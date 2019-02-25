AutoNation: This Is Getting Ugly

Even though the stock has been punished severely over the past few years, I expect additional pressure on the share price going forward.

I think we are going to see slower sales and income over the next 2 quarters (and likely beyond).

AutoNation (AN), one of America's largest stock listed car dealerships, just reported its fourth quarter earnings. After writing that peaking consumer sentiment would hit sales and the stock price back in November, I think the most recent numbers confirm this trend. The company is reporting lower sales, higher costs and lower margins. This is unlikely to change over the next few months as having a highly valued dealership network is not enough to battle the ongoing pressure on the economy and the consumer. I think this stock is a dangerous place to be. Source: Autonation

Sales Are Slowing

Normally, I start articles by looking at bottom line EPS growth. However, in this case, I am going to start by discussing sales because I think these numbers better explain what is currently going on. Well, without further ado, let's look at the table below. This table shows total sales per quarter since the start of 2016. What we is that sales totaled $5.4 billion in the final quarter of 2018. This is slightly below expectations of $5.6 billion and 5% below the result of Q4/2017. Back then, sales totaled $5.7 billion with a growth rate of 4%.

A negative growth rate has not been very uncommon since 2016. However, we are currently dealing with the worst contraction of the past few years after an already weak third quarter in 2018. We also see that the two quarters with growth in 2018 had slower growth than these quarter in 2016 for example.

One of the reasons why sales went from slowing to contraction is the fact that the US consumer is weakening. I have used this as an argument to avoid consumer stocks in general since the growth peak of 2018. What we see is that consumer sentiment is rolling over as you can see below. Year-on-year growth rates are contracting after a massive upswing since the bottom of 2009 which was followed by a steep acceleration trend in 2011.

Companies like AutoNation in particular are completely unable to avoid this trend. A slowing consumer sentiment trend means that spending towards high ticket items like motor vehicles is going to slow.

Unfortunately, it does not help that AutoNation owns 30 stores that were awarded the J.D. Power 2019 Dealer of Excellence Award. This award is awarded to less than 2% of car dealerships. And don't get me wrong, this perfectly shows that the company's focus on customer value is working out. The problem is that this won't change the consumer trend we are currently seeing.

That being said, let's look at unit sales. Retail new vehicles sales decreased 8% on a same-store basis. Weakness in key markets like California, where growth was down 9%, especially hurt the company. On top of that, the company had a tough time beating last year's sales results from Texas and Florida due to last year's hurricane damages.

Unfortunately, costs did not go down. SG&A as a percentage of gross profit (which was down 2%) came in at 74.5%. This is a 280 basis point increase compared to the prior-year quarter. Excluding restructuring charges of roughly $9 million, SG&A would have been in line with the company's guidance.

With these things in mind, it is no surprise that the company is announcing additional cost cutting measures that aim to reduce costs by roughly $15 million annually. This includes a company reorganization. At this point, the company is focusing on 3 sales regions. These will be merged into 2 major regions to streamline the core business.

This brings me to EPS. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.10 versus expectations of $1.14. EPS has been adjusted for the restructuring costs of $9 million I just mentioned. EPS is 8% higher compared to Q4 of 2017 when EPS hit $1.02. Back then, EPS was adjusted for the newly implemented tax cuts from the Trump Administration.

All things considered, I am afraid the graph below might get uglier over the next 2 quarters and maybe even beyond. Sales are clearly rolling over. A sudden return to growth is very unlikely as consumer confidence continues to weaken as well. This makes it even more unlikely that operating income is going to bottom as I do not think the company can fight this trend only by cutting costs.

When looking at the stock price, we see that AutoNation is trading at 2011 levels which means no capital gains over the past 8 years. In other words, 'nobody' had high expectations to begin with. Nonetheless, I think it is way too early to start betting on a recovery as I think we are going to see lower earnings and sales in the first half of this year. I am staying far away from this stock. Not because I think management is making the wrong decisions, but only because AutoNation is one of the best stocks to track consumer sentiment. There is no way this company is going to escape from a slowing consumer sentiment trend. I will closely monitor this company as we will get a lot of interesting consumer data over the next few months.

Stay tuned!

