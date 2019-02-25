Jack In The Box Is Offering A Win-Win Situation

Jack In The Box (JACK) has lost 29% since it peaked, about two years ago. The stock was richly valued back then and has been adversely affected by the intense competition in the fast-food sector. However, the stock has eventually become attractive, as it is now offering a win-win situation.

Business overview

Last week, Jack In The Box reported its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The performance was very similar to the performance in the previous quarter. Comparable sales decreased 0.1% and thus lagged the 3.1% comparable sales growth of the quick-serve sector by a wide margin. The company is facing heating competition in its business but continues to avoid deep discounting. It has thus failed to grow its revenues and its earnings in the last two years. Nevertheless, management should be praised for refraining from the easy short-term solution of deep discounting, as this is not a beneficial strategy in the long run.

The win-win situation

In November, there was a report from Reuters that Jack In The Box began to explore strategic options including a sale of the company. The stock rallied up to 10% in the days following that report but has given up all its gains on recent news that the potential bidders are deterred by the rich valuation (current stock price plus a premium) they would have to pay to acquire the company.

However, in the latest conference call, management reaffirmed that it is pursuing a sale of the company, without a specific deadline. Therefore, there is still a meaningful possibility that Jack In The Box is acquired by another company. In such a case, the stock will greatly reward the shareholders, as it will be sold at a significant premium over its current price. Oppenheimer expects the company to be sold at $90-$110 per share if it is sold. This price range implies a 14%-39% profit from the current stock price of $79. The range provided by Oppenheimer makes sense, as the company is unlikely to be sold at a price within the range $75-$90, where it has traded during the last 12 months.

While Jack In The Box may eventually be sold, investors should not base their investing thesis on speculation. Instead they should check what will happen if the company is not sold. In such a case, management has repeatedly stated that it will significantly leverage the balance sheet in order to continue rewarding the shareholders in the form of aggressive share repurchases. In the last four years, Jack In The Box has reduced its share count by 31%, almost 8% per year on average. As the net debt ($1.4 B) is only 10 times the annual earnings and the interest expense consumes 25% of the operating income, the company has ample room to increase its leverage via aggressive share repurchases. Therefore, investors will greatly benefit even if the company is not acquired.

Moreover, it is important to note that Jack In The Box is currently trading at the same level it was trading before it became public that it was exploring strategic options. Consequently, even if the company is not sold, there will be limited downside for the stock. Of course, in the adverse scenario, there will be some short-term pressure on the stock due to emotional reactions of investors but it is reasonable to expect the stock price to rebound at least to the level it was trading before the initial report. Overall, the shareholders of Jack In The Box will be highly rewarded in the event of a takeover while they should expect lower profits in the adverse scenario thanks to aggressive buybacks.

Resilience to recessions

As a recession has not shown up for a whole decade and interest rates are on the rise, investors should check the resilience of all their holdings in the event of a recession. Jack In The Box proved remarkably resilient in the last recession, namely the Great Recession. While most companies saw their earnings collapse, Jack In The Box grew its earnings per share by 20%, from $1.89 in 2007 to $2.27 in 2009. On the one hand, investors should not expect a similar performance whenever the next downturn shows up, as the restaurant chain was in its high-growth phase back then. On the other hand, the company is likely to exhibit resilience performance once again in the next downturn thanks to its affordable offerings.

Final thoughts

Investors should not purchase stocks based on speculation over a potential takeover. However, Jack In The Box is currently trading at the same level it was trading before it became known that it was looking to be sold. Moreover, it is now trading at a forward P/E ratio of 18.5, which is in line with its historical average of 18.1. Therefore, even if the company is not acquired, there will be limited downside for the stock while the shareholders will greatly benefit from the aggressive share repurchases in such a scenario. Overall, Jack In The Box is currently offering a win-win situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.