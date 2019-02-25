Another Bearish Signal Reversed

Given these developments, and strength in other leading economic indicators, the US market should continue higher through Q1 and Q2.

The Federal Reserve is easing its language regarding monetary tightening into 2020, which should provide a tailwind to the market.

Investors watched the market through the first two months of 2019 in awe as risk appetite came racing back into global markets. On the heels of the Christmas Eve 2018 market low, sentiment shifted into a full risk-on mode, with the procyclical "value" and "size" factors outperforming the more conservative "growth" and "quality" factors year-to-date.

The stock market rally has been further supported by a robust foundation from both the labor market and manufacturing segment of the economy, evidenced by the recent levels of jobless claims and the US Industrial Production Index, which are just off their best levels in over a decade.

Perhaps more importantly to the staying power of the economic expansion is the combination of accommodative fiscal, and based on January's FOMC minutes, accommodative monetary policy. The notion of deficit control continues to seem foreign to the current administration, potentially creating a short-term tailwind to the economy and the stock market as government spending continues to stimulate the economy, and last week's FOMC minutes noted that a consensus had developed among Federal Reserve board members to slow monetary tightening in the future. See below for the exact wording from the FOMC minutes as confirmation that the "hawks" on the Fed are being converted into new doves.

"Almost all participants thought that it would be desirable to announce before too long a plan to stop reducing the Federal Reserve's asset holdings later this year. "

Most market tops have been accompanied by restrictive Federal Reserve policy (the late 1970s, 1989, 2000, 2007). If a market top formed with dovish Federal Reserve policy, it would seem like an outlier.

Of course, this list of positive highlights relates to the economy, and as investors, we need to understand that while a strong economy is good for equities, we invest in stocks, and some indicators may be more useful than others to predict if difficult times for stocks are ahead. These "bear market warning" indicators are often blunt in terms of timing, and when they are not present they often give an “all-clear” indication for financial markets. Below are two indicators which recently gave the "all-clear" for new all-time bull market highs.

Yield Curve Inversions

One of the most well-known warning signs of a pending market top is a yield curve inversion between short- and long-term Treasury rates, which has preceded all of the last major recessions over the last sixty years (and often their accompanying bull market tops). On average, a yield curve inversion has appeared roughly a year before a bull market top. See below for details using 1- and 10- year Treasury yields.

Past Yield Curve Inversions & Dates Of Bull Market Tops

Data Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve, Option Millionaires

Investors were fearful of an inversion in late 2018, but the yield curve has since steepened, reducing these fears and pushing the Doomsday Clock back from striking midnight.

Market Breadth: The NYSE Advance-Decline Line

On February 15th, another bear market warning flag was lowered when the NYSE Advance-Decline Line reached a new all-time high. The Advance-Decline Line, like many of the most well-known bear market warning indicators, has a long history, dating back to the 1920s, and has historically peaked out several months prior to a major market top. Moreover, with few exceptions, every US bear market in modern history has been preceded by a peak in the Advance-Decline Line. The calculation of this indicator is simple, add the daily difference between stocks advancing and stocks declining. When more stocks are falling than climbing, which is reflected in a falling Advance-Decline Line, the staying power of a bull market becomes questionable and eventually fails. See below for some examples.

1981 Market Top

Bloomberg, Option Millionaires

1990 Market Top

Bloomberg, Option Millionaires

2000 Market Top Bloomberg, Option Millionaires

2007 Market Top

Bloomberg, Option Millionaires

Here’s where we stand now. Note the new all-time high in the Advance-Decline Line, showing strong and broad-based participation in the rally off the Christmas 2018 lows.

Date Source: Bloomberg, Option Millionaires

All of this indicates that the internal condition of the market is healthy with the majority of stocks still climbing on a longer-term basis. Investors should note in the charts above that the NYSE Advance-Decline Line has historically peaked at least a few months before the DJIA made its final bull market high. If we carry that historical precedent to current market conditions and consider strength in other leading economic indicators, such as tight credit spreads, robust ISM and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing numbers, buying now in anticipation of new all-time highs should prove profitable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.