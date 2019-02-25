Fitbit Has A Chance To Set The Record Straight

I keep my hands off FIT, but will be curious to see if the company's long-awaited turnaround may still have legs.

While 3Q18 results were very well received by the market, I suspect that channel clearing of fitness trackers may have been the (undesirable) culprit behind the seemingly strong performance.

Fitbit is about to report the results of its holiday season, and I believe this will be a particularly crucial one to keep an eye on.

Fitbit (FIT) is gearing up to disclose the results of its important holiday quarter. The earnings report is set to come out on February 27th, after the closing bell. Consensus estimates call for revenues of $568 million, nearly flat YOY, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.07.

Credit: PC Mag

I find the upcoming earnings release very important for one key reason. This will be Fitbit's chance to prove to me and to other skeptical investors and analysts that last quarter's well-received results represented a turn of fortune for the San Francisco-based device maker, and not an artificially-inflated set of financial data driven primarily by fitness tracker channel clearing.

Let me explain.

Not as strong as it seemed

In 3Q18, FIT saw its market value shoot through the roof: +25% on post-earnings day alone. It had been the company's first positive revenue growth and above-net break-even quarter since 2016. FCF had finally returned to positive territory, helping to reverse a trend of deteriorating cash reserves that had persisted since the end of 2017.

But as I pointed out in November, the good news seems to have been driven almost exclusively by a large number of discounted, legacy fitness trackers sold ahead of the holiday season, and not by robust performance in the more investment thesis-centric smartwatch category. Evidence could be seen in the form of (1) 50% increase in tracker sales vs. only 17% in smartwatches, and (2) a drop of about 11% YOY in the average selling price of trackers (possibly suggesting channel clearing).

In 4Q18, Fitbit will have a pretty clean canvas to draw on: a leaner tracker inventory, a high-end tracker (the Charge 3) that was launched in the early part of the quarter, and the Versa's first holiday season helping to support growth in the smartwatch segment (and possibly skewing comps in favor of 4Q18). Should Fitbit perform well in the period, there is a good chance that the success might be indicative of a more promising 2019 ahead. Should it flunk, hopes of a "sticky" turnaround may need to be scrapped.

I believe the stakes are high for Fitbit this week. Macro level forces will likely play a bullish role, as consumer spending still seems to be healthy. But intense competition will probably be a drag, as evidenced in the deep discounting of Fitbit's devices at third-party resellers - Versa off 25% and brand-new Charge 3 off 14% one week prior to the end of the shopping season.

My thoughts on the stock

While an overwhelmingly positive earnings report could send FIT soaring to new heights, I remain in wait-and-see mode. The stock has advanced 22% over the past three months, rebounding strongly off the Christmas lows and leaving the broad market in the dust. As key valuation metrics approach a 12-month high, I can't help but think that FIT may have rushed a bit ahead of the release of a possibly robust fourth quarter.

Data by YCharts

For this reason, I will keep my hands off FIT - but will be curious to see if the company's long-awaited turnaround may still have legs after all.

Note from the author: I do not own FIT, but I invest in other tech names that I believe have a better chance of producing outsized, risk-adjusted returns in the long run. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.