Lemmings And The Retirement Crisis (Podcast)

ING has looked at savings behavior in generally affluent countries and found grave inadequacy to be the unifying element. Half of current retirees admit to having a lower standard of living in retirement. More than half of Europeans who have not yet retired expect they’ll have to join the gig economy in order to supplement their income in retirement. More than a quarter of Europeans and Americans have no savings whatsoever.
This brief podcast (4:44) argues that a lemming-like confusion is leading majorities of affluent populations off a financial cliff.