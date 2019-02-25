Emerging Markets With Momentum And Those That Are Lagging

Emerging markets (EEM) are an interesting bunch. In theory, their relative faster growth in comparison to developed markets could make them a better investment opportunity. At the same time, emerging markets can be quite volatile. Let’s consider, for example, EEM. This ETF is one of, if not the most popular way to play emerging markets. The ETF tracks the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

If we look at the chart of EEM below, we can see that emerging markets have suffered some tough times, but are now rebounding and on the rise. While EEM is still down 13.89% from a year ago, it’s up 4.51% in the last three months and 2.67% in the last month alone. These numbers suggest that EEM is on the upswing with room for more.

Emerging markets: gainers and laggards

However, we need to remember that emerging markets are a diverse bunch. Emerging markets consists of different countries, which often times are nothing alike. That includes their individual performance. For instance, let’s take a look at all the emerging markets that EEM keeps a track of. EEM tracks a basket of 14 countries and each of these countries has their own ETF that tracks the MSCI index for that particular country.

These ETFs are MCHI for China, EWY for South Korea, EWT for Taiwan, INDA for India, EWZ for Brazil, EZA for South Africa, ERUS for Russia, EWW for Mexico, THD for Thailand, EWM for Malaysia, EIDO for Indonesia, EPOL for Poland, ECH for Chile and EPHE for the Philippines.

The table below lists each country’s ETF, their weight within the EEM basket and how they have performed in the last 12 months, 6 months, 3 months and 1 month. We can compare each country’s ETF performance to EEM’s which is listed at the bottom to see if and by how much they have underperformed or outperformed relative to EEM.

Country % Weight ETF % Change 12 months % Change 6 months % Change 3 months % Change 1 month China 31.55% MCHI -15.90% +0.54% +6.22% +4.83% South Korea 13.9% EWY -15.82% -0.71% +5.86% +4.43% Taiwan 10.95% EWT -11.70% -8.65% -1.01% +3.25% India 8.32% INDA -8.94% -9.33% -0.22% -2.11% Brazil 7.82% EWZ -3.91% +31.49% +9.76% +1.3% South Africa 6.1% EZA -27.16% +1.75% +2.62% -1.3% Russia 3.77% ERUS -6.4% +8.53% +1.14% +1.41% Mexico 2.72% EWW -15.72% -11.85% +9.12% -2.57% Thailand 2.45% THD -7.82% +3.81% +5.24% +5.42% Malaysia 2.34% EWM -11.84% -3.09% +3.06% +2.75% Indonesia 2.25% EIDO -11.33% +16.80% +9.92% -1.26% Poland 1.18% EPOL -14.89% +2.35% +3.07% -2.13% Chile 1.12% ECH -15.12% +5.10% +6.26% +0.96% Philippines 1.1% EPHE -6.56% +8.79% +17.08% -0.29% EEM -13.89% +1.07% +4.51% +2.67%

From the numbers we can see that there is quite a difference in how each emerging market has behaved. All countries are down from where they were 12 months ago. Some more than others. Compared to EEM which is down 13.89% from 1 year ago, Taiwan, India, Brazil, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines are down less. But China, South Korea, South Africa, Mexico, Poland and Chile are down by more.

If we look at the numbers from 6 months ago, we see that EEM is up 1.07% or roughly at the same level it was 6 months ago. Brazil, South Africa, Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, Poland, Chile and the Philippines show better performance than EEM. But China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Mexico and Malaysia show worse performance.

Moving on to 3 months out reveals that China, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Thailand, Indonesia, Chile and the Philippines gained at a faster pace than EEM’s 4.51%. On the other hand, Taiwan, India, South Africa, Russia, Malaysia and Poland lagged behind EEM as they gained at a slower pace in comparison to EEM.

Finally, looking at just 1 month out we can see that China, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia posted faster growth than the 2.67% of EEM. India, Brazil, South Africa, Russia, Mexico, Indonesia, Poland, Chile and the Philippines posted slower growth as their performance during this time frame trailed that of EEM.

Brazil is the outperformer among emerging markets and South Africa is the underperformer

It’s clear that some emerging markets are stronger and some are weaker. If someone is interested in maximizing their returns, then one suggestion would be to maximize exposure to the stronger countries and minimize exposure to the weaker ones. This means that investing in an ETF such as EEM is not optimal, because an ETF that tracks an index is hurt to a certain extent by the fact that poor performance by certain constituents within the basket is holding back other constituents that are doing much better. A basket consisting of ETFs from specific countries would be more appropriate.

The worst emerging market in terms of performance is South Africa, which is still down 27.16% from where it was 12 months ago. Coming in at second and third are China and South Korea respectively. On the other hand, Brazil is only down 3.91% from a year ago to make it the best-performing emerging market. The runners-up at second and third place are Russia and the Philippines respectively.

What this tells us that if someone had reallocated and put some money into Brazil’s EWZ instead of putting everything into EEM, that person would have beaten EEM’s performance because of its outperformance. EWZ never fell as much as some other emerging markets and now looks to be trending up after a double bottom. Optimism surrounding the new president of Brazil, Bolsonaro, is expected to help things going forward.

Alternatively, if someone had dropped South Africa from the basket of emerging markets because it is a laggard and just focused on the rest, then that person would also have beaten EEM’s performance. At the same time, EZA could potentially have more room to run. The chart of EZA gives reason for optimism regarding its future prospects.

Emerging markets with momentum on their side

If someone believes in following the trend, then the ETFs to look at would be Thailand’s THD, China’s MCHI and South Korea’s EWY. All three have room to run and all three are still significantly down from where they were at this point last year. Thailand does seem to have somewhat less room for further upside in comparison to China and South Korea which have more. Taiwan’s EWT deserves an honorable mention.

However, people need to be aware that if there is no resolution to the trade conflict with the U.S., then China and South Korea could very well sell off as a result. Currently, the news on the trade front seems to be positive and the market is optimistic about these two markets as the expectation is that the trade issues will be resolved. Thailand seems to be a safer bet if one is concerned that trade issues might pop up.

Emerging markets that are losing momentum

The three markets that are sliding seems to be Indonesia with EIDO, Poland with EPOL and India with INDA. Both Indonesia and Poland seem to be running out of steam after a strong start and then advancing at a good clip. Both could still recover, but all signs indicate that the two have most of their gains behind them and momentum is no longer on their side.

India has been relatively weak in recent months. In this case, it’s likely that political issues in India are putting pressure on INDA. India will be holding elections in a couple of months and the outcome is yet to be determined. There is a significant chance that the current administration will lose, but that is not clear. Regardless of what happens in India, the uncertainty is likely to be a drag on INDA in the coming months.

Looking ahead as we move forward

It is widely expected that the trade conflict will come to an end. The Trump Administration has signaled repeatedly that a deal is on the way. The Federal Reserve has also changed their initial stance and adopted a dovish posture. Both should be bullish for emerging markets, especially the ones that got hit hard last year. China, South Korea and Taiwan are some of the names to keep an eye on.

However, if the trade conflict were to escalate or if the Fed changes its mind, then we could see a reversal in emerging markets. All recent gains would be wiped out and the bears would take over from the bulls. It’s therefore a good idea to keep a close eye on what happens on the trade front, because bad news there will change everything. It’s a risk that needs to be taken into account.

But assuming this does not come to pass, staying bullish on emerging markets is appropriate for the time being. While EEM offers good exposure to emerging markets, a better way is to pick a basket containing the ETFs of the countries that are likely to do best. This will help avoid exposure to the countries that are likely to underperform.

Short term, Thailand’s THD, China’s MCHI and South Korea’s EWY may offer the best returns as they have momentum on their side. These three are to be looked at if one is primarily interested in near-term gains. However, if someone is more interested in the longer term and were to ask which emerging market is most likely to outperform going forward, then the answer is most likely to be Brazil. But regardless of which emerging markets are chosen, the group as a whole looks to do well in 2019.

