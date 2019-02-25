Stamps.Com: How To Avoid Disasters Like This

Stocks below their 200-day moving average while the market is above it are the definition of laggards and should be avoided in most cases.

In a week that's been a nightmare for Stamps.com's (NASDAQ:STMP) investors and traders, it's worth sending out a reminder about how a simple indicator can save you a lot of grief. While many people chalk technical analysis up to simply voodoo and don't bother to pay attention to charts, there is one paramount piece of technical analysis that many fundamental investors should have in their repertoire. This tool is the 200-day moving average, and it has allowed me to steer far clear of most big blow-ups over the past decade-plus. It may seem silly to think that a simple line on a chart can predict problems before they show up, but the indicator is not a predictive indicator at all. The best use of the 200-day moving average is to keep an investor away from growth stocks trading below it, as downside surprises typically happen below this moving average. It is no surprise that the 55% decline in a single day on Stamps.com occurred below the 200-day moving average, and it isn't a surprise that the Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) blow-up Monday also happened below there. These moves typically happen when stocks are in their own individual bear trends, and the 200-day moving average is designed to be an objective way to display when a stock is in a bear trend of this sort.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Going through the comments on a couple of different stock boards yesterday and on Twitter, there seems to be a significant amount of investors who were blindsided and surprised by the Stamps.com plunge. While this may have come as a surprise for those that don't look at charts, there's been absolutely no reason to be long Stamps.com since it lost its 200-day moving average on September 26th last year. Many investors don't realize that many of the smarter institutions are like sharks that can smell blood well ahead of time in a company. These funds will sell out their positions defensively when things start to look less favorable for a stock and well ahead of having confirmation that there is a problem. The 200-day moving average is an individual investor's way of getting the memo early that something may be wrong, and this is why prudent investors pay close attention to it. Just because a stock drops beneath its 200-day moving average doesn't mean that it has to crash or trouble is ahead, but stepping aside is never a bad idea. Stocks rarely crash from their highs. Instead, they tend to implode while they are already in bear markets. The same sell signal showed up in Lehman Brothers, Enron, and many other stocks well ahead of their collapses, and paying attention to the 200-day moving average would have saved investors billions. Don't believe me? Take it from arguably one of the better traders of the past century, Paul Tudor Jones.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: Tradingview.com)

Paul Tudor Jones was interviewed by Tony Robbins and said something that I believe is extremely underrated that most market participants are not aware of. The following excerpt is from that interview:

(Source: "Trader" Documentary with Paul Tudor Jones)

Tony Robbins: Okay, any specific strategies for protecting your portfolio? Paul Tudor Jones: I teach an undergrad class at the University of Virginia, and I tell my students, "I'm going to save you from going to business school. Here, you're getting a $100k class, and I'm going to give it to you in two thoughts, okay? You don't need to go to business school; you've only got to remember two things. The first is, you always want to be with whatever the predominant trend is. Tony Robbins: So my next question is, how do you determine the trend? Paul Tudor Jones: My metric for everything I look at is the 200-day moving average of closing prices. I've seen too many things go to zero, stocks and commodities. The whole trick in investing is: "How do I keep from losing everything?" If you use the 200-day moving average rule, then you get out. You play defense, and you get out. (Source: Trend Following Trading Systems & Research from Michael Covel)

What Paul Tudor Jones is essentially explaining above is that when an asset class or stock falls below its 200-day moving average, it's time to play defense. For me, this means not even entertaining ideas that are trading under the 200-day moving average. I'm sure I will get a rebuttal or two about how XYZ stock was a great buy under the 200-day moving average, and how ABC stock was also a great buy under the 200-day moving average and why this rule is wrong.

There are always instances when a rule does not work perfectly, and times when buying below the 200-day moving average has paid off. The point is that the majority of the time it is not a winning strategy and is much riskier than most people are aware. Several thousand people daily text while driving and manage to get away with it, but this still doesn't make it a good idea. While a disastrous investment choice does not have severe ramifications that texting while driving can, it can be fatal to your portfolio's health. This is why I made the decision a long time ago to avoid investments under the 200-day moving average. Sure, they can work out once in a while, but the odd loser from this strategy far outweighs the winners when you get stuck in a Stamps.com plunge. Gold bugs know this too well when it comes to names like Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD), which are down 95% from their all-time highs in what's been a slow-motion car wreck for investors.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

It's no coincidence that the three most notable blow-ups last week all occurred with the stocks below their 200-day moving average before the real pain occurred. Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), Windstream and Stamps.com were stocks in bear markets while the market is in a bull market, and these serial laggards under the 200-day moving average, while the market is above its 200-day moving average, are typically your worst spots to park money.

So what's the current picture look like for Stamps.com after the stock shed nearly 60% of its value last week? Let's take a look:

From a fundamental standpoint, Stamps.com's earnings trend has been completely obliterated shown by the table below. As we can see, annual earnings per share are expected to nosedive from $11.78 in FY-2018 to $5.43 for FY-2019. This is a more than 50% drop year over year, and even if the company does meet estimates for 2020 of $7.28, it's not going to fix what is now an uptrend under pressure in EPS. We can get a better look at this in the chart below the table:

(Source: YCharts; Author's Table)

(Source: YCharts; Author's Chart)

From a revenue growth standpoint, there's also some concern as the company is now expecting FY-2019 revenues of $555 million as a midpoint to its guidance. This is a 5% drop over FY-2018 revenues, which came in near $587 million. Clearly this was not factored in at all by analysts who were expecting revenues for FY-2019 of closer to $690 million.

Moving to the technicals, the quarterly chart of Stamps.com has now come under pressure. The stock is now sitting below its key quarterly moving average (blue line) which comes in at $121.20, and a close below here to finish Q1 would be the first close below this level since the uptrend started eight years ago. The stock has also broken below its uptrend line which comes in near $108.00; therefore, a close below either of these levels to finish March will mark a turning point in the stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)

On the weekly chart, we can see the stock broke below its key weekly moving average in September, has been unable to reclaim it, and now has broken an 18-month horizontal support level near $150.00. This is all occurring on the highest weekly volume to date for the stock - a sign that funds are heading for the exits, and fast.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While the stock could be due for a bounce technically after getting hit this hard, any rallies back up that cannot reclaim the $120.00 level on a quarterly close are just going to be noise. This means that even if the stock managed to rally 40% from here, it would still be within the confines of a new bear market.

Based on the fundamentals for Stamps.com getting a massive hit this week with the share price, I have zero interest in the company from the long side. The market hates uncertainty, and this is the definition of the Stamps.com thesis after a 55% drop in annual EPS guidance overnight. Rarely is the first downward revision the last one in a scenario like this one. This is why I always step aside and let the dust settle after massive events like this. A stock selling off dramatically on the most significant weekly volume in its history is never a good sign as it typically marks the end of an uptrend. Investors can be coaxed into believing everything is fine after rallies of 30% or more from the lows, but usually, these bounces get sold into quickly.

The takeaway from this article is that the biggest downside surprises typically happen under the 200-day moving average, and the warning signs are there if investors are willing to pay attention. For those who don't want to end up in this type of scenario in the future, a simple indicator like the 200-day moving average is the canary in the coal mine that something might be off with an investment. This doesn't mean exit every position that drops below the 200-day moving average; it doesn't mean one should short after the 200-day moving average breaks, it merely says that some defense should be played depending on one's risk tolerance. My tolerance for risk and draw-downs is low, so I don't bother with stocks under the 200-day moving average as it merely adds volatility and risk to my strategies and the upside does not justify it. Positive earnings surprises tend to happen with the strongest stocks above their 200-day moving average like Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), and earnings "demises" tend to happen with the weakest stocks like Kraft Heinz and Stamps.com. If you prefer the former which tend to increase the value of one's portfolio, it's best to stick to stocks in uptrends.

