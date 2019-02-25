Weekly Cannabis Report: Pressure On Governance Heating Up

Governance is the hottest topic in the cannabis industry now with the recent management overhaul at Namaste, Aphria, Liberty Health etc.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks continued to be slow and steady last week while holding onto the 2019 gains. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) gained 1.6% and ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) gained 2.4%.

Canadian Large-Cap: Canopy (CGC) dropped 6.4% after the company filed an amended MD&A. It found a calculation error that resulted in a big understatement of YTD adjusted EBITDA. Tilray (TLRY) advanced 3.4% after announcing its largest M&A deal so far when it acquired hemp food producer Manitoba Harvest for C$419 million. Cronos (CRON) gained 3.0% after shareholders approved the US$1.8 billion investment from Altria. Aphria (APHA) rose 6.0% after it announced that it will sell its entire stake in Liberty Health. Aurora Cannabis (ACB) drifted lower without news.

Canadian Mid-Cap: CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) soared 17% ahead of its debut on the NYSE this week. HEXO (HEXO) rose 4.9% and OrganiGram (OTCQX:OGRMF) went up 2.0% without news. TGOD (OTCQX:TGODF) lost 2.4% despite providing an update on its Jamaican operation.

Canadian Small Cap: The small-cap names continued to show mixed performances driven by company-specific news. MediPharm (OTCPK:MLCPF) held steady with a 1.5% gain after rising 37% the week before. Village Farms (VFFIF) soared another 27% after a 25% rise the prior week on the back of its NYSE listing approval and potential to enter the U.S. hemp industry. Emerald (otcqx:EMHTF) rose 14.4% after announcing a Quebec-based indoor facility targeting the local market. Emblem (otcqx:EMMBF) gained 17.1% and its shareholders are scheduled to vote on the proposed merger with Aleafia (OTCQX:ALEAF) on March 6, 2019.

U.S. Multistate Operators: U.S. cannabis stocks saw broad-based gains. iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF) gained 6.3% after opening a second dispensary in New York. Cresco Labs (OTCPK:CRLBF) gained 10% after its recently acquired license holder in Massachusetts opened a medical dispensary. Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) gained 15.6% and it has gained 63% in 2019 so far.

Ancillary and International: Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) shares were under pressure last week and lost 8.5%. Supplies manufacturer KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) gained 9.8% after announcing two new board members. Innovative Industrial Properties REIT (IIPR) was up 12.3%. Khiron (OTCQB:KHRNF) continues to defy gravity with another 33% gain; the stock is likely overheated in the near-term and we would consider profit-taking.

Industry News

CannTrust begins trading on the NYSE on Monday

Aurora promoted Michael Singer to Executive Chairman, added Shan Atkins to the Board, and announced the resignation of Diane Jang

Canopy filed an amended MD&A after a spreadsheet mistake led to an understatement of Q3 F2019 YTD adjusted EBITDA by C$86 million

Cresco Labs acquired a license holder in Massachusetts back in late 2018 and the license holder opened a dispensary last week.

Emerald Health announced that it plans to build an 88,000 sq ft indoor growing facility in Quebec including R&D facility for edibles

Liberty Health (otcqx:LHSIF) announced after market close on Friday that its CEO and CFO will leave the company

Aphria announced that it will divest its entire stake in Liberty Health which signals a complete separation of the two company

Trulieve announced an exclusive license deal with SLANG and Love's Oven to sell edibles and beverages in Florida

Tilray announced its largest M&A deal to date with a $419 million acquisition of hemp food producer Manitoba Harvest

Statistics Canada released December 2018 cannabis sales data which totaled C$54 million. The cannabis sales have plateaued as it barely increased from November's C$53 million. Since legalization in October 2018, Canada has reported legal sales of C$150 million in 2018.

Looking Ahead

The cannabis sector continues to exhibit resilience as February proves to be another good month for the industry. The earnings of Canopy and Aurora proved to be a non-event for the industry as investors continued to look past near-term earnings and instead focus on the long-term potential of the global cannabis opportunity. After Canada legalized recreational cannabis in October 2017, we think the next biggest catalyst would be the federal legalization in the U.S. which is looking increasingly likely after the 2018 Farm Bill. Companies are already moving billions of dollars to invest in the U.S. hemp industry and we think the industry has only scratched the surface of the CBD opportunity. Canada is also expected to legalize edibles and beverages within the next 12-16 months which should provide additional revenue sources for licensed producers. The current legalization in Canada has progressed very slowly as official data showed 2018 total legal sales of only C$150 million. The annualized sales based on the monthly data from December 2018 is a mere C$650 million. We think the Canadian cannabis stocks are beginning to be separated into three groups:

Large LPs that benefit from the global cannabis opportunity and valuations are supported by equity partners and international expansion

Medium LPs that have the opportunity to capture meaningful market share and achieve profitability in the near-term

Small LPs that are struggling to justify their share price; most of them are supported by the large cash balance they raised in the past

The cannabis sector has gone off to a strong start in 2019 as stocks continued to heat up. We remain optimistic about the long-term potential of cannabis stocks but stock selections are more important than ever.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.