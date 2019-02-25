SCHH: The Underlying Index Beat The S&P Over The Last Decade

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab U.S. Dividend REIT ETF (SCHH) as an investment option at its current market price. With the Federal Reserve projecting a less hawkish stance in 2019 compared to last year, I have begun rotating back into higher-yielding sectors such as Utilities and Real Estate, with the objective of staying overweight these areas for at least the next 6-12 months. SCHH fits in nicely to this strategy, as it is composed entirely of Real Estate assets and has edged out similar sector ETFs over a long stretch of time. Furthermore, its underlying index has actually outperformed the S&P 500 over the past decade, making it a very interesting option going forward. Finally, foreign interest in U.S. properties stands at a very high level, even with pullback from Chinese buyers. This is helping support asset prices across the sector, rewarding investors in the companies that own, manage, and lease such assets.

Background

First, a little about SCHH. The fund's stated goal is "to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index". The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as the weightings in the index and is managed by Schwab. SCHH is currently trading at $43.82/share and yields 3.22% annually, based on last year's distributions. This is my first review of SCHH, but it is timely because, over the past few months, I have been increasingly bullish on the Real Estate sector, so I wanted to cover a fund with this specific sector exposure. I have selected this fund as my preferred choice for a few reasons. One, I am a big fan of Schwab ETFs, so this was a natural place to start my search. Two, it is one of the biggest ETFs available with a Real Estate focus. Three, it has been handily beating other top Real Estate ETFs (in terms of size) - Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) - over the past five years, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: CNBC

While I was bearish on Real Estate for most of 2018, my outlook changed heading into the new year, and I remain bullish on the sector, especially in the short term, for reasons I will outline in detail below.

A Look At Past Performance

I want to begin the review with a look back on how well the Real Estate sector has been performing of late. Over the past year, it has performed extremely well, with stable performance in 2018, despite four interest rate increases. Furthermore, the gains really accelerated since 2019 began, propelled by a dovish Federal Reserve and a rotation back into income-oriented investments. This backdrop has seen the Real Estate sector greatly outperforming the S&P 500 over the last trading year, with gains continuing over the past two months, as illustrated in the two graphs below:

Source: Fidelity

While great news for the sector, there is also a lot of underlying strength in the index that SCHH tracks, which is The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. This index tracks the performance of publicly-traded REITs (and REIT-like securities). The index attempts to exclude companies whose performance may be driven by factors other than the value of real estate, making it especially attractive when asset prices are rising. As rising property values (both residential and commercial) has been a long-term theme of our most recent bull market, this has helped the index outperform the S&P 500 over the past ten years, as the graph below illustrates:

Source: S&P Global

My takeaway here is that the solid track record of the underlying index, coupled with the strong start of the Real Estate since the new year began, is that SCHH is a great option to gain exposure to this sector.

Foreign Interest in U.S. Real Estate Remains High

Of course, past performance does not guarantee future results, and the preceding paragraph was all about the past. I now want to focus on the why behind the fund's strong performance, and explain why I feel there is still value in buying now.

To begin, I want to focus on foreign buying of U.S. commercial real estate because that has been a long-term trend that has helped sustain continued asset price gains within the sector. Of particular note, last month, the Wall Street Journal published a report detailing how Chinese buyers were largely scaling back on their U.S. commercial purchases. While Chinese interest in U.S. residential properties remains high and they were still net buyers in commercial properties as well, the country is facing a tightening of government restrictions on foreign asset buying. While these controls were loosened years ago, the Chinese government is actively working to shore up the economy at home and encouraging (or forcing) investors to spend domestically is one way to do that.

So, what does this mean for the U.S. real estate sector, and specifically SCHH? Well, on the surface, it would sound like a negative, as the Chinese were the top buyers for years, and, as of 2018, slipped down to the 4th spot, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Wall Street Journal

However, as the chart above notes, while Chinese buying is down, other countries, notably Canada, have stepped up to fill the void. In fact, despite the drop in Chinese buying, cross-border acquisitions of U.S. commercial real estate hit a near-record level in 2018, reaching the second highest level in over a decade, according to a report by Real Capital Analytics, a consultancy firm specializing in commercial real estate, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Real Capital Analytics

These foreign purchases represented 17% of total U.S. deal activity last year, so it is a significant amount. My takeaway here is that, despite global growth concerns and increasing trade tensions on multiple fronts, foreign interest in U.S. real estate remains at historically high levels, and I see this momentum continuing through 2019 as well, which is good news for SCHH investors.

Top Holdings Performing Well

I now want to shift the focus to the top underlying holdings within SCHH. Specifically, this includes Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG), Prologis Inc. (PLD), and Public Storage (PSA). I reviewed the annual reports and compared 2018 performance against the prior year, in terms of revenue, funds from operations (FFO), and dividend payments. For PSA, which has not reported Q4 earnings yet, I reviewed the Q3 earnings report. The relevant metrics for all three companies, which make up almost 20% of SCHH, are illustrated in the chart below:

Stock Revenue Gain (YOY) FFO Gain (YOY) Dividend Increase (YOY) Current Yield SPG 2.2% 7.6% 10.5% 4.5% PLD 7.1% 15.3% 9.1% 2.7% Stock Revenue Gain (Q3 - Q3) Comprehensive Income (attribute to shareholders Q3 - Q3) Dividend Increase (YOY) PSA 2.9% 3.9% Flat 4.0%

Source: Seeking Alpha Disclosures (with calculations made by author)

As you can see, the results are quite strong across the board. While that in and of itself is encouraging, I also like the fact that all three of the top holdings are quite different, in terms of the type of real estate exposure they offer investors. SPG specializes in owning and leasing large commercial malls, PLD focuses on industrial properties, and PSA owns self-storage properties. Given the diversity in the fund's top holdings, and the fact that all three had a solid 2018, tells me SCHH is set up nicely to perform well going forward.

Dividend Growth

A final point on why I like SCHH specifically has to do with the increasing dividend income it offers. While the yield above 3% is not "high", it is still above average when compared to dividend ETFs, and its dividend growth in 2018 was especially attractive. In fact, this level of growth was not seen in many of the dividend funds I track, which averaged in the low-double digits. To see how well SCHH did in this regard, I compiled the distributions paid over the past two years, illustrated in the chart below:

Fund 2017 Distributions 2018 Distributions YOY Increase SCHH $.93/share $1.41/share 51.6%

Source: Charles Schwab

As you can see, the income offered by SCHH increased quite significantly last year. This speaks well of the performance of the fund's underlying holdings, as well as their ability to generate higher dividend payouts. While I will not anticipate such a large increase this year as well, an increase even half of what we saw last year would be quite impressive and help push SCHH's yield up to an even more attractive level (all other things being equal).

Bottom-line

With the International Monetary Fund projecting slowing economic growth across the globe and in the U.S., coupled with the Federal Reserve holding off on further interest rate hikes for the time being, I have been advocating a rotation back into higher-yielding sectors. This includes Utilities and Real Estate, and SCHH focuses solely on the Real Estate sector. While the strong performance sector could be set up for a correction, the underlying conditions that helped push the sector higher remain in place. One, the sector (and SCHH) offer investors above-average income streams. Two, interest rates remain low by historic standards and investors are anticipating that rates will remain steady throughout 2019, according to forecasts by CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements. Three, foreign interest in U.S. real estate continues to increase, with 2018 seeing high levels of interest overall, even with a drop in Chinese activity. Therefore, I am bullish on the Real Estate sector in the short term and believe SCHH is a great way to play it. Given this sentiment, I would recommend investors give SCHH a serious look at this time.

