Mastercard: A Company I Want To Own More Of In 2019

I find shares to be slightly above my target price, but I would be a buyer of Mastercard's stock on a pullback.

The company is poised to continue to grow due to an increase in non-cash transactions.

My wife and I are in the process of building up our existing positions. We’ve spent much of the last two years adding mostly to the positions that we already own in the March to Freedom Fund. We’ve been so focused on this process that nearly every position in our portfolio has reached full positions status (~$3,000). We have now doubled what constitutes a full position, meaning almost everything we own can now be bought.

When everything is available for purchase, it can make choosing a stock to buy difficult. I want to focus on companies demonstrating strong earnings and revenue growth as these factors are likely to drive share prices higher. Higher earnings and revenue totals will also likely translate to strong dividend growth. As dividends will pay our expenses in retirement, the ability to grow the dividend is of vital importance.

One company that I think fits the description of what I am looking for is Mastercard (MA). Shares of Mastercard have performed very well over the past five years.

Source: YChart

As you can see from the chart, shares of Mastercard have crushed the market in the last five years. Returns for the company are nearly four times as much as that of the market index over this period.

Mastercard’s stock has done so well in the last year that it has beaten many of the so-called F.A.N.G. stocks. The F.A.N.G. stocks are considered by many investors to be among the best growth companies in the world.

Source: YCharts

As you can see, Mastercard has left many of these names in the dust over the past year. Of the F.A.N.G. names, Mastercard’s one-year return trails only Netflix (NFLX) and by just a small amount.

Mastercard has been one of best performers in our portfolio since we added to the name twice in April of 2015. We paid an average price of ~$88 and the position has grown to be a top 10 holding for us. After gains like this, is Mastercard still a buy? This article will review recent financial results, Mastercard’s dividend history and my valuation for the stock in order to answer this question.

Company Background and Recent Results

Mastercard is second only to Visa (V) in the electronic payments space in terms of total transactions, but this makes the company a global leader in this area. The company has partnerships with more than 25,000 financial institutions, creating a vast and not easily replaceable electronic payment network. Mastercard has more than 2.5 billion credit and debit cards in use worldwide. The stock currently sports a market cap of $229 billion.

Non-cash transactions are increasing worldwide. Though stats were not available for 2018, financial transactions using credit or debit card increased by more than 10% in the U.S. in 2017. Growth of electronic payments are expected to increase at a CAGR of low-double digits worldwide over the next few years, with at least 20% annual growth in emerging markets.

This puts a company like Mastercard, with its size, scale and acceptability around the world, in a prime position to capitalize on consumer’s change in spending habits.

Mastercard released fourth quarter financial results at the end of January.

Source: Mastercard’s Fourth Quarter Financial Release Presentation, slide 3.

The company earnings per share, or EPS, total $1.55 for the quarter. This was $0.03 above consensus and a 36% improvement from the previous year. Revenue increased more than 15% to $3.8 billion, which matched what analysts had expected. The company’s tax rate was 18.3% versus 26.8% from a year ago due to tax reform legislation.

EPS for 2019 was $6.49, $0.23 above the company’s midpoint guidance. EPS improved 37% from 2017. Revenue increased 20% to $15 billion for the year.

While new revenue recognition rules related to U.S. tax reform that require companies to book revenue and expenses sooner added 5% to both the fourth quarter and annual revenue totals, Mastercard still showed impressive year-over-year growth rates. This was due to gains across a number of metrics.

Source: Mastercard’s Fourth Quarter Financial Release Presentation, slide 4.

Worldwide gross dollar volumes grew 15% to $1.55 trillion, which includes a negative 2% headwind due to currency. Growth in international markets also outpaced growth in the U.S, but both regions were an improvement on a sequential basis. As stated above, electronic payments are expected to increase at a higher CAGR in emerging markets. Investors can expect growth in emerging markets to continue at a higher rate than in the U.S. because the transition from cash to electronic payment has more room for acceptance in these countries.

Cross-border volumes and switched transactions were each higher by 17% in the fourth quarter. The number of cards in use increased 5%, or 7% excluding Venezuela, to 2.52 billion. These figures show that Mastercard’s credit and debit cards continue to gain acceptance by both consumers and vendors.

Operating margins improved more than 1.3% to 52.3% during the quarter while expenses grew 14% on a currency neutral basis. This increase in expenses was due to a combination of new revenue recognition rules, investments in the company’s business and increased advertisements.

Mastercard returned nearly $6 billion to shareholders in 2018, with $4.9 billion spent to repurchase 26.2 million shares of stock at an average price of $187. The company has $4.0 billion, or 1.7% of the current market cap, remaining on its repurchase authorization. In addition to being a shareholder-friendly company, Mastercard was able to buy back shares at what seems to be a reasonable price. Given that the current share price is above $220, the company appears to have used its capital in a wise way.

Mastercard has guided towards a midpoint for EPS of $7.53 for 2019, which would be a 16% increase from 2018. Revenue is expected to grow at a low teens rate.

From 2019-2021, Mastercard believes that it can grow EPS at a CAGR in the high teens with operating margins of at least 50%. There are not many companies available in the market that can offer such a bullish forecast.

Dividend Growth

Mastercard shares currently yield just 0.6%, one of the lowest yields in our portfolio. The yield is also well below the 1.9% yield of the S&P 500. While investors searching for income might ignore Mastercard, I think those looking to add dividend growth should consider purchasing the stock.

After increasing its dividend by 32% for the payment made in early February, Mastercard has now raised its dividend for eight consecutive years. According to the U.S. Dividend Champions, the company has increased its dividend:

By an average of 16% per year over the past three years.

By an average of 36.6% per year over the past five years.

As you can see, the most recent increase is much closer to its five-year average than its three-year average. Investors should take this as a sign that management feels very bullish on the future prospects of the company.

Mastercard has an average payout ratio of 11.9% and 17.8% over the past five and ten years, respectively. Based on expected dividends of $1.28 and EPS of $7.53 for 2019, the company has an expected payout ratio of 17% for the current year. Even after a 30%+ raise, the expected payout ratio is still below Mastercard’s five-year average. This likely gives the company plenty of room to continue increasing its dividend, even if the world’s economy were to enter a recession

My Valuation For Mastercard

Mastercard’s business performed well last year and the dividend growth is impressive, but I won’t pay just any price to acquire more shares.

If you’re not familiar with how I value stocks, I take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources to see how over or undervalued shares are currently. I then take the average of these values to determine a price target.

For a company with less than 10 years of dividend growth, like Mastercard, I would require shares to trade at my fair value estimate before buying.

Current Yield Years of Div Growth 3-Year Div Growth 0.6% 8 36.60% Value Line Safety and Fin Strength Current P/E 5 Year Avg P/E 1 / A++ 29.7 29.3 CFRA 1 Yr Price Target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $231 $218.01 $165 Value Engine 1 Yr Price Target Value Engine Fair Value My Price Target $238.38 $202.08 Under $213

Before making an investment decision, I consult Value Line for their safety and financial strength ratings. I am looking for at least a 2 for safety and a B++ for strength for reassurance that the company is on fairly sound financial footing. Value Line gives Mastercard a 1 for safety and an A++ for financial strength. These are the highest ratings a company can receive from Value Line.

Using Friday’s closing price of $223.32 and EPS guidance for 2019 of $7.53, shares of Mastercard trade with a price-to-earnings ratio, or P/E, of 29.7. The stock’s five-year average P/E ratio according to F.A.S.T. Graphs is 29.3. Shares are currently 1.2% overvalued compared to their five-year average valuation.

CFRA has a one-year price target of $231, which would offer investors a 3.4% gain from the current share price. CFRA’s fair value estimate is $218.01. Shares are 2.4% above this fair value estimate.

Morningstar has a fair value estimate of $165, meaning shares are 26% overvalued by this metric.

Value Engine has a one-year price target of $238.38. The stock is currently trading at a 6.7% discount to this price target. Value Engine’s fair value estimate, on the other hand, is $202.08. This would mean shares are 9.5% overvalued.

Average these valuations out and I find fair value to be ~$213. I find that shares are currently 4.8% overvalued. Any price under $213 qualifies Mastercard for purchase under my investing guidelines.

Final Thoughts

Mastercard has been one of the best-performing stocks in the markets in recent years. The increase in share price has caused the stock to become one of our largest positions. While the gain in price may scare some investors, I want to own more of Mastercard. The company is one of the leaders in the electronic payments space. As such, Mastercard stands to capture a significant portion of the increase in electronic payments worldwide.

Mastercard’s most recent quarter showed that this trend continues. I find shares of the company to be slightly above what I would consider fair value today, but I would be a buyer of Mastercard’s stock on a pullback as this is a name I very much want to own more of in 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.