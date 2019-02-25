Dividend Dogs Vs. Index - Episode 2

As noted in the summary points above, Warren Buffett recommends that amateur investors put their money into index funds. In fact, he famously won a bet that the index would beat hedge fund managers over a period of a decade. Another strategy mentioned in my last update was the "Dogs of the Dow" strategy. This study will not strictly follow the "Dogs of the Dow," but will attempt to track stocks that have gone down in recent months. Both strategies will be tracked on a monthly basis through the scenario outlined below.

Recap From Last Month

This series will follow two hypothetical investors as they make periodic purchases. One, Bob, is putting his money into a mutual fund on the first trading day of each month--in this instance Vanguard's High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VHDYX). The other, Bill, puts his money toward the purchase of beaten-down stock when his account allows him to purchase right around $1,000 worth of his chosen company. Both will add $200 to their stash each and every month.

One reader argued in a comment that this is comparing apples and oranges because the actual investments will get made at different times. This is technically correct, but small-time investors will usually fall into one or the other category. Index investors will add a set amount or what's available each month.

On the other hand, those who are trying to build a growing stash of dividend-paying stocks will typically save up until they can buy a sizable amount. $1,000 purchases are generally the minimum with many in this group. Unless they can purchase stocks with no transaction fees, purchasing a single share whenever possible would be cost-prohibitive because the transaction fees would make up a very large percentage of the purchase price. Here are the respective portfolios as of the purchases made on January 2, 2019, which was the first trading day of the new year:

Bob's Index

Investment Shares Price Per Share Value VHDYX 96.9619 $30.94 $3,000.00

Bill's Dogs

Investment Shares Price Per Share Value Apple (AAPL) 6 $157.92 $947.52 IBM (IBM) 8 $115.21 $921.68 AT&T (T) 33 $29.54 $974.82 Cash $141.13 Total Account Value $2,985.15

February Investments

The first trading day of February was Friday, February 1, and the month of January was pretty boring for these portfolios. While the market went up, there were no dividends paid out, so there was no compounding in the VHDYX investment for Bob, and no cash was added to Bill's fund via dividends until the calendar turned to February.

Regardless, both investors added the regular $200 to their accounts on the first of the month. This and market changes over the course of the month caused the charts to look as follows as of the close of the market on February 1:

Bob's Index (Close of business on 2/1/2019)

Investment Shares Price Per Share Value VHDYX 103.0391 $31.91 $3,391.02

Bill's Dogs (Close of business on 2/1/2019)

Investment Shares Price Per Share Value Apple 6 $166.52 $999.12 IBM 8 $134.10 $1,072.80 AT&T 33 $30.00 $990.00 Cash $341.13 Total Account Value $3,403.05

As the chart above shows, there were some nice market gains over the course of the month, as well as substantial increases in the market prices of both Apple and IBM. These were two of the investments that Bill used to start his initial $3,000 portfolio of Dogs. Overall, in the first month, Bill's Dogs outperformed Bob's Index.

Bob purchased $200 worth of VHDYX on February 1, and this added 6.0772 shares in this mutual fund. The dividends from this investment will automatically reinvest when the fund pays out sometime near the end of March.

As noted, none of the stocks in Bill's fund paid out any dividends. This will change in February, as both Apple and AT&T paid out dividends, which will add to his cash balance. The larger this portfolio gets, the more frequently Bill will be able to make purchases because of the compounding of the cash that he receives in dividend payments. No purchase will take place on March 1, but $200 will go into his cash balance and bring the next purchase that much closer.

Conclusion

The next month will see an additional $200 going toward both of the portfolios. Bill will not be able to make a purchase yet, but Bob will again put his money toward VHYDX.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment professional. The preceding is intended for informational and educational purposes. Please make sure to perform due diligence before investing in equities, as losses up to all capital invested can occur.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.