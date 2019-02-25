With Short Supply Of Canadian Cannabis, Aurora Cannabis Will Rule

Government projections for cannabis in Canada are likely to fall short of expectations just as they did with demand expectations in the country on legalization day.

Government projections for cannabis sales in Canada are expected to be some C$5B in legal cannabis for 2019. The problem is that the vast majority of major players are going to be coming online with their biggest facilities over the summer and through to the end of the year. There is a 3-4-month "seed-to-weed" factor that needs to be taken into account. I question if there will be enough supply to keep up with the demand for products through the rest of the year.

Then, there is a secondary issue: The growth of usage over the course of the next 1-2 years. Given a comparison of Canada and Colorado, sales could increase some 45% by the end of 2020 and then another 35% the year after that. From the top major producers, there will not be enough supply to hit the market over the course of the next few years to keep up with demand.

Given this backdrop, I believe that Aurora Cannabis (ACB) may be able to capitalize handsomely under that backdrop. Cannabis is being commoditized down to the lowest cost-basis possible. And, with their ultra-automation approach, Aurora Cannabis may have the best blueprint for rolling out additional supply and succeed in an ultra-competitive environment.

What Can Canada Expect

How much cannabis will Canada need is a question that elicits a multitude of responses. I am driven by data and usually point to that as the basis of my thinking. Living in both Colorado and California, and investing my own personal money into the cannabis industry, I am able to put together an empirical picture of what may occur and can use this to establish my rationale for investing.

I have mentioned this in several articles here on Seeking Alpha that both Canada and Colorado are very similar with regards to the amount of usage we can expect from Canada. In Colorado, some 16.5% of the general population consumes cannabis. Statistics Canada predicts about 14.8% to do the same. In the first year of legalization, Coloradans consumed some $683M (Data chart below) of cannabis. At the time, an ounce of cannabis was about $1,750.00 in Colorado. That meant that the state sold some 175M grams of cannabis. There are 5.6M people in Colorado, and there are 36.7M people in Canada, a multiple of 6.5 times. Statistics Canada predicts that 1.1B grams of cannabis will be consumed in Canada in the first year of legalization. Wouldn't you know it, but the 175M multiplied by the 6.5 times multiplier gives a number that is pretty close to the Statistics Canada prediction at 1B grams.

So, if we do extrapolate numbers from Colorado, we do get a solid sense of what will likely happen in Canada, reasserted by government predictions. Currently, there are approximately 1B grams of production coming online by the big producers in Canada over the course of this year.

Keeping in mind the correlation between Colorado and Canada, after the first year of legalization, Colorado increased its sales by 45% the second year. Then, they increased their sales the third year by 33% on top of that. At that rate, by the end of 2021, Canada will need almost 1.93B grams of supply.

Here are Colorado's sales numbers:

Calendar Year Total Marijuana Sales Total to Date 2014 $683,523,739 $683,523,739 2015 $995,591,255 $1,679,114,994 2016 $1,307,203,473 $2,986,318,467 2017 $1,507,702,219 $4,494,020,686 2018 $1,545,691,080 $6,039,711,766

Below are the predictions from Statistics Canada's website and their usage and sales numbers (All numbers in C$ millions):

Projected legal spending 816 917 1,018 Annualized projected legal spending 3,849 4,325 4,801 Projected illegal spending 254 285 317 Annualized projected illegal spending 1,198 1,344 1,495 Total projected spending 1,069 1,202 1,335 Total annualized projected spending 5,047 5,670 6,297

There is an issue with the data: Price. Given the 1B grams at $8.89 per gram average retail price throughout the country, the total would be $8.89B spent annually in Canada. This is off some $2.6B, a wide number of about 33% overstatement. But Statistics Canada did not use the current retail price but an estimate of how much individuals are spending on a monthly basis.

Participants in studies in Canada have said by large numbers that they are willing to pay more and expect to pay more (up to about 20%) for legal cannabis versus their black-market dealer. The 20% would go some distance to explain the 33% overage. At the same time, Statistics Canada underestimated usage numbers which would add into some of the remaining distance.

Regardless of the dollar value of the product, Canada is still going to need to double their productivity from the 1.1B grams to nearly 2B grams of cannabis in a year.

Aurora Cannabis

One of the aspects that makes the operations at Aurora Cannabis unique is its full automation. They have minimized the human in cannabis production everywhere they can. The company also has the ability to replicate this manufacturing process worldwide.

I believe Aurora Cannabis may be the best positioned to capitalize on future demand and roll out new production facilities the quickest. The company already projects EBITDA profitability in Q2 of this year, and they took 20% of the market share in the previous quarter. If demand does exceed supply, then being able to roll out new facilities that require the lowest amount of human interaction in the process will mean Aurora could build a larger customer base quicker.

Many of the various cannabis companies can utilize their experience in creating new facilities. However, there are aspects of Aurora that are compelling in that they have automated the process of cannabis production in such a way that they have minimized the number of humans doing the work by some 60%. In a video interview, Aurora COO Cam Battley states that instead of needing anywhere above 1,500 workers in an area, they would use only 400. That is a significant cost reduction:

One of the aspects that I found compelling was the grow rooms had no walkways for workers. Instead, the company uses cranes to lift the grow tables out of the grow room and brings the table to the pruning rooms. This allows the company to use 100% of the grow space as well as keeps human contact with the plants down to near zero, so that none of the plants could potentially get contaminated.

But that ability to bring the full automation readily and easily to a new facility is what I am keying in on given the numbers that are going to be necessary for Canada's production. Canada ran out of cannabis on the first day of legalization. That was a factor of distribution of supply and higher-than-expected demand; the government underestimated what they would need and that may be a recurring theme. Now, supplies are making it to market. But, as more and more individuals switch from their black-market dealers to mainstream, legal avenues, my expectation is that supply from producers will not keep up with demand. Again, looking at Colorado's numbers, the industry needs to double capacity in two years' time.

Given Aurora's capabilities of bringing a facility online, and that facility not needing as many employees to train, I believe that Aurora will be able to expand more rapidly in an environment of short supply.

Is Aurora Cannabis A Good Buy?

I am looking at Cannabis from a bigger picture perspective. I hear time and again how some pundits are trying to choose which company will win in the race of cannabis. This is not a winner-take-all game. The tide will raise all boats equally. Cannabis is going to be a $500 billion industry as cannabis starts to disrupt alcohol, tobacco, and pharmaceuticals in varying degrees. Aurora certainly has a strong foothold. But to try to pick one pot stock over another, I believe, defeats a bigger picture perspective. A lot of cannabis stocks are going to do well across the entire spectrum, and if one company wins, it is not necessarily a mark in the loss category of another company. Some companies are going to outperform others, true. But, at this early of the game, I do not believe it is important to be picking just one winner out of the crowd. I have bought into Aurora Cannabis as well as many other pot stocks.

But, as far as Aurora Cannabis goes, their ability to use the same blueprint and roll out a new facility quickly and easily is a key factor with regards to potential supply issues in the future. Also, Aurora uses fewer employees per square foot than other companies, so their costs are not only going to be lower to produce but, they will not have to find and train as many new employees for the production facility.

I think investors need to take a much broader look at the entire industry and their time frame for investing. For me, with cannabis, I am looking at 10-25 years out. These are very large numbers. Granted, I have made some short trades on some companies within the industry simply because their pricing was irrational - those trades worked out very well. I am looking at the entire growth of the industry over a very broad time frame, and I am looking at how each of these major players is going to contribute within that context.

I believe Aurora will be able to respond to shortages of cannabis within the industry quicker than most other companies. Aurora will also likely win the battle of being the lower cost producer. And, I believe because of that, Aurora will be able to increase their revenues slightly faster than other producers.

