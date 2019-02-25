Amgen: This Biotech Behemoth Offers Market-Beating Total Return Potential

When all this is put together, we can see that Amgen is an investment that is likely to deliver low double-digit total returns, which would likely crush the overall market.

Despite company-specific and industry-specific risks, I believe Amgen will be able to continue to grow in the coming years.

Since it began paying dividends in 2011, Amgen has provided inflation-crushing dividend increases, and I believe it will continue to do so in the years ahead.

Despite the market run-up since the Christmas Eve lows, there are still great companies trading at fair or better valuations, and Amgen is no exception.

Image Source: imgflip

Since the S&P 500 narrowly avoided entering a bear market on December 24, 2018, the in has since rebounded by about 18.8%, closing at just under 2,793 as of February 23, 2019. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has also rebounded by 19.5%, closing above 26,000, at 26,032.

After this rally the past two months from the market meltdown experienced in December 2018, some may believe the market is overpriced and there are no stocks trading at reasonable or attractive valuations.

However, because I believe the markets are inefficient in pricing stocks over the short-term and medium-term, this means that there are always stocks that are trading at an attractive level.

We'll discuss below why I believe Amgen (AMGN) is one of those companies that offers investors an attractive investment opportunity.

In a nutshell, Amgen offers investors a solid 3%+ dividend yield, a long runway for growth as the globe grows in population, wealth, and age, in addition to offering a compelling valuation in relation to its current stock price.

Reason #1: Amgen Offers Investors A Safe, Fast-Growing Dividend

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As a dividend growth investor or DGIer, I generally look for dividend paying stocks that offer a mix of yield, safety, and growth. With a current yield of over 3%, a dividend safety score of 87 per Simply Safe Dividends, and an impressive dividend growth rate, Amgen offers all three.

We'll delve into why Simply Safe Dividends regards Amgen's dividend as one of the safest in its industry. We'll examine Amgen's current dividend in terms of both EPS payout ratio, as well as the more respected metric by analysts, which is the free cash flow payout ratio of FCF payout ratio.

Image Source: Amgen Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

As we can see, Amgen earned $14.40 in non-GAAP EPS for 2018. When we compare that against the $5.28 it paid out in 2018, we arrive at an EPS payout ratio of 36.7%. Even with the annualized dividend recently being increased to $5.80 a share, this suggests that Amgen's dividend is safe and well-covered using this metric. With 2019 non-GAAP EPS guidance set at $13.10-14.30, the dividend remains safe for the foreseeable future.

Image Source: Amgen Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Next, we'll analyze the company's free cash flow. The company generated $10.6 billion in FCF for FY 2018 against $3.5 billion in dividends paid during that time. This equates to a 33% FCF payout ratio for the year prior. Again, we can see that the dividend is safe for the foreseeable future.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

While the dividend increase of 9.8% is well below the last 5 years of dividend growth, this is to be expected. Amgen only started paying a dividend as recently as 2011 and has rapidly increased its payout ratio. Going forward, the dividend will likely increase in line with whatever the earnings growth will be in the coming years as the payout ratio is right around where it should be for a biotech, which allows it to continue to invest in its R&D to keep its drug pipeline strong and competitive in a highly competitive industry.

Fortunately for investors, Amgen appears poised to deliver at high single digit earnings growth over the next 5 years. When we consider the company has delivered 13% earnings growth over the past 5 years, the 2% per annum growth estimates for the next 5 years by Yahoo Finance seems highly pessimistic, despite the challenges Amgen faces which we'll discuss in the Risks To Consider section. With that said, we'll transition next into why I believe Amgen has the growth catalysts to deliver the aforementioned high single digit earnings growth over the next 5 years.

Reason #2: Amgen Possesses Growth Catalysts & A Long Growth Runway

Image Source: Amgen Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Despite several of Amgen's blockbuster drugs posting sales declines in 2018 (including Enbrel's 8% YOY sales decline), those sales declines were countered with growth in Repatha (a $550 million drug that grew 62% YOY), Prolia (a $2.3 billion drug that grew 14% YOY), Sensipar, (a $1.8 billion drug that grew 8% YOY) and Xgeva (a $1.8 billion drug that grew 17% YOY).

With the FDA approval and subsequent release of Aimovig last May, Amgen has its next potential blockbuster drug as FiercePharma predicts Aimovig will have peak sales of $1.2 billion a year.

Amgen spent close to $4 billion on R&D in 2018 and is believed to have multiple contenders in its current pipeline to replace its lost legacy sales going forward.

Image Source: Amgen Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

In addition to the pipeline with several drugs that could potentially become blockbusters, including Aimovig, Amgen also has aggressively reduced its facility footprint and has achieved over $1.9 billion in gross cost savings since 2013.

It's this combination of continued low single digit earnings growth, combined with continue aggressive share buybacks at attractive valuations (Amgen repurchased $17.9 billion of stock in 2018 alone, thanks in large part to its massive $29.3 billion cash and cash equivalents position), that will allow Amgen to grow its earnings in the mid to high single digits over the next 5 years.

While we're on the subject of Amgen's massive cash position, it'd be useful to note that Amgen could also improve its growth prospects by selectively investing its billions in an acquisition, similar to Bristol Myers' mega acquisition of Celgene. Amgen wouldn't necessarily have to make a huge splash like the aforementioned acquisition as that would increase the risk profile of the company as much as it would strengthen the pipeline. It goes without saying though, that much can be done to bolster the company's pipeline with over $29 billion in cash on the balance sheet while also continuing to opportunistically engage in share buybacks and increasing dividends.

As the cost savings initiative winds down with only so much more savings that can be realized without sacrificing the safety of its patients, that cash position is exactly what the company needs to strengthen its prospects going forward. A company doesn't grow to become the size of Amgen without having capable management to guide it into the future, and Amgen is no exception. It's that reason and the company's pipeline that I maintain my bullish stance on Amgen.

Risks To Consider:

As with any investment, especially those in the biotech/pharmaceutical industry such as Amgen, there are risks that investors need to consider before investing in Amgen.

Amgen's sales have been struggling to grow the last few years and this, is in large part, due to the aging portfolio of products. Although the pipeline that Amgen currently boasts has the potential to transform the company, it can't be dismissed that the last blockbuster the company launched was in 2012 via Prolia. That was under the former CEO Kevin Sharer, who led the company's age of peak growth and profitability from 2000 to 2012.

Another concern is that while the current CEO, Robert Bradway has decades of investment banking experience primarily in the pharma sector, he has very little experience in the actual science that catalyzes Amgen's product development. Fortunately, Bradway's experience in investment banking should help Amgen navigate the consolidation that has been prevalent in the pharma industry over the past few years, as a result of increased regulatory oversight and public scrutiny toward pharma companies.

As is the case with every other industry peer, Amgen will need to deliver on its R&D pipeline and there is a certain amount of execution risk that goes along with that. As we all know, the pharma industry is highly uncertain due to the nature of clinical research. Companies spend loads of money on R&D only to have over 99% of drugs fail and never reach market.

It will be especially important for Amgen to execute on its pipeline because several rivals have spent billions of dollars developing biosimilars of Amgen's most lucrative drugs, including Enbrel (~22% of Q4 2018 sales) and Neulasta (~19% of Q4 2018 sales) per slide 12 of Amgen's Q4 2018 Earnings Call Presentation.

Another risk facing Amgen is the radically changing landscape of America's healthcare industry. The alliance between Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, and JP Morgan Chase to transform the healthcare industry could pose a threat to the lucrative margins of Amgen. Though there are few details on this alliance at the time of this article's publication, the innovative nature of these companies could alter the landscape of America's healthcare industry.

Finally, the current political environment in the United States also poses a significant risk to companies like Amgen. The elimination of private insurance and Medicare for All bill that most 2020 Democratic presidential candidates support would do great harm to pharma companies like Amgen.

Reason #3: A Wonderful Company Is Trading Slightly Below Fair Value

Image Source: izquotes

Now that we've established that Amgen is a wonderful company, the next logical question is "what is Amgen's fair value in comparison to its current price?"

I'll use a variety of methods to determine an average fair value for Amgen and we'll compare that to the current price of Amgen.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first method that I'll use to value Amgen is the dividend discount model or DDM. As we can see above, the first variable of expected dividend per share is the simplest part of the equation to determine the fair value of a dividend paying stock. Amgen's current annualized dividend per share is $5.80. Next, we'll input a 10% required rate of return for the cost of capital equity as this is a bit above the historical average that the market has returned in the past several decades. Finally, I'll input a dividend growth rate of 7%, which is well below what Amgen has demonstrated it is capable of since it initiated a dividend in 2011. I believe this long-term dividend growth rate is reasonable given the slowing near-term EPS growth. Now that we've input all variables for this formula, we arrive at a fair value of $193.33 a share, against the current price of $188.22 as of February 23, 2019. This indicates to us that Amgen is trading at a 2.6% discount to fair value and offering 2.7% upside, making it a buy.

Another valuation metric that I use to determine whether a company is trading at a discount to fair value is by examining the current dividend yield against the 5 year average dividend yield. Assuming a company's fundamentals are intact, a dividend yield that is above the 5 year average could indicate that a company is undervalued. In Amgen's case, it is trading at a yield of 3.08%, which is 21% above its 5 year average yield of 2.55%, per Simply Safe Dividends. Admittedly, part of this is because of Amgen's transition from more of a speculative growth stock in the past few years to a slower growth value stock valuation. However, I believe that in a conservative scenario, Amgen's fair value yield is 3% which is still in line with the 30 year treasury yield of 3.015% and offers enough growth potential to justify the additional risk. A fair value yield of 3% would indicate that the company's fair value is again, coincidentally, $193.33 a share. This would reflect a 2.6% discount to fair value and offer 2.7% upside.

One final valuation metric that I use to determine whether a company is trading at a compelling valuation is the price to forward earnings ratio. As we can see, Amgen's current price to forward earnings ratio of 13.33 compares favorably to the 13.90 5 year average. A reversion to its 5 year average of 13.90 price to forward earnings ratio would imply a fair value of $196.27 a share, offering a 4.1% discount to fair value and 4.3% upside in terms of valuation expansion.

In averaging the three fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $194.31 a share. This fair value would indicate that Amgen is trading at a 3.1% discount to fair value and offers 3.2% upside, indicating that Amgen is a wonderful company trading near fair value.

Summary: Amgen Offers A Reasonably High Probability Of Delivering Market-Beating Returns

Amgen's current dividend yield of just below 3.1% and most recent dividend increase of 9.8% indicates that Amgen offers a unique trifecta of current yield, dividend safety, and dividend growth.

The company's fundamentals are expected to remain stable or improve with the advent of any of Amgen's blockbuster potential drugs to commercial success in its pipeline. This will fund continued dividend growth and share buybacks at valuations the company believes are attractive.

Moreover, the company is currently slightly undervalued, trading at a 3.1% discount to fair value. Although this isn't the absolute most undervalued company in its industry (which I believe to be Abbvie), Amgen carries significantly less concentration risk than Abbvie and its reliance on Humira for over 60% of its revenues.

Overall, this is a company that can deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns in the next 5+ years. When we combine the near 3.1% dividend yield, earnings growth of 6-7%, and annual valuation multiple expansion of 0.6% over the next 5 years, we arrive at annual total returns of 9.7-10.7% over the next 5 years, conservatively speaking. This should be in excess of the returns that the broader market delivers in the next 5 years, thereby delivering alpha to investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.