customer complaints quite often on @TeslaCharts and even on Tesla Motor Club's site, but to see how bad it can really be, this is a great YouTube clip about un-serviced Teslas piling up around Norway (watch from 7:00 into the video here). Norwegians have become so fed up with long waits for parts and service that a recent survey found that Tesla was the "lowest-ranked automaker on a list of brands for quality of service, and fourth-worst among companies in all sectors" (see this article).

This is a serious issue for Tesla, as Norway has the highest EV penetration per capita in the world (here) and could be seen as a role model for rival automakers in terms of how to efficiently roll out their new EVs henceforth.

To show just how much strain the explosive sales of the Model 3 put on Tesla's charging and servicing infrastructure last year, refer to Figure-4, which shows Tesla's global vehicle fleet (units) per Supercharger stall, and Figure-5 which shows Tesla's global fleet per service center.

Figure-4: Tesla's Global Fleet Versus Superchargers (Units/Station)

Source: Tesla and CleanTechnica

Figure-5: Tesla's Global Fleet Versus Service Centers (Units/Center)

Source: Tesla and electrek

Supercharger Investments Should Be $3.2bn At Least

In order to simply get back to 2017 levels of vehicles per Supercharger (see Figure-4), Tesla would need to spend at least $500m this year by my estimates, which assumes that Tesla will only see 341,000 deliveries in 2019 (77,000 Models S/X and 264,000 Model 3s). And this would still be insufficient as customers were already griping about how long the waits were at charging stations back in 2017.

The cost estimates of a Tesla Supercharger stall range between around $135,000 (here) and $270,000 (here). A UBS report from 2017 pegged the average cost at around $250,000, which is the number Motorhead uses. In 2017, Tesla's worldwide fleet was roughly 287,161 vehicles and total Supercharger stations came to 1,128, so there were roughly 255 vehicles per Supercharger stall, worldwide. In 2018, this number rose by 47% YoY to 375 Tesla vehicles per Supercharger stall, globally.

On the Q1 conference call, Musk stated that he sees Model 3 demand "in the order of 350,000 to 500,000" this year (see transcript here). If we assume the mid-point of 425,000 and my Model S/X estimates of 77,000, Tesla would be adding roughly 502,000 vehicles to their global fleet this year, which would amount to 1,034,622 vehicles. Once again, to bring the vehicles per Supercharger stalls worldwide back to 2017 levels of 255 cars/Supercharger, Tesla would need to build out 2,929 Supercharger stalls, which would amount to $732m versus my estimates of only $500m.

Service Centers Are Expensive But Badly Needed

With the increasing amount of quality issues that Tesla is facing as Model 3 sales surge, Tesla risks damaging its brand value unless it drastically increases the number of service centers worldwide to handle quality issues. Consumer Reports just dropped the Model 3 from its "Recommended" list (see details of quality issues here) and this article from Hotcars, entitled "25 Problems With Tesla Nobody Talks About" (here), includes a section on just how difficult it is to get your Tesla serviced.

As can be seen in Figure-5, Tesla's vehicle fleet per service center globally reached a new record high of 1,409 units per center, up 62% YoY. Once again, just to bring it back to 2017 levels of 870 vehicles/service center (which, mind you, was still not enough), Tesla would need to roll out 711 new service centers based on its projections of roughly 502,000 deliveries in 2019.

In 2017, AutoNation spent $76.8m to acquire seven collision centers and one store (see page 44 of AutoNation's 2017 10-K here). Simple math comes to roughly $9.6m per property. Rounding out this assumption to $10m per service center for Tesla would indicate that $7.1bn would be required to build out the estimated 711 centers they need at minimum in 2019. Once again, my estimates for Tesla's 2019 deliveries are only 341,000, so the required amount of service centers I estimate Tesla needs is only 674 to bring vehicles in fleet per service center back to 2017 levels. This would cost $6.7bn.

However in Figure-3 above, I'm only using half of this, as Musk is touting the "Tesla Rangers" (a mobile service team that comes to repair your Tesla), which is said to be able to fix roughly 80% of all car problems. Motorhead doesn't buy this story. Nevertheless, spending half of what is really needed still comes to a hefty bill of $3.4bn in 2019 capex needed for repair infrastructure.

Conclusion: Capital Raise Needed To Sustain Growth

Having gone through all the urgent spending items for Tesla above, I'm estimating that Tesla would need to raise at least $2.8bn in capital to properly ensure the Model Y roll-out and, more importantly, increase the number of service centers and Supercharger stalls. $2.8bn is simply the difference between Tesla's 2019 capex plan of $2.5bn and my estimated need to spend at least $5.3bn this year (see Figure-3 above).

The question is whether Tesla can actually raise money in the public markets or not. One would've thought that the blow-out Q3 2018 results would've been the perfect opportunity to do so, yet Tesla didn't raise any money. Motorhead even thought that all the skimping on capex in Q3 and Q4 last year was in order to generate $1.6bn in FCF and impress investors in order to announce an equity offering. But it never happened. Something has to give here.

Finally, while it's not as sexy as building Gigafactories in China or designing a hot new Model Y, the service center expansion is really one of the more urgent investment needs that Tesla has, as it directly impacts its brand value. The situation in Norway - the world's most densely populated EV market - is clear evidence of this. Ever since 2015, when customers began complaining of bad servicing (great detail on this from CleanTechnica here), it appears like Norway is giving up on Tesla: Q4 2018 revenues there plunged by 41% YoY and Tesla went from the top-selling EV brand to second place behind Nissan's Leaf (OTCPK:NSANY) last year (see table here).

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.