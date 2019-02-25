Galaxy Gaming Is An Attractive Takeover Target

Galaxy Gaming (OTCQB:GLXZ) engages in the design, development and manufacture of table games for the casino industry. The company offers a large portfolio of popular side bets and bonus jackpots for standard games such as poker, craps and blackjack. It also offers proprietary, premium stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies. All these products are designed to add to player appeal, enhance game security, and improve casinos’ profitability and productivity. Galaxy currently licenses their proprietary games and technology to over 600 casinos in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, British Isles, Europe, Africa, on cruise ships as well as through internet gaming.

Galaxy Gaming has experienced steady growth over the last few years, as its products are increasingly accepted in the market and it obtains additional licenses in more states and jurisdictions.

Source: Author, based on quarterly financial statements

Revenue has consistently grown 15-20% annually in recent years. You can see the EBITDA margin dipped in 2017, due to investments the company made in sales and development. However margins rebounded in 2018 as expense growth moderated and revenues continued on a solid trajectory higher.

The majority of Galaxy’s revenue comes from North America and the Caribbean (75%), but recent growth in the UK has been very strong. In the 3rd quarter, revenue from Europe grew 76% year-over-year (source: 10-Q). The prospects for additional growth remain strong. With the big four gaming suppliers (defined as International Game Technology PLC (IGT), Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS), Konami Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:KNMCY), and Aristocrat Technologies Inc.) dominating the table game landscape with nearly three-quarters of the market, it stands to reason that casino operators will want to continue to diversify their gaming mix. Here is a chart showing the increasing share of the non-big four suppliers.

This is a tailwind for Galaxy Gaming, particularly as it enters new markets and adds to its product portfolio. I expect the company will continue to see healthy topline growth, so long as the global economy remains in expansion mode.

Balance Sheet

In April of last year, Galaxy Gaming refinanced its existing debt with a bank loan from Nevada State Bank. The interest rate was lowered from 12.5% to 6.5%, which was a major win for shareholders. With the increase in EBITDA margin and strong topline growth, the company has generated significant cash from operations so far in 2018 (capex is de minimis). Net debt has been reduced to $5.2M as of September 30.

Source: Author, based on quarterly financial statements

The company did borrow additional funds when it refinanced in early 2018 (note the jump in net debt in Q2) in order to settle the warrants that were part of its prior debt issuance. Despite this, you can see that the company now has its lowest net debt position in recent years, despite negative working capital adjustments YTD. I expect working capital adjustments to swing back in the company’s favor in the coming quarters (or at least be neutral), which will accelerate cash generation and improve the net debt position even more.

Acquisition Target

The solid topline growth, increasing margins, and improving balance sheet make Galaxy Gaming an attractive acquisition target – either by one of the big four or a smaller player, like PlayAGS (AGS), as they seek additional bolt on acquisitions to increase market share and expand their product portfolio. So what could Galaxy sell for? A lot more than you might think. If you look at the company’s income statement, you’ll notice that it has a near 100% gross margin.

Source: 9/30/18 10-Q

Selling, general and administrative costs are the company’s largest expense category. Here is the rub though – those expenses could be almost completely eliminated by an acquirer. The company purchasing Galaxy does not need its sales team, executive leadership or support staff. It would be very simple for an acquirer to just add Galaxy’s products to its existing portfolio. There is no benefit to duplicating a sales team. There are likely synergies in research and development as well.

This means that a multiple of sales is a reasonable way to value Galaxy. Currently, the stock is valued at around 5X revenue. With the current sales momentum, solid execution and insanely high gross margins, I think a 7-8x sales multiple is more appropriate. An acquirer will be thinking of Galaxy’s sales revenue as incremental, bolt-on EBITDA. Through that lens, 7-8x EBITDA is a more than reasonable price to pay. That would peg a buyout price at $2.85-$3.25 a share. The debt can easily be refinanced or paid-off in short order, and the significant depreciation and amortization expense is another add-back to cash flow, which makes the economics look even more compelling.

Triangulum Partners

In November of last year, the company put out a press release announcing that its founder and largest shareholder, Robert Saucier, resigned from the Board of Directors and his position as EVP of Business Development. I will not get into Mr. Saucier’s controversial past, (read this article for details on his late 1990s failed Mars Hotel venture in Spokane for background), but at the age of 64, and having earlier resigned his position as CEO in order for the company to obtain a key gaming license in Nevada, it is no surprise that he is ready to cash out and move on.

Also included in that November press release was a statement that the company engaged Macquarie Capital to assist in evaluating strategic alternative, including the potential sale of the shares held by Triangulum Partners, an entity controlled by Mr. Saucier. He directly controls nearly 44% of shares and also indirectly likely has “influence” over another 15% of shares that are effectively controlled by other Triangulum partners and Galaxy board members. Clearly Triangulum’s position is too large to move in the public market, given Galaxy’s small float and low average daily volume. So what is the most sensible way for Mr. Saucier to exit his stake in the company? I believe it is through a sale of the entire company. A sale of just his shares would be difficult to place. The company has a $1M stock repurchase plan in place, but that is only 3% of Mr. Saucier’s stake. An acquirer should want the whole company so it can consolidate operations. So it just becomes a matter of what price an acquirer will pay. Any bidder will know that Mr. Saucier effectively decides what price is acceptable. Does he settle for a lower multiple to get liquidity today? Or, if he does not like the current market’s offer, does he hold out for a higher price in the future? I believe that as the company grows and debt is reduced or eliminated, the purchase price will go up. But if Mr. Saucier wants out now (which it appears he does based on the November press release), an acquirer could pick up the company for a bargain. I peg a buyout price anywhere between $2.25 and $3.00 per share. The strategic review is now 3 months old. I suspect we will receive some news on this front on or before Q4 2018 results are released toward the end of March.

If the sales process does fall through or Macquarie is only able to place some or all of Mr. Saucier’s shares and the company remains independent, I expect the recent run-up in the share price would reverse somewhat. But I believe it will only be temporary and will provide a great entry point for the patient investor. I’ll be a buyer on any significant pullback. I continue to believe the company has bright prospects, and in many ways, remaining independent for the next 1-2 years will provide patient shareholders with an even greater return. It could be in a net cash position by this time next year, which could re-rate the stock to the higher multiple. So no matter what happens, I think shareholders win. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLXZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.