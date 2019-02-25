Eldorado Gold - Steady Progress Is Better Than Fast, Daily Excuses

I suggest buying EGO progressively and to eventually average up on any weakness with a long-term target of around $11, assuming a resolution of the Greek impasse late in 2019.

Guidance is 390K–420K ounces of gold for 2019 and increasing to 520K-550K in 2020.

Revenues were a little disappointing this quarter, with $92.87 million, which was down 8.5% from a year earlier, and up 14.6% sequentially.

A Day at Kisladag Gold Mine. Courtesy: Eldorado Gold

Investment Thesis

Eldorado Gold (EGO) released its fourth quarter results, and it is a tremendous specific event that offers a unique interest for common shareholders and potentially interested investors.

First, Eldorado Gold has been one of the worst-performing Canadian gold stocks in 2018. The stock lost over two-thirds of its value since Mr. Burns left Goldcorp Inc. (GG) where he was the chief operating officer, COO, at the end of 2016, and joined Eldorado in February 2017. He was named CEO of Eldorado Gold in April 2017.

However, 2019 is shaping up as a classic turnaround story, and while we have to be particularly cautious and avoid to invest with excess based on excitement, it is evident that the stock will probably appreciate significantly due to a few simple fundamental reasons:

Management is acting more responsibly (Kisladag) and displays a more professional strategy aiming at solving the company near future issues (Debt, gold production, and CapEx control).

A significant increase in gold production expected from the new mine called Lamaque in Canada, which is about to be declared commercial with about 110K Oz of gold in 2019.

The company has provided an entirely new strategy at Kisladag which brings total production in 2019 to between 390K Oz to 420K Oz, with a total CapEx 2019 expected to be only $93 million.

And finally, a favorable price of the gold environment which translates to significantly increase in cash flow in 2019 that will be used to reduce and refinance the debt.

Thus, I suggest buying EGO progressively and eventually average up on any weakness with a long-term target of around $11, assuming a resolution of the Greek impasse late in 2019.

In a nutshell

The fundamental problem that has been severely hurting the stock price up until recently can be classified as more circumstantial rather than influencing the structural stability of the business model.

Data by YCharts

A small bit of background might be useful at this stage.

Eldorado Gold is still struggling with its Greek's assets (Skouries mainly) which have been a significant drag for the company for many years.

Shareholders have suffered dramatically from this huge problematic and expensive investment. It became increasingly evident last year that the company would have to disregard commercializing the Skouries mine quickly under an unpopular Socialist Greek Government that has been proven unreliable, hypocritical and untrustworthy.

However, like all stories, good or bad, this one will end sooner or later, and patience will undoubtedly pay off and probably as soon as H2 2019.

Now, Olympias mine is exhibiting some technical severe ramp-up challenges as well, which have limited production to 46,750 Oz for 2018, below the 55,000 to 65,000 ounces initially guided. However, the company is confident that it will solve the issue later this year.

Paul Skayman, COO, said in the conference call:

we've mentioned a number of opportunities that we expect to implement over the next six months including catching up on backfilling voids underground, developing more West zone process and building an ore inventory to aid with blending on the front end of the plant. We're making progress on all of these fronts.

The second significant hiccup that shook the company to its core was about its mine in Turkey called Kişladağ mine.

On October 23, 2017, gold production at Eldorado’s flagship Turkish mine slipped dramatically after a significant production setback which came at a complete surprise.

The initial solution was to invest $520 million in a new mill, which was received very negatively by the Market and the stock sold off to a bankruptcy-level and still remain undervalued until now, despite a price of gold over $1,325 per ounce and the recent decision by the company to change strategy at the Kişladağ mine.

The dramatic drop that the stock incurred until early 2019 was mainly due to a lack of balanced strategy from the management. The market lost confidence in its company's leadership who could not give a logical financial path and was threatening the financial stability of the business.

Eldorado Gold - 4Q' 18 Balance Sheet And Gold Production: The Raw Numbers

Eldorado Gold 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 114.74 111.88 82.74 95.35 101.44 131.91 153.17 81.07 92.87 Net Income in $ Million −32.55 3.83 11.22 −4.18 −20.81 8.72 -24.39 -128.05 -218.16 EBITDA $ Million 39.36 16.62 3.00 19.91 7.01 46.68 37.77 -1.09 ~33.52 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 3.4% 13.6% 0 0 6.6% 15.9% 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share −0.25 0.05 0.10 −0.05 −0.10 0.05 -0.15 -0.80 -1.38 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 48.9 47.8 −27.7 −7.0 14.9 22.9 36.7 12.1 -5.3~ Capital Expenditure in $ Million 91,2 73,8 75,0 91,8 105.2 67.0 74.3 71.2 98.3~ Free Cash Flow in $ Million −42,3 −26,1 −102,8 −98,8 -90.3 -44.1 -37.6 -59.2 -103.6~ Total Cash $ Million 911.5 687.8 530.2 545.0 484.5 463.8 433.5 384.8 293.0 Long-term Debt in $ Million 591.6 591.8 592.7 593.2 593.8 594.3 594.9 595.4 596.0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 143.32 143.46 143.5 157.12 158.8 158.8 158.7 158.4 158.51 Eldorado Gold 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Production gold Au Oz 103,144 75,172 63,692 70,053 84,054 89,374 99,105 84,783 75,887 AISC 880 791 846 925 1,104 878 934 1,112 1,200 Gold Price 1,211 1,222 1,262 1,290 1,280 1,333 1,287 1,177 1,245

Source: company filings and Morningstar/Ycharts (free cash flow 4Q'18 has been estimated by Fun Trading).

Balance Sheet And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues Revenues were a little disappointing this quarter with $92.87 million, down 8.5% from a year earlier, and up 14.6% sequentially.

Three primary components this quarter:

The price of gold realized was only $1,245 per ounce per ounce on average for gold sold. However, gold sold which was 58,856 Oz.

per ounce on average for gold sold. However, gold sold which was According to Paul Skayman, the concentrate quality and the softening of the gold concentrate market at Olympias resulted in an unsold inventory of approximately 8,800 ounces this quarter.

this quarter. Non-cash impairment charges this quarter - Note from the company conference call:

The net loss to shareholders from continuing operations was $361.9 million or $2.28 per share compared to a net loss of $9.9 million or $0.07 per share in 2017. The impairment adjustments in 2018 included $117.6 million or a $94.1 million net of deferred tax, impairment of the Kisladag leach pad assets in Q3 of 2018. In addition, there was an impairment charge of $330.2 million or $247.7 million net of deferred tax at Olympias in Q4, 2018. This impairment charge was reflective of continued jurisdictional challenges in Greece and changes to the global markets for sale of concentrates.

2 - Net debt is now $303 million. Total cash continues to decline with Lamaque. Total cash stands now at $293 million, down from $387.8 million the previous quarter. However, the company has still a very low net debt of $303 million.

Liquidity: The company has a strong financial position with $293 million in cash and $250 million available through the undrawn credit facility at the end of Q4.

Phil Yee, the new CFO, said in the conference call:

Our focus this year will be to continue optimizing cash flow generation, addressing near-term maturities and deleveraging the balance sheet while retaining reasonable flexibility to selectively pursue growth.

Note: The fair value of the debt as of Dec. 31, 2018, is about $550 million.

3 - Free cash flow is negative due to CapEx requirements

Note: Free cash flow for 4Q'18 has been calculated by Fun Trading and is estimated while waiting for the Morningstar numbers.

EGO has minus $244.5 million in Free Cash Flow 2018. This situation should get much better in 2019 with a reduced CapEx of $93 million.

4 - Gold production details

Production for the fourth quarter was 75,887 Au oz, down 9.7% year over year and down 10.5% sequentially.

Note: Olympias Phase II commissioning was completed, and commercial production was realized on December 31, 2017.

While Lamaque will be declared commercial in less than a month from now with a 110K Oz production in 2019; Eldorado Gold is still struggling with technical issues at Olympias.

New 2019-2021 Guidance

Source: EGO 6K filing.

Guidance is 390K–420K ounces of gold for 2019 and increasing to 520K-550K in 2020, and back to 350K-380K in 2021.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

The key takeaway is that with the new strategy adopted by management for Kişladağ mine the whole story has fundamentally changed here.

With no more incendiary CapEx for the next couple of years and a significant increase in gold production guidance, most of the "concerns" are turning into bad dreams that we ought to forget. Technically, EGO is now in an early stage of a turnaround and if it is one element that investors and traders ought to heed is this crucial timing.

Furthermore, the price of gold is now getting some serious momentum and trade nearly $100 per ounce higher than in 4Q'18. Based on 405K Oz (mid-point in 2019) it is another critical increase in cash flow for the company and assuming another favorable year in 2020, the debt issue is getting much more comfortable to solve.

Data by YCharts

Yes, technical issues remain at Olympias and the company is not yet clear on how they will take care of the debt in 2019.

Greece is still a work in progress with Skouries mine idle waiting for the decision of the CoS in a few months after the hearing of the six cases on 02/06/2019.

It should be noted that on 6/2/2019 the discussion of the six cases concerning the application for the annulment of Hellenic Gold against the decision of 2/11/2016 of the rejection of the treatment request for (the "Skourtetis decision"), the application for an amendment of the permit for the establishment of the Skouria enrichment plant, the application for the extension of the license for the establishment of the Skouries enrichment plant and the citizens' application for the annulment of the As a temporary hazardous waste disposal approval in unlicensed cast Kokkinolakka. In five cases the applicant is the company against the Ministry of the Environment and Energy and one is against citizens of Halkidiki.

However, the year 2019 seems to turn into a recovery potential with a lot of upsides and a limited downside.

Technical Analysis

EGO long-term potential seems to indicate that we just moved from the multi-bottoms of a potentially significant "cup and handle" mid-term pattern formation. The pattern presents a top resistance at $5.75 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position at this level depending on the gold price,) and a possible retracement at new support around $5 (I suggest accumulating at this level later, assuming that the test of the long term resistance was successful).

However, the short-term pattern is not yet defined, and we still have a chance to trade below $4 (I strongly suggest accumulating at this level).

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I mainly trade EGO short term but may change strategy soon.