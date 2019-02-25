State Street Is On Sale

Investment Thesis

State Street Corporation (STT) operates in the very competitive custody business that has in many ways become an oligopoly. We think over time State Street will earn large economic profits even in the face of fee pressure because there are so few global players. The stock is also tremendously cheap which gives investors a margin of safety in our view. We think State Street will recover over the next few years and exceed the $100 per share price.

There Are Only a Few Truly Global Custodians

State Street is known by many for their $2.5 trillion dollar ETF and mutual fund assets and not so well known for their $31 trillion of assets under custody as of Dec. 31, 2018. This business along with their back office support makes them an essential partner for investment managers who want to focus on their portfolios and leave the back office to a trusted partner. As far as U.S. companies there are only a few options for a custodian such as State Street, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM), Citigroup (C), Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) and Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK).

The Better Way To Play The Custody Business

State Street and JP Morgan are by far the largest and most recognized global custodians and therefore in our view will continue to capture more and more assets over time. Both companies provide a suite of services that allows investment managers and hedge funds to outsource their back office while getting a level of service and features that they likely couldn't afford on their own. These services include supporting the trade lifecycle through to settlement and valuation of a portfolio, proxy voting and corporate actions, income collections and tax reclamation just to name a few. As the demands on custodians for better back-office services grow in our view only JP Morgan and State Street will be in a position to invest in their business to the extent that will be needed. With companies looking to cut costs the fees charged to custodians will only decrease as a percentage of assets. With JP Morgan having a significantly more diverse business we recommend State Street as the better pure play on the growth and consolidation in the custody business.

The Performance Has Been Bad

State Street's price per share has gone almost nowhere in the past 5 years albeit in a very volatile way. STT traded just below $70 per share in 2014 before eventually rallying to almost $115 per share at the beginning of 2018. Since then the stock has given back almost all of those gains and trades at $72.40 as of Friday, February 22nd. They must have seen revenue decline or net income fall off a cliff, right? Nope, revenue and net income have continued to increase in almost a straight line which is confusing on the surface for many investors. State Street has also performed significantly worse than the Financial sector with the iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF) down less than 1% over the past year will State Street stock is down under 30% over the same period of time.

Source: YCHARTS

State Street Is A Bargain

Keeping in mind that most equities were better bargains after the selloff at the end of 2018 State Street is trading at very attractive metrics in our view. State Street has seen revenue and net income grow consistently over time yet the company as of Friday, February 22nd, 2019 trades at almost the lowest PE ratio of any time over the past five years, almost the lowest price to book value, and close to the highest earnings yield over the same period of time. As with any investment, we believe that what is cheap can become even cheaper just as what is expensive can become even more expensive regardless of what logic says. We think the relatively low valuation provides a margin of safety from a financial perspective and should make interested investors feel better about stepping in at current prices.

Source: YCHARTS

Scandals Make Us Nervous

For almost eight years State Street has dealt with the fallout from accidentally overcharging clients in various aspects of their investment services business. Over that period of time, new revelations have come to light regarding the nature and amount of the overages. According to State Streets 2018 Annual Report, the company will have to refund $380 million in overages to clients in 2019 which is what we believe has put pressure on the stock recently. The SEC is investigating and State Street is trying to settle with the SEC and put these issues behind them. State Street also has pending investigations by the U.S. Department of Labor the Massachusetts Attorney General related to the overcharges. We think these concerns will be a cloud hanging over the stock until they are resolved and for investor's sake we hope they are resolved quickly in 2019.

Conclusion

State Street is growing revenue and net income in a business that we think they will be a top player in the longer term. The stock price is not reflecting the upside potential as we see a valuation well below historical levels which creates a margin of safety for investors looking to take a bet to the upside. We Think State Street will trade above $100 per share again in the next few years once the overhang from the overcharging of fees gets put behind them. This is not a short term trade in our view as we think the company could continue to be volatile in the shorter term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.