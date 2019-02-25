Warning Signal Ignored - Retail Sales Miss May Mean GDP Disappointment

When monthly retail sales were reported for December earlier this month, they were described by various market watchers as disappointing, suspect and possibly burdened by extraordinary events. By all accounts, December’s month-to-month decline marked the worst such drop since September 2009, when the Great Recession was fresh upon the American lexicon. However, the fact is that this year’s holiday season and the month of December in isolation produced far better retail sales than that of the year before. Still, those year-to-year results, like the monthly comparison, also fell short when compared to those of December 2017 (versus December 2016). Many were confused by the data, and whether to trust in it, because while it was consistent with weakness in consumer sentiment through the same period, it contrasted against strong December retail same-store sales data. If the data can be trusted as accurate, considering the government workers managing it had a stressful few months while the government was shutdown, then it still may prove to be the temporary result of consumer concern for the same reason. However, the data threatens to weigh against first-quarter GDP if left unrevised, and it may not be alone in costing the economy and the stock market this spring.

The Romance was Missing this Valentine’s Day

The chart of the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) here illustrates how upside momentum in equities suffered a setback on Thursday, February 14, when U.S. Retail Sales data were reported to be disappointing for December. Even though the decline was modest, and stocks recovered on the Friday thereafter, I think it’s important for followers here to properly understand the data, as it could have longer-term implications for equity values.

Not all equities were penalized last Thursday, February 14, as small cap shares and those in the Nasdaq-100 stayed above water. That was because there was more information to process than just the retail sales data on that particular day. Playing an important positive role for stocks was the progress of the U.S. government toward the eventually confirmed avoidance of a second government shutdown for the young 2019. And, some uncertainty was removed as the month-end deadline for a U.S./China trade resolution seemed to get an extension. President Trump signaled he would be flexible with his deadline if he saw significant progress in negotiations. Still, the retail sales data were an important weight against equities, and probably would have hurt stocks more if not for the positive data offsets. I’m concerned the sales data and economic concern could be a lasting weight against stocks in early 2019.

Market Sector Security February 14, 2019 Vanguard Total Stock Market -0.2% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) -0.2% SPDR Dow Jones (DIA) -0.3% Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) +0.1% iShares Russell 2000 (IWM) +0.2%

The Facts About the Retail Sales Report for December 2018

For starters, I must dispel a few confusing points that were reported about the data. In my opinion, retail sales were far from dreadful in December. While the month-to-month change in sales did mark a decline, the popular press highlighting of that information over other important points about the month and the holiday season left investors with less than the full story. As we understand the data completely, I believe we dispel much concern about the economy. Though, I am paying close attention to economic signals and am concerned about the possibility of a first-quarter GDP downside surprise.

Measured against November 2018, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that monthly retail sales declined by 1.2% after seasonal adjustments. This compared against economists’ expectations for a 0.1% monthly increase. This headline data point is influenced by some big ticket items and volatile prices for energy, and so the reporting agency tweaks it for us a bit.

Excluding auto sales (big ticket item), retail sales were even worse, declining by 1.8% month-to-month, against economists’ expectations for no change. Strong auto sales served the headline figure comparison, as the sales of motor vehicle and parts dealers increased 1.0% versus November. They were also up by a healthy 3.4% against the prior-year period.

Excluding gasoline (due to volatile pricing for gas), retail sales declined by a lesser 0.9%, as gasoline stations saw a 5.1% drop in sales in December on lower gas prices. On a year-over-year basis, retail sales excluding gasoline stations, rose 2.5% in December. This is another positive indicator of economic health, because as price changes are diluted in the year-to-year comparison, we see that demand for gasoline has increased, driving sales gains. It makes perfect sense, as many more Americans are employed versus last year, and those who were employed a year ago have had a full year to build wealth stores or reduce debt, giving them more money to spend on discretionary expenses. In my view, Americans generally have more reason for excursions and have capitalized on those opportunities.

Netting the two, excluding auto and gas sales, retail sales still fell 1.4% month-to-month in December, against economists’ expectations for an increase of 0.4%. And, importantly for the Q4 GDP print, the control group sales were down 1.7% on a monthly basis, leading many economists to reduce their GDP forecasts for the fourth quarter.

GDP Report Consequences

The Atlanta Fed tracker is now seeing just 1.5% GDP growth for Q4 2018, down from 2.7% before the retail sales data were reported. Currently, CNBC’s rapid update shows 11 economists’ Q4 GDP forecasts set at 2.4% on average, and expectations for Q1 2019 annualized at just 2.0%. Uncertainty about the economic outlook is heightened given indications like from the retail sales data point and others lately.

The economic growth run since the Great Recession is long in the tooth, and it seems to me like far too many financial markets experts are trying to be on record calling for its conclusion now. However, despite my own concerns about Q1 2019 GDP, I feel confident these recession calls are premature. The economy is still well-supported by a fully employed workforce and the ongoing benefits of tax reform. That workforce appears to me to be finally seeing adequate wealth gains to escape debt loads and afford new homes and cars, and more.

See the Patterns

Take note that within the retail sales data, only two categories posted monthly increases in sales. Those were autos (and parts) sales (up 1.0%) and building materials & garden equipment and supply dealers (up 0.3% month-to-month and 1.4% year-to-year). What this tells me is that the economy is strongest where it best be so, in housing and home improvement and in autos. And, it also tells me that perhaps there is some pattern that has been lost in translation pertaining to the holiday shopping season.

Much was made of the fact that the negative monthly sales change was extensive and all-encompassing, reaching even the famously strong non-store retailers (read online retailers). These sellers, like Amazon.com (AMZN) for instance, have been leading retail for as long as I’ve been following the data. It’s because they are stealing market share, and still doing it at a strong pace even after all these years of their existence. But, according to the Commerce Department, even non-store retailers saw a sales decline of 3.9% in December, with the year-to-year comparison up 3.7%. Anomalies like this, and perceived anomalies where there are not any (I’ll explain), led some to speculate that the data must be mistaken.

An article I read that I do not want to link to here (because to err is human) suggested the data deserved a dose of skepticism, partly because of extremely strong reported December same-store sales data. While I agree with the premise of skepticism, I found a flaw in one of the main facts presented in the popular article. It seemed to attempt to raise doubt about the retail sales data by comparing the monthly decline against Redbook’s same-store sales data. Redbook same-store sales were said to have increased 6% every week in December and that just was not the case, at least not on a monthly basis (compared to November). For the full month of December, marked against November, same-store sales rose 0.6% (not 6.0%) and managed relatively similar weekly gains. If we are comparing apples to apples, then comparing monthly changes in the Commerce Department report to year-over-year changes in Redbook’s is misplaced.

The article was still right on point about generally solid same-store sales in December, and how that conspicuously contrasted with the monthly retail sales data. For the full month of December, same-store sales grew 7.7% against the prior-year period, marking the best year-to-year performance for any month of 2018. Redbook’s data also showed that the pace of same-store sales accelerated through the month and managed the strongest such pace in over a decade. That fact does not compare well with what was reported for retail sales on Valentine’s Day.

Possible Reasons for the Data Disappointment

The author of the above referenced article makes one more important point that I agree with. He notes the possibility of December simply decreasing in importance against November due to cultural shopping trends. More specifically, he calls on Black Friday as the possible cause of the anomaly, and an increased importance of November versus December. However, Black Friday is not a new phenomenon, and is likely adjusted for by the Commerce Department.

I will go a step further and suggest that in a fully employed economy, as more people are up to spending for the holidays, the importance of the November discounting-draw possibly increases. This may not make sense if you want to argue that more people employed, with greater means to shop, means retailer’ discounting does not matter as much. However, I would disagree, and suggest that if more people are able to spend during the holidays, they would still seek bargains in November as this is an embedded cultural norm in our society, and that the impact of a stronger economy might be to further exaggerate the difference between November and December. And, perhaps Singles’ Day, the relatively new shopping holiday marked on November 11th or 11/11 every year, has added to that exaggeration as well. Singles’ Day may not yet be adequately accounted for by seasonal adjustments.

The Commerce Department data conflicts with the premise, though, because the same thing did not occur last year. I went back to last year’s retail sales report for December to see if there might have been a similar indication and here is what I found. Sales in December 2017 increased 0.4% against November, versus this year’s heavy decline. Worse yet, year-to-year sales in December 2017 increased 5.4%, versus the lesser 2.3% year-to-year increase in December 2018. Excluding autos and gasoline sales, in December 2017, retail sales increased 0.4%, compared to this year’s 1.4% decline. All these comparisons point to one common conclusion, that this December’s retail sales data was in fact relatively weak. Now, the question is: was the problem with the economy in December or was it with the data?

Human error could truly be at play here, given the government shutdown disruption to the people reporting this data. The Department of Commerce disclaimer with the December press release reminds us of that possibility: “Data collection and processing were delayed for this indicator release due to the lapse in federal funding from December 22, 2018 through January 25, 2019. Processing and data quality were monitored throughout and response rates were at or above normal levels for this release.” While the Department seems to reassure us here of the quality of the report, the numbers remain curiously conspicuous. So, perhaps there really was some sort of error or unaccounted for anomaly that caused the data to compare poorly across the board. Again, the Redbook data indicates a distinct possibility of this.

Another possibility is the popular view that the severe decline in the stock market in December along with concerns about U.S. trade policy with China and the U.S. government shutdown impacted retail activity in December, despite the Redbook data conflict. The wealth effect suggests that declines in personal wealth tied to real estate or the securities markets impacts consumer behavior. Given the severe decline in stocks in December, perhaps consumer concern reflected in poor consumer sentiment data converted into relatively weak spending activity. If this is the case, then we should expect a strong turn in forward retail sales, as stocks recovered significant lost ground, and consumer sentiment has improved as well by some accounts.

Reader Contribution Welcome Toward Discovery Process

Perhaps there is something else we are missing, like the importance of the loss of Sears or some difference in the calendar, or something else altogether. Perhaps government workers (800K were impacted by the shutdown) stopped spending in December. Your value-added thoughts are welcome here toward the discovery of exactly what happened to retail sales in December. Please feel free to use the comment section below this article to contribute to this effort.

Conclusion & Warning

We know that even if the data are flawed, they still showed retail sales increasing in December on a year-to-year basis, though at a slower pace than the prior-year period. We also know that there was strength in the important housing and auto sectors, areas that probably do not see the same sort of holiday adjustments as does retail generally. We also know that the issues with the stock market and the government shutdown have passed, and that consumer sentiment has improved since. The economy is still fully-employed and that situation appears to still be progressing. And, there was some conflict in comparing the data against other relative data. So, I am not too worried about the December retail sales data.

I am, however, still worried, if not more so, about the likelihood of a GDP disappointment in the first quarter of 2019, and maybe in Q4 2018 as well. The reported retail sales data for December caused an important adjustment to Q4 GDP forecasts by the Atlanta Fed that was not perfectly matched by economists measured by CNBC’s Rapid Update. So, will economists and investors be surprised when that data is reported? They are not acting like they anticipate strong GDP data so far this year, with equities approaching all-time highs. It seems to me like a possibly important warning signal has been ignored, probably because of doubt about the retail sales figure. Still, if/when GDP is reported short of expectations, I doubt that would matter. In my previous article, I outlined my concern for Q1 2019. Briefly, I found it important that some tax refunds could be delayed, and that government shutdowns (now and in the recent past) may be partly to blame for recently weak first quarters, at least when they are first reported. Now we see that there may also be risk relative to data quality.

Market View Update

I suggest some caution to investors this spring, as the January Effect I documented in another article this year has faded. Anticipation for a U.S. trade truce with China has helped stocks significantly, but is being priced in now, while the deal remains delayed. Meanwhile, Brexit looms, and a possible GDP disappointment threatens near-term. For the full year, as we move past these issues, it appears stocks still should have a upside bias on underlying true economic endurance. Thank you for your interest. I’ll have more to say in future reports.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.