Southwest: It's Just Turbulence, No Need To Brace For Impact

I continue to find LUV a good stock to own, one that now has an added desirable feature: an even more compelling price.

While not immaterial, the challenges seem to have been harshly discounted by investors, as LUV has lost $2.5 billion in market cap in only a few days.

It is no secret that Southwest Airlines (LUV) is having a tough first quarter.

The company had already identified, as recently as January 2019, a loss of revenue in the quarter that had been quantified at up to $15 million due to the effects of the government shutdown -- an estimate that has now been raised to $60 million. To make matters worse, an internal crisis between the management team and the flight mechanics labor union has resulted in at least 182 cancelled and 500 delayed flights this past week.

This is all relevant news that should create meaningful operational and possibly material financial impact to the Dallas-based airline. The problem that I see, however, is in the Street's out-of-proportion reaction to these developments.

Credit: D Magazine

Let's start with LUV's price movement in the market. In a week when broad equities (SPY) were up modestly and the airline sector (JETS) gave up only about 130 bps in market value, Southwest saw the total value of its equity drop a whopping $2.5 billion between the intra-week peak and trough (see chart below). Goldman Sachs (GS) took advantage of the turmoil to issue a revision to its LUV price target that amounts to about $4.5 billion in market cap -- although I understand that the sell side is notorious for chasing price movements, which may in part justify the sharp and sudden adjustment from a previous price target that had probably been already stale.

Before freaking out (like some seem to be doing already), let's do some quick math here, starting with the government shutdown.

Southwest has just updated its estimate of how much damage the event should cause to the company's P&L. A drop of $60 million in revenues sounds like quite a bit to an individual investor or to a small company, but the number represents less than 30 bps in annual top-line growth headwind for an airline the size of Southwest. Considering a 40% operating margin (that ignores non-variable items like depreciation) and a GAAP tax rate of 22%, the impact to net income will likely not exceed $20 million, or no more than four cents in EPS. Also, let's not forget that the shutdown is (somewhat of) a one-off event that should not resurface on a regular basis.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The financial impact of the recent labor dispute is a bit harder to quantify, especially because the consequences could extend beyond the most recent week. But let's take the 182 flight cancellations as a best case, to start. Southwest's B-737 airplanes are able to carry 153 passengers per trip, on average. Last year, the average length of passenger haul was 988 miles at a RASM (revenue per available seat mile) of 13.75 cents. I estimate that 182 cancelled flights, therefore, would represent roughly $3.8 million in missed revenues, for an impact of less than a penny in EPS. Multiply the problem five- or ten-fold, and one might start to notice the effect of the labor dispute in Southwest's bottom line.

Key takeaway

I don't believe Southwest's problems to be immaterial -- not from an operational point of view, and certainly not to the people most impacted by them, including the company's service personnel and passengers who have had their flights cancelled or delayed. But when it comes to the investment thesis, the recent developments (1) look short-term in nature to me, and (2) seem benign to the company's financial's performance, particularly when thought of in a long-term context.

Data by YCharts

I continue to find LUV a good stock to own, one that now has an added desirable feature: a price that seems to have been unjustly discounted in the past few days. Considering factors like balance sheet robustness (e.g. low leverage), solid op metrics like high levels of occupancy, protection against wild fuel price fluctuations and an earnings valuation multiple that is approaching single-digit territory, LUV is looking even more compelling to me at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.