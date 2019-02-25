Snap Could Be Headed Higher As User Growth Stabilizes

While shares are very overbought on a technical basis right now, the stock is likely to trend higher longer-term.

In fact, like other social networking companies, Snap could become a very profitable enterprise as its business matures in future years.

The company's stronger-than-expected results suggest Snap is likely to continue to expand revenues, improve profitability, and could return to DAU growth in future quarters.

Snap has had a tumultuous time as a public company, crashing by about 85% from its post-IPO high.

Source: Variety.com

Snap (SNAP) has had a tumultuous time since it became a public company. The stock had collapsed by as much as 85% from its post-IPO high of around $30 to below $5 last December.

Snap 2-Years

Source: Stockcharts.com

However, Snap reported a much better than expected quarter earlier this month, and the company's user growth stabilized.

So, is this it for Snap, has the company finally turned the corner? Perhaps more importantly, have we seen the bottom in Snap, and what is this stock likely going to do going forward?

The issues that caused Snap's temporary decline in DAUs have been largely addressed. Furthermore, due to Snap's enormous popularity amongst young people, the company is likely to return to DAU growth in future quarters and years. Additionally, Snap should continue to become more profitable as the company continues to monetize its platform and its business matures.

Ultimately, its profitability margins could rise to levels comparable with other social networking businesses. Given the company's substantial revenue growth and profitably prospects, shares could be headed notably higher over the next several years.

A Strong Quarter for Snap

Snap reported a very strong quarter in Q4. However, this is not its first outperformance EPS or revenue wise. In fact, this is the third consecutive quarter where the company has beat analysts' estimates, and while the financial results in the prior two quarters were overshadowed by the company's declining user growth, this quarter's weren't.

In Q4 Snap reported:

EPS of negative 4 cents vs. estimates for negative 7 cents, beating estimates by 43%.

Revenue topped estimates, coming in at $390 million vs. estimates for $378 million.

Q4 YoY revenues increased by 37%; full-year revenues increased by 43% YoY.

Daily active users (DAUs) came in at 186 million vs. estimates for 184.26 million.

ARPU came in at $2.09 vs. estimates for $2.05.

Full-year gross margin improved dramatically YoY from just 13% in 2017 to about 33% in 2018.

Operating costs decreased notably YoY.

R&D expenses declined by 69% YoY.

SG&A costs declined by 53% YoY.

Earnings Takeaway

The most troubling element throughout recent quarters has been Snap's declining DAU growth. DAUs topped out in Q1 2018 at 191 and had been declining until this quarter. Now DAU growth has stabilized and could return to growth in future quarters.

Snap DAUs by Quarter

Source: Statista.com

User growth likely went through a transitory period of decline due to the company's questionable redesign of its app. However, Snap addressed the issues and user growth appears to be stabilizing. Furthermore, user growth could return in future quarters, which should reflect very favorably on the company's stock.

The company has also beat EPS estimates for three straight quarters now, and revenues as well as ARPU continue to beat analysts' estimates. Furthermore, costs are being cut aggressively and the company's profitability is improving dramatically.

Due to the higher-than-expected earnings and revenues, Snap could become profitable sooner than many analysts expect. Furthermore, Snap could become more profitable than is currently expected. Additionally, its profitability effect could be amplified if the company returns to robust user growth in future quarters and years.

Valuation Perspective

Snap is a relatively new company, is still in significant growth mode, and is not yet profitable. Therefore, we will be evaluating Snap's valuation based on sales and probable future earnings.

Snap is expected to deliver between $1.38 and $1.68 billion this year and $1.63 and $2.32 billion next year. Given that the company typically beats its EPS and revenue estimates, let's assume Snap can deliver towards the higher end of this range, roughly $1.6 billion this year and $2.1 billion next year.

Snap's current market cap is about $12.35 billion, so the company is essentially trading at 7.7 times this year's expected revenues and about 5.9 times next year's expected revenues. At the same time, Snap is expected to grow revenues by roughly 30% this year and next, but given that it has shown a distinct ability to surpass analysts' revenue estimates, let's presume the company can deliver sales growth of around 35% this year and roughly 31% next year, consistent with our revenue forecasts.

It is difficult to find a comparative company to Snap, as both competitors in social media, Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR), are far more mature. Nevertheless, Facebook currently has a forward revenue growth rate of about 20-23% and is trading at 5.5 times 2020's projected revenues, very close to Snap's valuation.

Twitter has a projected sales growth rate of just 14% for the next two years, and trades at about 5.8 times 2020's sales estimates, also essentially in the same ball park as Snap and Facebook. So, going by sales, we see that despite having substantially higher revenue growth momentum, Snap is trading at around the same valuation compared to its counterparts in the social media segment.

As far as profitability goes, we see that Snap is doing quite well in reducing operating costs, and its gross margin is improving substantially. The company's gross margin went from negative in 2016, to 13% in 2017, to almost 33% in 2018. Therefore, Snap could become profitable within the next few years; the question is how profitable.

Let's presume Snap delivers our estimated $2.1 billion in revenues in 2020, and then the company's growth rate declines gradually to 25% in 2021, 22% in 2022, 20% in 2023, down to 18% in 2024 and down to 15% in 2025.

Snap's revenues would be up to $2.62 billion in 2021, $3.2 billion in 2022, $3.84 billion in 2023, $4.53 billion in 2024, and $5.21 billion in 2025.

At this level of maturity social media companies typically become quite profitable. For instance, Twitter reported a net income margin of nearly 40% last year. Likewise, Facebook also reported a net income margin of roughly 40% last year.

Therefore, it is conceivable that Snap could earn about $2.08 billion in net income in 2025 (if the company grows revenues at my projected pace and produces a 40% income margin). Likewise, in 2023, Snap could earn $1.54 billion in net income if the company can produce a comparable 40% income margin.

Both Facebook and Twitter trade at around 20 times earnings. Snap's current share price is about $9.37 at the time of writing this article, which is understandable, as the company has no earnings to speak of yet.

Nevertheless, if the company can meet my 2023 and 2025 revenue and profitability estimates, its market cap would need to be at around $30.8 billion in 2023 and at $41.6 billion in 2025 to properly reflect a 20 times earnings valuation.

Right now, the company has a market cap of about $12.37 billion, thus at $30.8 billion the stock price would be at around $23.33, and at $41.6 billion, the stock price would need to be at around $31.58.

Snap is a high growth company with significant earnings potential, and the market is not likely to wait until 2023 or 2025 to price the shares properly. Therefore, if user growth returns to Snap, the stock could appreciate quickly, and will likely reflect a forward 20x earnings valuation a couple of years in advance.

Hence, I would look for Snap to appreciate to around $23 sometime in 2020, or in 2021, and I would look for Snap to appreciate to around $32 sometime in 2022.

A few things are necessary for the share price to reach my targets. Snap needs to return to user growth (even if it is relatively modest), the company needs to continue to generate revenue growth, and Snap needs to continue to become more profitable.

Why User Growth is Likely to Return

One crucial factor that makes Snap stand out from other social media companies is its incredible popularity amongst young people. Roughly 95% of teens in the U.S. now have smartphones, and about 45% of them say that they are online "almost constantly".

About 69% of teens in the U.S. reportedly use Snap, and roughly 35% of teens say that they use Snap most often out of any social media platform.

Source: Pewinternet.org

In comparison, only 10%, and 15% of teens say that they use Facebook and Instagram most often. These statistics indicate that teens in the U.S. use Snap more often than any other social networking platform. This also implies that teens spend the most time on Snap, which equate to more advertising dollars. This phenomenon helps explain why Snap's ARPU continuously surpasses analysts' estimates.

Most Popular Social Networks Amongst Teenagers in U.S.

Despite some issues and the slight dip, Snap has not given up much ground over the past year. In fact, the company could continue to gain market share as more positive developments materialize down the line.

Also, Snap reported 79 million DAUs in the U.S. last quarter, while reporting 60 million in Europe. European DAUs actually grew last quarter from about 59 million to 60 million, illustrating that growth is already returning in the European continent.

Snap DAUs by Region

Snap is also introducing an Android upgrade, which should ultimately lead to higher user growth as the improved app promises to significantly improve the user experience for Android users.

So, why are teens so important for Snap?

The majority of Snap's users are likely teens from the U.S. and Europe. These are the two most profitable markets for social networking companies as they deliver the highest ad revenues.

Teens are especially lucrative to target with ads, as teens are very impressionable, and could be guided into becoming early adopters and lifelong users of a brand. Therefore, companies looking to increase ad spending will likely target young users via Snap's platform.

Teens and young people in general can be viewed as the early adopters of Snap's platform, and are likely to transition into lifelong users of Snap going forward. Additionally, large percentage of teens and young people coming online and going to Snap's service will likely also become long-term users of the platform.

We see growth in Europe already starting to return, and U.S. growth should follow last quarter's stabilization period. The redesign jitters caused growth to falter temporarily, but ultimately growth should return, and Snap has a lot of untapped market share potential in the U.S., Europe, and across the globe longer-term.

At 186 million DAUs, Snap is currently at around 6% penetration rate of the estimated 3.2 billion internet users around the globe. Therefore, as Snap's young users become long-term adopters of the platform and new users come online and join Snap, overall global market share should increase over time.

Risks to Snap

Certainly, Snap is somewhat of a high-risk investment, as this is still a relatively new company, is yet to become profitable, and has shown some signs of hardship in the past.

There are risks from competitors, most notably Instagram, as the service has already infringed on Snap's market share, offering many similar services and features on its platform. Users could potentially continue to switch over to Instagram over time, especially if Snap continues to make strategic mistakes, like its faulty redesign last year.

Another risk factor is the company's inability to meet users' demands. The company already faltered once with a terrible redesign that caused many users to jump ship. Another fiasco such as this could seriously damage its growth prospects long-term.

Profitability is another risk, as the company is known for burning cash. Despite Snap's better-than-expected profitability results in recent quarters, concerns linger as to whether Snap can ever reach profitability measures on par with Facebook, or even Twitter for that matter.

Snap's most notable risk is its inability to return to user growth. If the company cannot get back on track to attracting new users, and perhaps more importantly, retaining existing ones, Snap may enter a period of terminal decline.

The Bottom Line

Snap shares have snapped back by about 100% in two months since the company hit an all-time low below $5 last December. But with the RSI now close to 80, and the full-stochastic at 98, the technical image is screaming that the company is very overbought right now.

Snap 1-Year

Therefore, I would be hesitant to rush out and buy shares right now. However, on a pullback, the stock becomes much more attractive not only from a technical standpoint but also from a fundamental one as well.

We see that Snap has the potential to grow into a very profitable enterprise, and if the company can return to sustainable user growth, the stock is likely to appreciate substantially over the next several years.

Therefore, I want to buy Snap on a pullback to the $7-8 range, right where the giant post-earnings gap-up occurred. It is likely that the stock will come back to retest this level and may even fill this gap completely, all the way back down to the $7 level.

I think this would be a great level to pick up some Snap shares, or to add to existing positions. While Snap remains a relatively high-risk equity investment, it comes with substantial possibility for significant reward as well. Given the right set of circumstances, Snap could be trading in the $23-32 range within the next several years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.