QQQ ETF: Key Stocks We're Worried About

We'll review Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon, the three largest QQQ holdings.

That can weigh on the overall market.

The heavy tech weightings in the QQQ ETF have some headwinds.

I want to take you through some of the largest holdings of the Nasdaq ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) so you can see why I'm a little worried about tech here.

Let's run through the Nasdaq's top holdings to see why there's room for caution.

The largest companies in the QQQ ETF holdings may have some near term headwinds. That can have a major impact on the perception of the overall market. Let's tackle Microsoft, Apple and Amazon today, the three largest making up 28% of the index.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft is the largest company out there right now and makes up 9.6% of the QQQ ETF.

I like to keep things simple. Microsoft has a very tough comp to go against the next few quarters. That means they now face year ago growth rates that were higher than what we had to "lap" in previous quarters. That can change how growth rates look this year.

Nonetheless, Microsoft guided to a two-year revenue acceleration on their last earnings call. They guided to a little over $29B which calls for an accelerated two-year growth rate. Either their underlying business is getting stronger or they are being aggressive to get the guide to match Street numbers. I think it's the latter.

The two-year takes this year's growth rate plus last year's same quarter growth rate. That trend helps smooth out one-time bumps and benefits.

Here's the numbers.

Calendar 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 Fiscal 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 Q1 A Q2 A Q3 A Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Sept Dec Mar Jun Sept Dec Mar A E Total revenue 24,538 28,918 26819 30085 29084 32471 29759 1yr% 11.9% 12.0% 15.5% 17.5% 18.5% 12.3% 11.0% 2yr% 16.8% 14.2% 23.4% 26.6% 30.4% 24.3% 26.5%

Source: Elazar Advisors models with data pulled from Microsoft's releases

Microsoft guided to the Street number for the March quarter. But that assumes a pick up in the two-year revenue growth to get there versus the just-reported quarter. The 24.3% two-year you saw last quarter was a slowdown though.

Normally when I see a slowdown in trend it's normal to model a continued slowdown unless there were some other reasons the company gave that tell you it can pick right back.

But listen to what they called out. They called out multiple headwinds,

"...but as a reminder, we also have several challenging comparisons from the prior year, specifically in on-premise server, LinkedIn, Windows OEM and the strength of a third-party title in gaming."

The other headwind was a pickup in FX impact.

So why guide to a two-year revenue acceleration? Not sure.

I don't think it's conservative.

We called out to subscribers that we were a little concerned about Microsoft going into earnings. The stock was down a little bit on earnings but I think that risk has now intensified.

So, to me, the largest driver to the QQQ ETF, Microsoft has risk to estimates. And most investors and traders follow the QQQ ETF to get a gauge for overall tech.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple is the second largest driver to the QQQ ETF making up 9.5%.

We called out risk to Apple a week before their negative preannouncement. We still think there's earnings downside versus the Street as we already wrote about.

For Apple we're worried that Street estimates are too high.

Let's take a quick look.

Here's revenues.

Mar Jun Sept Dec Mar Jun Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2E Q3E Fiscal 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 Calendar 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 Co Revs 61137 53265 62900 84310 57000 48310 Growth 15.6% 17.3% 19.6% -4.5% -6.8% -9.3% 2 Year Gr 20.2% 24.5% 31.9% 8.2% 8.9% 8.0%

Source: Elazar Advisors models with data pulled from Apple's releases

Let's look at the two-year again. The December quarter saw a sharp drop from 31.9% to 8.2% growth.

As I said above, when there's a slowdown, momentum would tell you to continue to expect that slowdown. Apple did not. They assumed an implied steadiness in the two-year for the March quarter. I think there's risk to that but let's leave 8%.

Let's swivel to the June quarter.

I think the slowdown in the December quarter should follow through to a further slowdown in the March quarter and also the June quarter. But even keeping the same 8% two-year in the June quarter (which Apple will guide to in their next earnings report) you'd get below the Street's numbers.

The Street's at $52B for the June quarter but we're at $48B. I think our $48B is even too high for the reasons I mentioned above.

Using the same two-year method I also called out further margin risk in a previous report.

Revenue and margin risk means earnings risk.

So far we've just reviewed that the two biggest constituents of the widely-followed QQQ ETF have earnings risk this quarter.

Short term, frankly Apple looks like it can move up but medium term I'm concerned because of earnings risk.

Here's the Apple chart.

Apple's short term chart above looks like it can go. But medium term I think there's fundamental risk.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon is the third largest holding of the QQQ ETF making up over 9%.

Between Apple, Microsoft and Amazon you have about 28% of the QQQ ETF. That's a huge impact to the overall market.

Shorter term technically I also like Amazon but think medium term there's earnings risk to watch out for this quarter.

Amazon guided operating profit to between $2.3B-$3.3B for Q1. Running that through our model (see full model: paywall) we get $.53 below the Street. The Street may not have adjusted their numbers by enough.

Here's how our earnings look versus the Street running the Q4 trends into future quarters.

2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Street Estimate 4.76 6.08 7.08 8.59 Our Upside 1.86 2.57 2.45 0.56 -0.53 -1.87 -3.47 -0.67

Here's the main driver to our downside.

Amazon saw a big slowdown in trend in North America profits.

Let's look.

2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 Segment Operating Profit Q1 A Q2 A Q3 Q4 Q1 E Q2 E N Amer 1149 1835 2032 2252 983 1153 Growth 92.8% 161.4% 1714.3% 33.1% -14.5% Margin 3.7% 5.7% 5.9% 5.1% 2.8% 3.1% Change 0.9% 2.6% 5.5% 0.6% -0.9% -2.6% 2yr% 0.3% 1.7% 4.6% 0.1% 0.00% 0.00%

Source: Elazar Advisors models with data pulled from Amazon earnings reports

You see the two-year trend peak in Q3 and slowed down big-time in Q4. We should expect margins to continue to slow but just keeping margins flat gets us below the Street for earnings.

North America retail made up as much profits as AWS did for Amazon in Q4. It's important. The sharp slowdown here can carry risk into future earnings reports.

So now you have Microsoft, Apple and Amazon all having potential earnings risk and all being the largest drivers to the QQQ ETF.

Trade War

One umbrella reason for all the slowdown everybody's seeing is probably the trade war. Until the trade war is resolved CEOs probably don't make big decisions.

The fears of a trade war have caused the dollar to rise as a safe-haven hurting foreign demand as foreign currencies drop. As they drop foreign consumers can afford less which slows demand as Apple's pointed out.

We may be a a couple of days to a week before we hear how Trump and Xi made out in their negotiations.

If this gets resolved without kicking the can down the road, the stocks likely jump but it probably takes time for fundamentals to bounce back.

If negotiations get pushed out though you get continued fundamental risk for things to continue to slow, both at corporate and the consumer.

If negotiations fail, look out below.

Conclusion

When it comes to tech I think QQQ is the most important ETF to follow.

The heavyweights in the QQQ ETF are Microsoft, Apple and Amazon. They make up close to a 3rd of the index and those companies also drive demand for many other tech players in the QQQ ETF.

Looking at the QQQ on a bottoms-up basis based on its largest constituents it tells you that there's continued earnings risk.

The technicals might be pointing up short term but the fundamental risk is pointing down medium term.

