Trupanion: WA State Attorney General Office Steps Into The Fray

In a vacuum this might be easy to shrug off but in the context of a string of data points suggesting escalating tensions between the company and regulators/prosecutors it's material.

I can only interpret this as an additional risk to the company as it brings forward the threat of prosecution vs augmentation of sales techniques.

To begin this article I'd like to present a timeline of a few things we now know about TRUP and its multiple state investigations.

The State Attorney General's Office is Tracking The Case?

Source: FOIA

It's hard for me to understand why TRUP doesn't think this is important enough to include additional disclosure in its Form 10k.

A Second Reference to TRUP Hiring Additional Council

Source: FOIA

I can only assume "her" is a reference to Kara Baysinger, the attorney who specializes in Multi-State Litigation and represents the company in front of CA for the case in that jurisdiction.

The CEO Maintains That There is Nothing to See Here

Source: February 2019 TRUP earnings transcript

Conclusion

The trajectory of the TRUP investigations seems to be widening to additional states and expanding to at least garner the interest of additional prosecutorial bodies. I remain confused as to why the company isn't more forthcoming in their 10k about these issues and, instead, chooses to use the FAQ as a way to offer additional disclosure to investors. I remain resolute in the conclusion that costs will continue to rise (as shown in PAC) due to the increased burden of becoming compliant with longstanding state insurance regulations.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.