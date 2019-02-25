Securitas: The Bears Are Missing The Point

This is worrying if true and even more worrisome if management is attempting to avoid disclosing this fact.

Margins expanded as per their corporate strategy, but I believe the results are not attributable to the OEM-shift. Rather, I believe margins shrank in the equipment business.

Securitas delivered decent FY and Q4 results on the 7th of February. The stock depreciated a few percentage points on the announcement but gained it all back in the following weeks.

The quarter and year saw organic growth in excess of peers. Securitas (OTCPK:SCTBF) had organic growth of 5%, which is phenomenal compared to peer G4s (OTCPK:GFSZF) at ~3%. Margins expanded roughly 15 bps year-over-year, on profitability that was already commendable. Securitas managed to achieve another year of 10% sales and earnings growth, which is the goal set by management.

So on a purely financial level, Securitas hit all the right numbers. On the qualitative level, they acquired a plethora of equipment-security integrators and saw commendable growth (both organic and inorganic) in their equipment business.

The day before the annual report, they also released a statement titled: "Securitas accelerates the transformation of the group", which outlines a plan of reinvestments to increase operational efficiency. The plan "only" requires reinvestment of roughly 1 BSEK, but I'll cover the plan outside of the article if any of you are interested in messaging me.

Given all these developments, a few key discussions on Securitas seem warranted.

Sellside Bear Thesis based on Labor/wage data and cycle estimates

A lot of the negative sell-side reports center on a potential margin-headwind as a result of an incoming labor/wage imbalance along with estimations of being "late-cycle". To quote from a UBS report on the most recent quarter:

"Our sell rating on Securitas assumes late cycle cost pressure skew earnings risk to the downside [...] we believe data indicates a general slowdown in security markets, raising risks as cost pressures continue".

It is my belief that the bear-thesis, at least on these grounds remains completely unwarranted.

Reports state that the expected slowdown is a result of GDP-slowdown. In the case of GDP-slowdown, turnover would fall dramatically (as it did during 08/09) and wage inflation would stagnate. Below are two charts from UBS, the first is turnover - demonstrating the GDP slowdown effect on security-guard turnover:

Staff turnover in the security industry:

Followed by wage inflation for the period:

Source: UBS sell-side report.

I've attempted to illustrate that the number of private security employees (beige line) quickly rebounded from the worst financial crisis in many decades. Furthermore, wage inflation dropped and stabilized post-crisis.

Thus the bear case that cost pressures will increase but demand won't is simply incongruent. Each follows the other. If we see 5% wage inflation, it's a result of high demand and thus the ability to pass through wages.

Secondly, the valuations are based on the share of technology solutions decreasing with the amount of wage inflation. In the bull-case of low wage inflation, technology is 30% of sales. In the bear-case of high wage-costs, it's only 20%.

If labor is more expensive, it is substituted by the high-margin technology solutions. Thus, the higher the wage inflation, the higher a percentage of technology solutions will be utilized as part-substitutes. The real world works the exact opposite way of the one described in the valuation.

What They Get Wrong: Wage Inflation is Great For Securitas

As mentioned, the bear-case in UBS' report relies on technology-use decreasing when labor becomes more expensive.

Additionally, high wage inflation is the exact environment in which Securitas thrives long-term.

Securitas entire corporate strategy is focused on acquiring and adopting technological solutions faster than their less-capitalized, smaller, and more old-fashioned competitors.

If labor costs explode upwards, Securitas will be the lowest-cost provider of services with a distinct competitive advantage. They will own the best systems integrators and be known for their implementation of cost-saving technology, as they are now.

In a low-wage inflation environment, Securitas is simply providing a commoditized product (outsourced labor).

To focus a bear-thesis on wage inflation is to mistake the short-term income statement for truth. Looking beyond the immediate numbers, high wage inflation does start a "pain-period" but one which ultimately results in market dominance from Securitas.

What Investors Should Actually Focus On

The core issues aren't short-term profitability swings depending on hard to project economic cycles and labor-data, but rather the competitive advantage of Securitas.

Securitas prides themselves on being the industry leader in technology solutions. The pride is quite deserved, given their heavy investments, margin expansion, and the large percentage of sales associated with technology (roughly 20% of sales).

As mentioned the margins on technology implementation are materially higher than the core services. In their FY2017 presentation, the following slide was posted by Securitas:

Securitas doesn't segment their income statement, but if we assign a 10% margin to security solutions and know their sales, we can deduce the following segmentation:

The numbers in yellow are all calculated based on the EBITA 10% margin in technology solutions. The rest of the figures are taken directly from the annual presentation & FY press release linked at the top.

If solutions make up roughly 18% of sales in 2017 and 20% of sales in 2018, the associated margin expansion would create the exact margin expansion we saw in FY18. In fact, the core profitability has to remain completely flat for this to occur.

Yet, what we actually saw in 2018 was a margin contraction, at least according to color commentary. Here is the commentary on FY18 in Europe, which constitutes 44% of sales and saw 100bps growth in revenue attributed to security solutions.

"The operating margin was 5.6 percent (5.6), supported by leverage on the strong topline but hampered by some operational inefficiencies during the year, continued investments in the Vision 2020 strategy and the lower level of refugee-related sales."

So the core margin was actually lower than usual, meaning that technology solutions saw margin expansion just to keep the margin stable.

Moving on to the U.S., which constitutes 43% of sales, the FY18 commentary on margins was simply that margins expanded 200 basis points due to organic growth and techology solutions. The interesting segment is Ibero-America, due to the rapid change in some of the emerging markets.

The percentage of sales attributable to technology solutions grew from 24% to 27%. The margin grew from 4.2% to 4.5%, driven by Spain, but was "burdened by Argentina and we expect continued challenging conditions in the coming quarters." The commentary on Q4 margins give slightly more context:

The operating margin was 4.0 percent (4.5). The decline is due to Argentina. We are not satisfied with the situation in Argentina and have made management changes in the country. Spain continued to show a strong performance, which includes good sales of security solutions.

So the entire core portfolio either remained neutral or lost margins, but the technology aspect entirely replaced lost earnings and even expanded margins 20bp on a consolidated basis.

Analyzing Securitas through a casual focus on labor/wage imbalances overlooks the actual competitive advantage they possess in replacing labor with technology.

The key risk then also becomes whether margins will erode in the technology space as peer G4s begins to refocus on enhancing their solutions. The point is that framing Securitas valuation in terms of wages, like a regular security company, overlooks the long-term strategic aspect of Securitas.

Conclusion

Don't focus on wage data, even if it temporarily disrupts earnings for a quarter or three. Focus on the competitive fundamentals of Securitas, which are (for now) dominating the security industry.

The core risks remain margin erosion in technology and overpaying for acquisitions.

