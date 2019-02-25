SolarEdge's Core Inverter Business Is Healthy

Summary

Back in January, I did a write-up of SolarEdge (SEDG), covering the current state of their inverter business and their recent acquisitions. I wanted to give a quick update on the company, now that we have their full year 2018 numbers and commentary. The investment thesis remains the same; SEDG's core inverter business is strong and will be able to support additional long-term investment in the company's newly acquired divisions. I am happy to see that SEDG is now breaking out their solar business into its own reporting segment, which provides some additional clarity on how the core inverter segment is performing. Based on management's guidance, it doesn't appear that SEDG will see a large impact from their acquisitions this year, but with strong guidance for the solar business I am still happy to hold shares while the company lays the groundwork for future growth in their new divisions.

Inverter Business

The major concern with the inverter business that surfaced in Q3 was a compression in margins. Gross margins had dropped from 36% to 33% due to a spike in production support costs and there were fears that the drop would continue. Company-wide, margins did compress further down to 30% in Q4 with the addition of Kokam revenue and expenses, but the "solar business" margins held more steady at 32%, including a 60 basis point impact from the first round of US tariffs on Chinese-produced goods. Importantly, management stated on the earnings call that the production support issues were mitigated about halfway through the quarter and gross margins are projected to be in the range of 32-34% in Q1 of 2019. Management also described continued efforts to diversify their production facilities to lessen the margin impact of potentially increasing tariffs. CEO Guy Stella commented on the call that the company is ramping up production at another manufacturing site "in Asia but outside China". I presume this would be in Korea, given their Kokam presence. If a trade deal between the US and China is not agreed to in March, SEDG will be bringing additional production online to minimize the impact.

The best news from the ER report was continued revenue growth. Q4 revenue from the inverter business was $243 million, bringing the yearly total to $917 million. These were both quarterly and yearly records for the company, and the CEO commented that according to IHS, these numbers make the company the largest inverter supplier by revenue in the world. While margins and EPS numbers were negatively impacted by acquisition costs and a net loss from Kokam, cashflow from operations came in strong, with the company adding nearly $47 million from operations in Q4. The company ended the year with cash and investments totaling nearly $400 million, though there is $35 million that has been used for the SMRE acquisition in Q1 2019. Finally, though Q4 earnings numbers were a good bit lower than the previous quarter, EPS for the year still gives SEDG a PE ratio of 15 at the current stock price.

The takeaway from the inverter numbers is that the business is strong and stable, despite some temporary headwinds from tariffs and production support costs incurred from servicing increased demand for their products.

Kokam

While I was a bit disappointed to not hear more about the company's plans for Kokam in the short term, we did finally get some color around the division's financials. Kokam brought in $20 million in revenue in Q4, mostly from one large order. Gross margins from the segment were only 5% and the non-solar division as a whole lost just under $5 million, due primarily to amortization costs applied against some of Kokam's inventory and goodwill. On the positive side, SEDG management has guided that they are targeting a minimum of 10% gross margins on future Kokam projects and are having engineers from the new SMRE division assist in streamlining Kokam's production lines and increasing their manufacturing capacity. We also got to see that Kokam's debt burden was around $20 million, which is easily manageable with SEDG's resources and will not add a significant drag on earnings. Kokam's numbers confirm that their purchase by SEDG is more for their technology and potential than their current operating business, but I am pleased to see the negative short-term impact was not as severe as I feared it would be.

Conclusion

While the second half of 2018 was rough for SEDG investors, I am pleased to see the company is in a solid financial position going into 2019. We will need to wait until the end of Q1 to see the impact of the SMRE acquisition on SEDG's bottom line, but based on their financial statements the negative impacts should be minimal. I don't expect 2019 to be a particularly exciting year for SEDG, but the company has proven its core inverter business is strong enough to support investment in their newly acquired divisions, laying the groundwork for future success in the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEDG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.