The Lessons Dividend Growth Investors Can Learn From The Kraft Heinz Dividend Cut

Last week Kraft Heinz (KHC) released its quarterly report, and it was a horrible one. Not only did the company miss analysts' estimates in the top and bottom line, but it was also forced to admit that it has failed. The company suffered a massive GAAP loss due to lower goodwill for several brands mainly Kraft. In addition, it is under the investigation of the SEC, and it also cut its dividend in order to strengthen its balance sheet.

I have sold all my shares in the company on Friday. I have done it as soon as I could, as it is part of my strategy. I always sell the stocks of a company after a dividend cut. From my perspective the cut means that the company doesn't have what it takes to work in this complicated business environment. Add the SEC investigation on top of that and you have a strong sell in my opinion.

However, I try to make the best out of the situation. Obviously, I lost some capital in this investment. As a dividend growth investor who strives to succeed and improve, I will try to view this capital as tuition, and gain some valuable lessons that will help me to achieve my goals in the future. I have gained three main lessons that will be useful in the future.

1. Gurus are not a guarantee

Like most investors I feel more confident knowing that I own shares in companies owned by some of the greatest investors in the world. In this case Warren Buffett owns through Berkshire Hathaway a significant portion of the company. Knowing that one of the best investors of all time owns the same common stock as you own boosts your confidence. However, the fact that investing gurus own the same stocks isn't enough by itself.

Firstly, another significant part of the company is owned by 3G Capital. Unlike Buffett they seem to have a much lower investment horizon. They try to achieve significant returns as fast as they can while focusing on the short and medium term. They don't mind if the dividend is cut as a progressive dividend serves mainly long-term investors. Another one of their major holdings, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), has also cut their dividend recently.

When the ownership of a company is so concentrated, it is obvious that the decisions will be made according to the major shareholders need. Sometimes it's good for small long-term investors, but sometimes our goals aren't the same as the goals of an active investor.

I also learned that sometimes economic moats are just not enough. The company sells some of the most well-known brands in the industry. However, even the deepest moats around your castle are worthless if nobody wants to attack your castle as it has lost its appeal. While Kraft Heinz has deep moats, they can't help with the changes in consumer tastes and preferences.

It is crucial to do your own due diligence. When you analyze a company make sure to note if there is an active investor, or major shareholder. It may be important as sometimes they have different goals. Moreover, they sometimes have different allocation that may cause different actions. If you have 25% of your wealth in a specific stock, you may be more active in managing this position and influencing its management.

2. Diversification is still a key

The first moment after the cut I started doubting myself. Maybe I am wrong, maybe my strategy is flawed. I started analyzing the situation and found out that the opposite is true. My strategy worked very well, and even though Kraft Heinz plunged over 25% in a day, my entire portfolio still made gains in-line with the broader market.

In addition, after I sold the stocks and bought other assets, my dividend income declined only 0.7%. In less than a month my dividend income will recover, and it will reach a new all-time high. My strategy allowed me to preserve capital and suffer limited decrease in income, and this is a great success. It proves that diversification is a key for any long-term stock portfolio.

It's important to diversify across sectors and across industries. Yesterday several peers also suffered from the weak results published by Kraft Heinz. Kellogg (K) and General Mills (GIS) also saw their share prices decline as investors were worried that same problems KHC is suffering from may affect its peers. My consumer staples holdings are diversified among different industries, and therefore I still managed to preserve my capital yesterday, and as Buffett says, the No. 1 rule is don't lose money.

I use the 3% rule and the 5% rule to diversify. I try to have each individual holding account for no more than 3% of my portfolio, and 3% of my dividend income. I may allow several positions to exceed this 3% threshold, but I will try not to have any of them crossing the 5% threshold. If I do have companies that cross the 3% threshold, they are usually dividend aristocrats with very safe dividends such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Don't be afraid to diversify your stock portfolio. The more securities you own the lower Beta your portfolio will have. While nobody can eliminate the systematic risk of the market, diversification will lower the specific risks of your portfolio, and make it less volatile.

Dividend streaks matter

Dividend streaks are not a guarantee for dividend safety. We saw with PG&E (PCG) that when a black swan comes, there is not much you can do. While they are not a guarantee, companies with longer streaks seem to have safer dividend. The streak doesn't mean that the dividend is safe for eternity, but it does mean that the company has the dividend as a priority.

Before the dividend cut by Kraft Heinz, my portfolio suffered several cuts. All of them were made by companies with relatively short dividend streaks. I suffered from General Electric (GE), Kinder Morgan (KMI), ConocoPhillips (COP), National Oilwell Varco (NOV), and several more. All of them had a dividend growth streak shorter than 15 years, and I don't believe it's a coincidence.

Companies with longer dividend growth streaks are not necessarily stronger financially. They are more devoted to the dividend, and they know that the dividend is a long-time tradition. Therefore, they will do everything they can to preserve it. They will do it in good times, and won't raise it to an unsafe lever, and in bad times they will do everything they can to preserve it. You can see how the super majors of the oil industry kept mentioning that the dividend is safe to assure their long-term shareholders.

When I talk about the 5% rule, I usually think about these dividend aristocrats. If I have a company that accounts for almost 5% of my portfolio, it is probably a very stable company with a very long dividend growth streak. Sometimes it just happens when companies over perform the market, but to the best of my ability I will try to stay diversified and allocate larger positions to stocks with long dividend growth streaks.

Conclusion

Every dividend cut by a well-known company sends shockwaves across the dividend growth community. The current dividend cut is no different and it has left many investors, myself included, extremely disappointed. However, it is part of the game, and we need to keep going forward towards our goals while we learn from every mistake.

Always rely on your due diligence. Take into account your goals and expectations. If someone else invests in a company, even if he's a great investor it doesn't mean this company suits you. Maybe he has different goals or different investing horizon. Take into account that you'll fail sometimes, and therefore make sure your portfolio is diversified enough to deal with the failures. Rely on longer dividend streaks when you allocate large portions of your capital to a single stock.

Personally, I bought shares in Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) after I sold my position in KHC. I analyzed it recently, and I believe it is a quality company trading for a fair valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long K, KMI, GIS, JNJ, ADM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.