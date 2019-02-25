Ethan Allen Interiors: Still Not Good Enough

That still seems tough to bet on, however, and ETH doesn't look quite cheap enough to take that bet.

There are some one-time factors that have hit the company of late, and there's a path to upside if revenue growth accelerates.

For furniture manufacturer and retailer Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH), everything right now comes down to revenue growth. At 15x earnings and 7.6x EBITDA (both on a trailing twelve-month basis), ETH is reasonably cheap by market standards, but pretty much in line with its sector. Adjusted operating margins have room for expansion from a seven-year low - but the margin compression of late has come precisely because expenses have risen, and sales have not.

It's going to take revenue growth to reverse the recent margin trends - and drive upside in ETH shares. Should that growth come, there's admittedly substantial upside from a current price around $20, as Ethan Allen itself is fond of pointing out:

source: Ethan Allen 2018 annual meeting presentation, November 2018

Ethan Allen's fixed-cost model can create substantial leverage as sales increase. The problem at the moment - and a key reason ETH touched a six-year low in December - is that revenue growth has stalled out:

source: author from ETH filings

Results from the first half of fiscal 2019 (ending June) haven't shown much change in that trajectory, either. There are some intriguing potential catalysts on the way, and reason to see modest improvement in the second half of the fiscal year. But Ethan Allen simply needs to show significantly better sales to drive material upside from a current price near $20 - and that's still not a bet worth taking.

First Half Results

I wrote after Q4 results in August that Ethan Allen's performance simply needed to get better. Revenue rose at just a 0.7% CAGR from FY14 to FY18, with operating margins compressing ~280 bps over that period. Unusually low gross margin in FY18 - due mostly to input cost, labor, and freight inflation - was a factor, as was opex deleverage from the modest top-line growth.

Results in 1H FY19 don't seem to change the narrative all that much. Q1 numbers looked solid on the top line, with revenue up 3.6%. But the quarter benefited from an easy compare: the impacts of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, along with first-run production costs, led sales to drop 6%+ in the year-prior quarter. Adjusted EBIT dropped almost 5% in the quarter - on top of a 35% decline the year before.

Against a more normal comp, second quarter growth looked disappointing, with revenue down 0.7% and adjusted operating income declining 4.6% on a 40 bps compression in margins.

Overall, the first half seems like more of the same. Consolidated revenue growth of 1.4% simply isn't enough, particularly considering the two-year top-line stack remains negative. Adjusted EBIT margins hit a seven-year low in fiscal 2018: they compressed another 47 bps in the first two quarters of FY19.

The obvious risk here from a fundamental standpoint is that sales have stalled out and margins are compressing at a time when external macro indicators actually are quite favorable. If this is what Ethan Allen looks like in what is at worst an above-average macro environment, the cyclical nature of its demand suggests that even 15x EPS/7.6x EBITDA is too high. From a headline standpoint, first half results do little, if anything, to assuage that risk.

The Case for a Turnaround

That said, looking closer, there are a few green shoots in the first half performance. And there are at least the outlines of a potential turnaround case for ETH looking forward - and reasons to suggest that the headline numbers underestimate Ethan Allen's actual performance in the first half.

First, performance in the domestic business appears to be much better than the consolidated numbers suggest. International sales have been abysmal in the first half. Figures from the Q1 10-Q suggest a 26% decline in consolidated overseas sales; the Q2 filing cites a 29.4% drop in the same metric, while CFO Corey Whitely called out a 31% reduction in wholesale revenue on the Q2 conference call.

The issue is tariffs, which according to the Q2 call hit orders in China as consumers and importers waited on a potential second hike from 10% to 25%. Tariffs on upholstery in Canada went into effect on July 1st as well. Given that international revenues were 10.2% of the FY18 total, according the 10-K, the impact from the two markets is significant.

Domestic revenues appear to have risen roughly 4% in the first half - a decent if unspectacular performance against a 2% consolidated decline the year before. Indeed, the retail segment - which is more heavily domestic, as nearly all of the China stores are independently owned - has had a decent year, with EBIT turning to a profit from a loss and comparable design center revenue up 1.8%, per the Q2 10-Q.

Secondly, Ethan Allen has seem some disruption with its contract with the federal government's GSA (General Services Administration). One of the other authorized bidders in the contract, Heritage Home Group, filed for bankruptcy last summer. As a result, Heritage liquidated inventory - forcing Ethan Allen to cut its pricing significantly, particularly in the second quarter.

Finally, Ethan Allen did call out weakness toward the end of the quarter, with CEO Farooq Kathwari citing "challenging macroeconomic conditions" in the Q2 release. The stock market plunge in calendar Q4, along with trade worries and the shutdown, led orders to stall out in the last two weeks of the quarter, per the Q2 call.

Considering those effects, Ethan Allen's first-half performance certainly is better than it looks. And all three issues are out of the company's control - and to at least some extent should resolve themselves going forward. GSA bidding normalized in Q3, per Kathwari. There's at least some clarity on tariffs, and some hope for improvement on that front. The market has rallied in 2019, perhaps leading to a rebound in confidence (and maybe a small amount of pent-up demand) from Ethan Allen's higher-end customers.

And so the fundamental case for a turnaround remains. Ethan Allen made it through a couple of challenging quarters reasonably unscathed. The balance sheet is clean (essentially zero debt). The GSA contract should help revenue going forward (the agency already is a top ten customer, per past commentary). The company is selling on Amazon (AMZN) and has a partnership with Disney (DIS). 70% of products have been refreshed in the last three years, per the Q1 call, with Ethan Allen moving toward a more modern look with collections in both the U.S. and China.

A more normalized marketing environment should allow the underlying domestic revenue growth in 1H to shine through going forward. And, as noted in the "opportunity scenarios" slide posted at the beginning of the article, the vertically integrated model here means that revenue growth will lead to margin expansion - and thus accelerated profit increases. Yet little bottom-line improvement seems incorporated into the current valuation.

Risks, Peers, and Valuation

From here, however, first-half performance seems to echo ETH on the whole: it's better than it looks, but still not quite good enough. External factors certainly didn't help - but comparisons did. Ethan Allen had the storm-impacted Q1 FY18, plus disruption from initial (and rushed) GSA orders the following quarter. Comparable written orders were down 4.2% year-over-year in Q2, and while late December weakness likely didn't help, that's still a concerning figure looking to the second half.

Ethan Allen can attribute that late-quarter weakness to "macroeconomic challenges" - but if a falling stock market had such an impact, why have sales risen at less than 1% a year for four years during which time that same market rose almost 40%?

Meanwhile, Ethan Allen's fiscal Q2 is colored by results from other retailers in the same period. La-Z-Boy (LZB) posted a torrid fiscal Q3 (ending January 26), with 6%+ comp growth, and called out a strong December on its Q3 conference call. That's a different end market, admittedly, and it will be interesting to see what the numbers are from RH (RH) next month. But even on the higher end, Knoll's mostly consumer-facing Lifestyle segment saw a 9%+ increase in organic revenue in Q4.

The problem remains: even accounting for the external factors, domestic revenue growth of 4% against a -2% compare isn't good enough in this market. Sales remain stagnant - and well below past-decade peaks. (As I pointed out in August, wholesale revenue actually is down by roughly one-third this century.) Ethan Allen is losing market share, whether to RH, Wayfair (W), smaller designers, or most likely some combination of the three.

And I'm still not sure what, exactly, Ethan Allen can (or should) do about that problem. It has accelerated marketing spend in recent years, including in Q1, before pulling back in Q2. 70% of products have been refreshed in the last three years - but most of those moves were made in FY17 and FY18, and they haven't moved the needle. A new "Relaxed Modern" line is on the way, which Kathwari compared to a BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) 3 series. But the CEO has gone back and forth for years now over whether Ethan Allen should be reaching to expand its base or focus on its high-end brand - and I'm not sure there's a right answer, at least one the company yet has found.

This still looks like a "show me" story - and for some time now, Ethan Allen hasn't shown enough. Big moves at LZB and Haverty Furniture (HVT), both of which trade at 52-week highs (save for a very brief move by LZB in August), potentially help the case in terms of peer valuations and hopes that there one might be one more leg up for the space as a whole. Even after those moves, however, ETH's valuation remains relatively in line with peers - and its performance hasn't been as strong as that of La-Z-Boy, in particular (whose performance admittedly has been a surprise).

From that standpoint, the core problem remains: 15x earnings for a cyclical that isn't growing near the top of the cycle is not a 'cheap' price. It's still a valuation that incorporates some level of underlying improvement. The GSA could help, but Disney has been a huge disappointment (as even Kathwari admitted after Q4) and the Amazon deal hasn't even been mentioned in filings or calls after Q1 and Q2. Inflation remains an issue, with EBIT margins down year-over-year in the first half, it appears, despite impact from the GSA discounting (estimated at 30-35 bps after Q1).

Particularly with the bounce year-to-date, investors are pricing in something better that Ethan Allen has delivered in the last few years. It's possible that something better is on the way - but I'm hardly compelled to bet on it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.