Why Bausch Health Will Trade At New Yearly Highs

Like clockwork, whenever Bausch Health (BHC) reports good quarterly earnings, the stock falls afterwards. Markets are still hung up over the company’s $24.5 billion debt. Bausch is not alone. Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) fell by even more when it reported fourth quarter results. Teva has $28.9 billion in debt but its market cap is more than double that of Bausch’s. After giving up the $26 level and closing at $23.75, when will the stock re-take 52-week highs and rise by at least 20%? Bausch already is generating quarterly revenue of more than $2 billion, so at an annualized rate, the stock’s market cap is at one times revenue.

Debt Profile

Bausch paid back more than $1 billion in debt last year. It has no debt due this year and only $128 million in mandatory amortization to look after:

Source: Bausch Health

Teva, by comparison, has even more debt. But with $28.9 billion, Teva has Ajovy, Austedo, and Copaxone sales to generate strong cash flow. It, too, has manageable debt. Unfortunately, markets are afraid of both stocks because of the debt profile.

Source: Teva Pharmaceuticals

Stable Fourth Quarter Results

Bausch reported revenue falling 2% to $2.12 billion. On a GAAP basis, it lost $0.98 a share, compared to gains of $1.45 last year. Its adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $858 million. Looking more closely at the segments, only revenue from Global Vision Care rose, up 9%:

Source: BHC

Salix revenue, which is double that of Vision Care, was unchanged year-on-year. One other point worth noting is that Generics revenue grew 17% Y/Y but accounted for only $110 million in revenue. Quite often, markets attribute pricing pressures for generic drugs as a negative development for Bausch stock when it is not. Only investors holding Teva or Endo International (ENDP) should worry about generic drug pricing weakness.

Full-Year 2019 Guidance

Bausch forecast total revenue in the range of $8.3 billion - $8.5 billion. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA will be $3.35 billion - $3.5 billion while cash flow will be between $1.5 billion - $1.6 billion. The forecast does not include any potential M&A activities in 2019. More specifically, its $200 million agreement to buy defunct Synergy Pharmaceuticals may prove beneficial. Synergy’s TRULANCE compliments XIFAXAN. With the strong sales force momentum developing sales channels for Xifaxan, the company also may sell Trulance to patients who need it.

Total prescriptions for Xifaxan grew 10% in the month of January. Despite the strong volume growth, management forecast prescription growth in the high single digits. It also expects some net price improvements. Still, the bulk of the revenue growth will come from both prescription and in non-retail markets. This includes sales to patients in nursing homes, convalescent homes, and hospital institutions.

Growth Catalyst from Seven Products

Bausch believes it has seven products that will add $1 billion to its annual revenue by 2022. That would move total annual revenue above $9 billion. The products are Relistor, Vyzulta, Siliq, Lumify, Aqualox, Duobrii, and Bryhali:

Source: BHC

Of all the products mentioned, both Lumify and Aqualox have the highest likelihood of adding meaningfully to the company’s results. With Aqualox, It first launched these contact lenses as bi-weekly in 2017. At the time, over 25 countries offered these “ULTRA” contact lenses. Plus, the daily contact lenses market will bring in significantly more revenue and is likely very profitable for B+L. The market is growing very fast and B+L is now in a competitive position to win back market share.

Bausch already has around a 28% market share with Lumify, which is impressive because it was launched in May. The TV advertising rollout is working effectively.

It's still too early to expect strong revenue contributions from SILIQ, an injectable biologic for moderate-to-severe psoriasis this year. The drug needs more time on the market to build familiarity with the medical community. For example, Siliq was only available in Canada last September 2018.

Similarly, Bryhali was launched in November 2018. The once-daily lotion for plaque psoriasis is a cortisone-based drug whose usage is up to eight weeks.

Your Takeaway

Bausch stock is weighed by a high debt level that's manageable through cash flow growth. With no debt due this year, investors may turn their focus on the business’ turnaround progress. Looking ahead, the company only needs to grow product sales at a moderate pace. Benefits from M&A activity also are excluded from the company’s 2019 forecast despite the positive upside from Trulance. Given management’s limitations in its ability to jump on M&A opportunities as it reduces debt, markets are not expecting much growth from Bausch.

Chances are good that the company will grow Xifaxan and win much of the 12 million patients suffering from IBS-D. Add the successes in dermatology and eye care and investors will realize the stock could break out to new highs sometime this year.

Please [+]Follow me for value stocks on sale. Click on the "follow" button beside my avatar. Also. for the first time in a long time, I am inviting readers to sign up for a risk-free, trial subscription to DIY (do-it-yourself) investing. This invitation will close after reaching capacity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.