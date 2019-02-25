Frustrated Fed And Inflation And More

Maybe Federal Reserve officials need a develop a better explanation of how the economy is now working, one consistent with the way policy has been conducted the past 50 years.

Should the Fed continue to increase its policy rate or not? Should the Fed reduce the size of its securities portfolio? Or, should the Fed raise it's target for inflation?

Federal Reserve officials seem to be very frustrated these days, debating in public about how monetary policy should be conducted.

Then frustration being experienced within the Federal Reserve System is boiling over in many different directions.

The frustration is being fueled by the question about “ How Will Monetary Policy Be Conducted Going Forward?”

The discussions initially began about where should the Fed’s policy rate of interest, the Federal Funds rate, be located.

Right now, the range for the policy rate is 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent and the effective Federal Funds rate has averaged, recently, around 2.40 percent.

It appears as if the Fed will continue to operate around this level for the near term.

Earlier, Fed officials had signaled that there might be two or three more quarter-point increases in the range this year, but given current economic “data” this plan has been scrubbed for the near term.

Another policy issue recently in debate has been the Fed’s effort to reduce the size of its securities portfolio. Now, it appears as if the Fed may continue to allow the securities portfolio to shrink this year, but now it appears likely that the shrinkage will cease by the end of 2019.

Now, Fed officials are publicly airing their views on another of the Fed’s target variables, inflation.

One of the primary goals of Federal Reserve monetary policy has been to achieve and then sustain a 2.0 percent rate of price inflation, with the Fed’s primary measure of inflation being the index of prices for personal consumption expenditures.

Then there is the “core” inflation rate that eliminates prices connected from energy and food that tended to be more volatile than other components.

The problem is that the inflation rate for both these measures have run below 2.0 percent for almost all of the current economic recovery, now just short of being ten years old.

And, the current inflationary expectations that are built into current bond rates are for long-term inflation to come in less than 2.00 percent. Last November, inflationary expectations dropped and have remained substantially below 2.00 percent ever since.

The strange thing is that the economic recovery is now going for a record length and the unemployment rate has not been as low as it now is for decades.

So, maybe, Fed officials are saying, the Federal Reserve needs to change its inflation target to take into account these data. The world is just not working the way many economists and other analysts believe it should work.

Sam Fleming reflects this belief in the Financial Times:

“’The world is not operating by the old rules,’ said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. ‘Inflation is simply not responding to low unemployment, strong growth and faster wage rises. In the short term this means the Fed has stepped to the sidelines on interest rates and the balance sheet. In the longer term they will rethink their inflation target, and you are starting to see them build up the case for this.’”

The Fed’s inflation target, over time, was built around something called the Phillips Curve, an empirical relationship that showed the trade-off between the economy’s rate of inflation and the unemployment rate in the economy. The relationship indicated that policymakers could achieve a little less unemployment in the economy, if inflation were pumped up to a higher rate.

This tradeoff became the foundation of monetary policy in the 1960s and 1970s.

The problem is, in my mind, that there were some unintended consequences associated with this approach. The Nobel-prize winning economist Milton Friedman wrote about these possibilities even in the 1960s. Policymakers, however, did not listen to him.

One of the unintended consequences of this approach is that the resulting monetary policy, in coordination with fiscal policies based upon the same assumptions, created an underlying “credit inflation” that had the effect of generating increases in asset prices along with the rise in consumer prices. That is, the underlying foundation of credit inflation spilled over to impact asset prices along with the increases that were taking place in consumer prices.

By the early 1970s, this movement into asset prices was observed in housing prices, commodity prices, especially including gold, and the price of art. This continued ‘fever’ continued to spread into financial innovations that resulted in greater risk bearing, greater amounts of financial leverage and many new instruments to play this movement into financial engineering.

By the 1990s, asset bubbles became a problem to policy makers.

Who was gaining off of this “credit inflation?”

Well, I have an idea, one that is supported by the data that are presented by David Leonhardt in the New York Times. My belief is that this credit inflation, which was the product of both the Federal Reserve System and the fiscal policy of the Federal government, was jumped upon by the wealthy and financially sophisticated in the United States. As a consequence, income inequality became a huge problem in the United States.

The data presented by Mr. Leonhardt show that this income inequality, centered in the top 1 percent and the top 10 percent of income earners, took off in the 1980s and accelerated even faster after than.

But, the credit inflation continued. My second most read post ever, posted on February 24, 2013, carries the title, “Bernanke is Underwriting the Wealthy.” The basic argument is that the Fed’s low interest rates were allowing “sophisticated” investors the opportunity to sweep up financially distressed assets and then “flip” them for tremendous gains. The “sophisticated” had learned well over the past fifty years how to take advantage of government policy that didn’t change.

My point is that the economic model has changed over the past, almost sixty, years. Relying upon the Phillips Curve as the foundation stone on which economic policy was built, an environment was created that produced asset inflation with little or no consumer price inflation.

Stock market prices go up and achieve historic highs when market participants believe that the Federal Reserve will continue to underwrite high stock prices. Consumer prices, well, they don’t figure in this equation.

What should Federal Reserve officials be doing in this environment? Well, it seems to me that they need to achieve a better understanding of how the economy is working these days.

