Eni: Solid 2018 FCF, Plethora Of Start-Ups In 2019

In my opinion, trading multiples indicate that Eni remains underappreciated by the market and all its merits are still unnoticed.

For Italian oil supermajor Eni (E), 2018 was a year of a few respectable achievements backed by favorable commodities market sentiment during the most of the year and a combination of organic and inorganic growth. Apart from substantial adjusted operating profit and despite a slight production decrease in the fourth quarter, Eni generated €13,651 million in IFRS net CFFO and achieved net CFFO margin of 18%, higher than the net margin of 5.6%, indicating high net earnings quality. Its capital expenditures as a percentage of revenue are around 10-year lows, 12%, even considering that net sales from operations are far from 10-year peak, €127.1 billion. As a result, the sizable FCF surplus allowed to fortify the balance sheet and finance shareholders' rewards.

Since February 2018, Eni has performed much better than the Italian market benchmark, but returns excluding dividends practically equaled S&P 500 (SPY) returns, as in Q4 2018, oil market sell-off dragged shares down.

Now, let's take a more in-depth look at the report.

Production

One of the slight disappointments is that the firm increased full-year average hydrocarbon production only by 1.92%, to 1,851 kboepd, but, in March, last year, Eni promised approximately 4% hydrocarbon production growth in 2018 (see p.1 of the press release and p. 13 of the presentation). A 4% growth was achieved only in liquids production. Tellingly, this guidance miss was left unnoticed by the market; in Milan, since the earnings announcement, shares have gone from €15.12 to €15.29 on February 22. Also, it was promised that in 2017-2021, production will grow with a 3.5% CAGR, and I expect that it is achievable because the supermajor has a few ramp-ups and start-ups ahead. The considerable part of 2021 hydrocarbon output depends on Area 1 Mexico (the Gulf of Mexico), West Hub - Vandumbu (Angola), Cassiopeia (Italy), Smorbukk North (Norway), and Merakes (Indonesia), to name a few.

In an attempt to figure out the main culprit of weaker 2018 production, I delved into the report and found the following explanation on p.6:

These positives were partly offset by negative price effects at PSAs contracts, lower-than-expected produced gas volumes due to the impact of exogenous factors in certain countries, the decline of mature fields as well as certain oneoff events (termination of the Intisar contract in Libya and unplanned shutdowns).

The firm has not enumerated precise exogenous factors but clearly hinted that some hindrances took place. During the earnings call, CEO also touched upon this issue, blaming lower gas demand:

geopolitical issues in Namibia and Venezuela and to commercial reasons in Ghana, has reduced our existing potential growth by about 27,000 barrels per day.

All of the above makes it possible to assume that obstacles were of transitory nature, and 2019 production will not be hurt. Also, despite not stellar hydrocarbon output, Eni's EV/BOE/D ratio is still the lowest in the peer group, 60% lower than the average (see Valuation section below for details). 1,851 kboepd is a respectable level, achieved because of ramp-ups in Egypt (the Zohr field), Ghana, Congo, Angola, and Indonesia, supported by the Kashagan field in Kazakhstan, Goliat field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and Val d'Agri in the Southern Apennines (Italy).

The top line

Eni's business consists of a few segments:

Exploration & Production Gas & Power Refining & Marketing and Chemicals

In FY18 and Q4, these segments performed unequally. A meticulous investor should also remember that IFRS and adjusted figures in Eni's report differ substantially. More specifically:

E&P segment reported a 34% YoY increase in IFRS operating profit, while adjusted operating profit increased by 110%. In Q4, however, IFRS EBIT fell 41%, but on an adjusted basis grew by 57%. The main culprit of a vast difference between figures is the one-off expense of €500 million in Q4 2018 and a €2.26 billion one-off item in Q4 2017. Also, in 2018, Eni had a decent reserve replacement ratio (RRR) that reached 124% supported by taken FIDs, while organic RRR was 100%. Eni's peer Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) reported (see Capital markets update, CEO's and CFO's presentation, p. 10) RRR of 213% and BP (NYSE:BP) had an RRR of 100% including Rosneft and 209% including acquisitions and disposals. Gas & Power segment reported a 74% (and 80% on an adjusted basis) EBIT drop in the fourth quarter. The firm explains it by "an unfavorable trading environment in the natural gas and in LNG markets." However, full-year adjusted EBIT was stellar, up 154% YoY because of the LNG sales growth, power, and logistics optimization. Refining & Marketing and Chemicals performed much worse than in 2017 but slightly better in Q4 FY18 than in Q4 FY17. Adjusted EBIT fell 62% YoY but increased by 27% in Q4 to €143 million, while FY IFRS operating loss equaled €366 million. Lackluster performance was caused by lower refining margins and higher feedstock prices. Also, Eni announced the acquisition of a 20% interest in the ADNOC refining company. As a result, the breakeven refining margin will drop to ~$1.5 per barrel (see p.3).

As you see, Eni's corporate structure gives it significant flexibility in times of oil market volatility, but, in fact, in Q4, its upstream business was the only successful unit regarding operating profit.

Speaking about the group's consolidated figures:

Group's Q4 net sales from operations increased by 14.2% despite cheaper Brent. So, it appears that natural gas sales partly offset the impact of Brent slump. FY18 net sales grew by 13.2% supported by expensive Brent during most of the year. IFRS TTM earnings were €5,774 million on September 30, 2018, but full-year IFRS net profit fell to €4,226 million decreasing by 26.8%. All in all, in 2018, Eni generated €6.8 in adjusted net profit per every extracted barrel of oil equivalent.

The write-down in Venezuela

A meticulous investor will also notice that Eni wrote down the Junin 5 heavy oil asset in Venezuela, €470 million (net of taxes). Current political issues in the country are behind the decision. As a reminder, Cardón IV and the Perla field were written down in 2017 due to the same reason. CFO commented on other write-down issues:

And the rest of the write-downs relate to other assets and may relate to technical issues and a slight reduction in the scenario we're projecting looking forward.

2019 expectations

According to 2018-2021 Strategy, in 2019, Eni will start the following projects that will drive hydrocarbon output higher:

Area 1 Mexico Baltim SW (Barakish) West Hub - Vandumbu Trestakk

Analysts do not expect a high growth pattern in 2019. According to consensus estimates, net sales from operations are anticipated to reach €75,714.57 million in FY19, 0.1% lower than in FY18. However, assuming no changes in OCF and FCF margins, FCF could equal €4.5 billion, more than enough to cover dividends (€2.95 billion were distributed in 2018).

Consensus estimates of net sales from operations (€ million). Own creation. Data from S&P Global

Excellent earnings quality, enhanced financial position

Despite weak IFRS net income, quarterly net cash flow from operations even increased because €709 million in non-cash impairment expenses were added back to net income. Q4 net CFFO reached €4.3 billion and capex of €2.8 billion were more than sufficiently covered. Thus, with suffered bottom line, Eni remained with substantial FCF surplus. FY18 FCF (OCF less capex) reached €4.53 billion compared to €4.12 billion in Q3 FY17-Q3 FY18. By the way, investors should bear in mind that Eni includes a portion of its capex in cash flow from operations, it is explained on p. 33 of the report. Ultimately, the firm's cash balance increased by €3.47 billion compared to the end of 2017. I consider that as obvious merit.

Apart from that, it is worth looking at cash flow margins, net margin, and capex/revenue ratio:

Own creation. Margins' calculations are based on net revenues. Data from Morningstar and Q4 financial report. 2009 capital expenditures were corrected using 2009 annual report.

It appears that the firm has a sizable CFFO margin, higher than net margin. It also converts about a third of the cash flow from operations into FCF. All that indicates a healthy and efficient business. What is more, the company is well-positioned to overcome the lackluster period on the oil market, the CEO commented on that matter during the earnings call:

Eni's organic cash neutrality covered all cost of CapEx and full cash dividend of $52 per barrel, an improvement of last year's results of $57 per barrel and on our target, $55 per barrel. Even if we exclude the deferred cash-in from Zohr disposal, our cash neutrality remained below $55 per barrel.

The balance sheet

In 2018, net debt dropped to €8.3 billion while IFRS operating profit reached €10 billion and EBITDA equaled €16.98 billion. As a result, net debt-to-EBITDA amounted to 0.58x, a genuinely decent level for the company that operates in a capital intensive industry. Also, on December 31, the group held €51,186 million in shareholders' equity, while total debt amounted to €25,865 million, indicating that total debt-to-equity was only 0.5x. All in all, at the moment, the balance sheet is in sound shape, formidable enough to withstand any onerous oil market swings.

Valuation

Eni's closest peers are Total SA (TOT), BP, Equinor, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Chevron (CVX), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

The lowest EV/BOE/D ratio signalizes that the company's hydrocarbon production compared to enterprise value is the biggest in the peer group. P/B ratio also quite clearly indicates undervaluation, as investors pay $1.07 per every dollar of the company's net worth.

With the lowest multiples in the selected peer group, Italian supermajor looks significantly underappreciated. One of the possible reasons is that the market remains cautious, concerned with the Italian credit crisis, as far as the country fell into recession in Q4 2018. In my view, the situation has a minuscule impact on Eni's operations because its activities are widely diversified across the globe, and the balance sheet is robust. However, I expect that news related to situation worsening could lead to the market's skepticism.

Dividends

After the correction related to Brent sell-off, Eni has an attractive dividend yield, 5.49%. Most importantly, dividends are sufficiently covered by CFFO and FCF; I have touched upon that matter above.

While its current dividend yield is not the highest among supermajors, it remains considerably above the average.

Conclusion

Regarding dividends, past financial performance, the balance sheet health and value, Eni remains an attractive investment. However, 2019 top-line growth is expected to be limited. It appears that, in 2018, the firm did its utmost to replenish reserves and grow FCF and ultimately succeeded. Unfortunately, there were certain flaws, as lower production than guided and weaker IFRS net income. Finally, it is worth mentioning that the company scheduled its strategy presentation on 15 March where it would share 2019 guidance and likely shed light on projects coming on stream in the next years.

